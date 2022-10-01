Read full article on original website
Scottie Pippen Praised Son Scotty Jr. Before He Started Training Camp With Lakers: “He’s Been Wanting To Be In The Pros And Be A Part Of The NBA Family."
Scotty Pippen Jr. went undrafted in the 2022 edition of the NBA draft, but he still drew attention from around the league, with the Los Angeles Lakers signing him to a two-way deal. He's already practicing with the team ahead of a season that will present big challenges for the Purple and Gold.
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Shannon Sharpe blasts Antonio Brown over Gisele Bündchen picture amid Tom Brady rumors
Antonio Brown once again made headlines when he shared a picture of him seemingly celebrating with Gisele Bündchen, the wife of quarterback and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady, during the aftermath of Super Bowl LV in February 2021. Brown's Instagram post went public amid rumors about alleged...
Ben Simmons’ Jumper vs. Sixers Goes Viral
The Philadelphia 76ers faced a familiar player on Monday night. As they made their preseason debut at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn against the Nets, the Sixers got a first look at their former draft pick Ben Simmons with his new team. Although Simmons was traded to the Nets last...
Golden State Warriors Sign Former Rockets And Spurs Forward To Training Camp Deal
View the original article to see embedded media. In the midst of the preseason and training camp, the Golden State Warriors have made a slight roster change. On Monday, the team waived guard Mac McClung and while it is expected that they will be signing guard Ty Jerome, who was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, the Warriors are signing forward Anthony Lamb to a training camp deal, first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Jaylen Brown Reveals He Was Secretly Listening On The Phone When An NBA GM Was Talking About Him Before The 2016 NBA Draft: "We're Worried That He Is Just Too Smart."
Jaylen Brown has taken some huge strides since coming into the NBA and he has established himself as one of the cornerstone pieces for the Boston Celtics. He has been good for over 20 points a game in each of his last 3 seasons and played a big role in helping the Celtics reach the NBA Finals this year.
Kevin Durant Likes Tweet Calling Out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar For His Hypocrisy In Recent Comments Against Kyrie Irving
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most outspoken athletes in the history of sports. KAJ made bold social and political moves in his career, aligning himself with the civil rights movement and later changing his name and religion to become Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. KAJ was a trailblazer for many of the...
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Braves legend Greg Maddux trolls Mets after Atlanta clinches NL East
On Tuesday, the Atlanta Braves clinched the NL East to cap an impressive comeback, and one of the franchise’s legends couldn’t resist gloating. The Braves trailed the New York Mets by 10.5 games in the division when June began. Undeterred, the Braves played great ball to chase down the Mets and clinch the division.
James Worthy Didn't Want To Panic After The Lakers Lost By 30 Points Against The Kings: “Overall, It’s The First Game You Gotta Shake Off A Little Dust… For The First Unit, It Was Ok.”
Over the last few months, the Los Angeles Lakers have been trying their best to build a roster to avoid having a repeat of their 2021-22 NBA season. They missed both the playoffs and the play-in tournament last season, which was frankly embarrassing for a team featuring LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.
Packers catch a big break week before New York Giants game
New York Giants had injuries to multiple QBs in Week 4. Luck came the Green Bay Packers’ way in Week 4. The Packers did not have to play the New England Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones due to injury. Packers linebacker Rashan Gary would knock out the Patriots’ second-string quarterback in the first quarter. It appears the Packers will not have to face another starting Jones quarterback at 100 percent when the New York Giants play the Packers in Week 5.
NBA Fans Disagree With Bam Adebayo After He Said He, Draymond Green, And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Only Players Who Can Defend 1-5 Positions
Without a good defense, winning games in the NBA is tough. While most fans love the extravagant scoring runs and moves, having a great defense is equally important. We have seen countless times when a defensive team has given an offensive team a run for their money. In the current...
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Kevin Durant Disagrees With Giannis Antetokounmpo's Take On Skill Not Being The Most Important Thing In The NBA: "Mentality And Skill Go Hand In Hand... All The Greats had Both."
Giannis Antetokounmpo has long been at the mercy of those suggesting he's not necessarily a skilled player. Many past and current NBA players have taken digs at Giannis, and he has responded by becoming more successful than most of them. The Greek Freak has put in the work to improve year after year, and his game is perhaps as complete as any player's in the modern game.
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long after Packers beat Patriots
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest and afterward. Rodgers even revealed why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a 27-24 win over...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen reportedly hire divorce lawyers
A recent update on the alleged marital issues between Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen claimed that the two were "staying in separate homes" in Miami as they evacuated Tampa before Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week. There's more news on the...
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Watch: Stephen A. Smith blasts Panthers' Baker Mayfield: 'Your career is in jeopardy'
Baker Mayfield had a lousy first month as the starting quarterback of a Carolina Panthers side that sits at 1-3 coming off Sunday's 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Even though certain statistics show Mayfield was one of the NFL's worst-performing players at the sport's most important position throughout the campaign's opening four weeks, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' website notes that head coach Matt Rhule told reporters Monday the first overall pick of the 2018 draft will remain his QB1 for at least this coming Sunday's home game versus the San Francisco 49ers. Before Rhule confirmed that decision, outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith blasted Mayfield during a segment that aired on Monday's edition of "First Take."
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
