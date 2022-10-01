For the most part, USC got the bounce-back performance it needed with its 42-25 win over Arizona State Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Trojans scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives for the fourth time this season and finished with six touchdowns in eight series. Second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams responded from his struggles against Oregon State with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns, albeit he did throw his first interception of the season. Williams also had eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO