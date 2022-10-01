Read full article on original website
willians flores
3d ago
just wait until holiday season and will be worse this politicians just wanna break down the economy and start paying 9 dollars per hour again.
Reply
8
clearviz
3d ago
And Sisolak and democratic politicians want to be reelected...but doing. NOTHING to help their constituents hit so hard by all prices increased...
Reply
7
Freetobeyouandme
3d ago
Hey people......the President does not control has prices. The former President did not and the current President does not. The dumbing down of my fellow Americans is extremely real.
Reply(4)
4
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Gas prices in Nevada increase again due to supply and demand issues
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to Gas Buddy, average gas prices stand at $5.34 a gallon in Nevada. AAA said this is because a number of oil refineries in California are undergoing maintenance which some are planned and some unplanned. This has led to a limited production supply. One...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV
Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
963kklz.com
Cutting-Edge ‘Hybrid’ Hotel Planned For Downtown Las Vegas
A cutting-edge “hybrid” hotel is being planned for construction in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District. According to an article by Jaclyn Schultz on Fox5Vegas.com, this type of hotel will cater to a “mix of traditional tourists, travelers on work assignments, and locals who want to live in the budding Las Vegas city center.”
963kklz.com
Does Las Vegas Have ‘Foodie’ Appeal
With everything that Las Vegas has to offer, where does it rank when it come to “foodie” appeal? That’s what The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about this morning and you might be a little shocked (SHOCKED) when you find out where we rank with other big cities!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Marijuana sales drop by 4% in Nevada, down nearly $37 million in Clark County
Marijuana sales dropped by nearly $37 million in Clark County compared to the previous year, according to figures on taxable sales released by Nevada.
Las Vegas ranks in top 10 of 100 best taco spots in the US, according to Yelp ratings
Looking for the best tacos to celebrate National Taco Day?
Tropicana Las Vegas Sold – Will It Be the Next Iconic Vegas Implosion?!?
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including the big sale of the Tropicana Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!. You...
news3lv.com
Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas this weekend. Joining us now with more from the Asian Community Development Council is Chloe Hsia and from GYU Plus, Izzy Cabrera, and Luis DeSantos.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2news.com
More than 9,400 Nevadans enrolled in digital ArrayRx prescription discount card
As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.
Fox5 KVVU
“Mapping vehicles” now roaming streets to collect data to improve Las Vegas infrastructure
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Whether it be traffic signals, lights, or school flashers the City of Las Vegas is collecting data to see where improvements are needed to ensure better safety. The city is partnering with a company called Cyclomedia which supplies the vehicle that uses radar and lidar...
NPR
Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
New tiered water rates approved for the Las Vegas valley affecting high water users
Members of the Las Vegas Valley Water District met on Tuesday to discuss and approve new water rates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy raising rates starting in October
‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
1oaklasvegas.com
Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)
Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
pvtimes.com
Homebuilders reverse sales slump, but not forecast to last
Homebuilders reversed months of slumping sales in Southern Nevada and across the country in August. But with mortgage rates climbing higher again, new home sales are expected to tumble once more around the U.S. Builders logged 488 net sales — newly signed purchase contracts minus cancellations — in Southern Nevada...
Thrillist
How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November
Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announces 4th temple in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints has announced it will build a fourth temple in the state of Nevada. It will be the second temple in the Las Vegas valley and will be built in the northwest Lone Mountain area along Alexander Road and Grand Canyon Drive. The […]
Fox5 KVVU
Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate. The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.
963kklz.com
Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks
There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8
Former Donald President is set to have a busy October with scheduled appearances in several states. Trump's organization announced on his website a Save America Rally an appearance called a Rally scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 9, in Mesa, AZ (a suburb of the Phoenix, AZ area).
Comments / 43