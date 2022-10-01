ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

willians flores
3d ago

just wait until holiday season and will be worse this politicians just wanna break down the economy and start paying 9 dollars per hour again.

clearviz
3d ago

And Sisolak and democratic politicians want to be reelected...but doing. NOTHING to help their constituents hit so hard by all prices increased...

Freetobeyouandme
3d ago

Hey people......the President does not control has prices. The former President did not and the current President does not. The dumbing down of my fellow Americans is extremely real.

Fox5 KVVU

Gas prices in Nevada increase again due to supply and demand issues

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - According to Gas Buddy, average gas prices stand at $5.34 a gallon in Nevada. AAA said this is because a number of oil refineries in California are undergoing maintenance which some are planned and some unplanned. This has led to a limited production supply. One...
NEVADA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Henderson, NV

Jhomarie note: 4. LE cafe du lac is temporarily closed. https://prnt.sc/l7or0Ene-rCK https://prnt.sc/scldbqGIiwwq. Henderson, Nevada is a city southeast of downtown Las Vegas and is the second largest city in the state. What began as an area almost solely used for supplying magnesium during World War II later became a bustling community with an impressive nightlife and plenty of options for dining in style.
HENDERSON, NV
963kklz.com

Cutting-Edge ‘Hybrid’ Hotel Planned For Downtown Las Vegas

A cutting-edge “hybrid” hotel is being planned for construction in the downtown Las Vegas Arts District. According to an article by Jaclyn Schultz on Fox5Vegas.com, this type of hotel will cater to a “mix of traditional tourists, travelers on work assignments, and locals who want to live in the budding Las Vegas city center.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Does Las Vegas Have ‘Foodie’ Appeal

With everything that Las Vegas has to offer, where does it rank when it come to “foodie” appeal? That’s what The Mike & Carla Morning Show talked about this morning and you might be a little shocked (SHOCKED) when you find out where we rank with other big cities!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Asian Night Market returns to Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Asian Night Market is coming back to Las Vegas this weekend. Joining us now with more from the Asian Community Development Council is Chloe Hsia and from GYU Plus, Izzy Cabrera, and Luis DeSantos.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

More than 9,400 Nevadans enrolled in digital ArrayRx prescription discount card

As of Sept. 30, more than 9,400 Nevadans have enrolled for the digital ArrayRx prescription discount card announced by Governor Steve Sisolak in late September. Currently, the digital card is accepted at almost 94% of Nevada pharmacies and 11 counties have 100% retail pharmacy participation in the program intended to save consumers money on their prescriptions. The digital savings card, available to all Nevadans, is a partnership between Oregon, Washington and Nevada, originally announced by the Governor in his State of the State address.
NEVADA STATE
NPR

Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought

Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

NV Energy raising rates starting in October

‘Hybrid’ hotel planned for Las Vegas Arts District, caters to working tourists and young professiona. Clark County School District sued by pro-life students over alleged First Amendment violations. Recaptured convicted killer now in Nevada maximum-security prison. Ranters sound off on various topics. Animal Foundation pauses adoptions after 16 dogs...
LAS VEGAS, NV
1oaklasvegas.com

Las Vegas Hotel Deals for Locals (2022 Update)

Las Vegas is a city that exists for the tourist dollar, but if you’re a Nevada local, there are also plenty of promotions available that allow you to enjoy some of the best Sin City has to offer for less. This includes promotional room rates in many hotels as...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Homebuilders reverse sales slump, but not forecast to last

Homebuilders reversed months of slumping sales in Southern Nevada and across the country in August. But with mortgage rates climbing higher again, new home sales are expected to tumble once more around the U.S. Builders logged 488 net sales — newly signed purchase contracts minus cancellations — in Southern Nevada...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Thrillist

How to Make Sure Your Vote Counts in Las Vegas This November

Nevada is best described as a purple state with an extra splash of blue. Its electoral votes have gone to the Democratic nominee in six of the past eight presidential elections and currently, the governor, both senators, and three out of four congressional representatives are Democrats. However, the state remains competitive with key races up for grabs this 2022 midterm election cycle. With midterm elections historically garnering lower voter turnout compared to presidential elections, it’s even more important that you set aside some time to educate yourself on the issues and vote.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Hundreds of homes approved for construction by Red Rock Canyon amid controversy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials gave the green light to the construction of 429 homes by Red Rock Canyon, despite heated opposition and debate. The group “Save Red Rock” opposed the project for numerous reasons, claiming it was a “major” development that should be subject to more restrictions under the 2010 Red Rock Agreement and Clark County Code. Supporters argued for more housing, jobs and the rights of the owner of the property.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Top Cities Who ‘Swear’ The Most; See Where Las Vegas Ranks

There was a huge study done on SWEARING identifying the Top Ten big cities that swear the most and guess what, Las Vegas was NOT #1! Preply published the results of this study in a recent article that most people found surprising to say the least!. In fact, residents of...
LAS VEGAS, NV

