Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
ESPN FPI predicts final seven games of USC’s season
For the most part, USC got the bounce-back performance it needed with its 42-25 win over Arizona State Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Trojans scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives for the fourth time this season and finished with six touchdowns in eight series. Second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams responded from his struggles against Oregon State with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns, albeit he did throw his first interception of the season. Williams also had eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
Chuck McDonald III, fast-rising 2025 Mater Dei cornerback, on USC Trojans: 'I feel like they're back'
Class of 2025 Mater Dei cornerback Chuck McDonald III doesn't remember the Pete Carroll era at USC. But like so many California high school football prospects, he's heard a lot about it. Following his weekend visit to USC for the Trojans' 42-25 victory over Arizona State, the 6-foot-1, 180-pound ...
Elijah Paige, massive bluechip offensive tackle prospect, commits to USC Trojans
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) offensive tackle Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the way. It seemed the massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was destined to become a USC Trojan. A flurry of recruiting industry ...
Tyler Parker, 2025 viral sensation nicknamed 'Teen Hulk,' blown away by 'really special' USC Trojans visit
Santa Margarita Catholic (California) defensive lineman Tyler Parker has already had quite a journey during the recruiting process. A shirtless photo of the high school sophomore went viral, which led to dozens of nationally-distributed articles, the nickname "Teen Hulk" and an appearance on ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WATCH: Stanford commit Jshawn Frausto-Ramos and QB target Elijah Brown preview Mater Dei vs. St John Bosco matchup
The nation's best high school rivalry will be one for the ages again
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, on USC Trojans: 'When USC is clicking there's nothing like it'
Growing up, class of 2024 St. John Bosco (California) five-star safety Peyton Woodyard felt two programs, in particular, defined college football. USC and Alabama, where his dad is from. For the past few years, the Alabama Crimson Tide have continued to stand atop college football's mountain, while ...
247Sports
LOOK: Kickoff time announced for No. 6 USC football's road matchup with No. 11 Utah
USC football landed a primetime slot for its road matchup with the Utah Utes on Oct. 15, slated with a 5 p.m. PT kickoff. The game will be televised on Fox. The Trojans have played three consecutive late-night 7:30 p.m. PT games between Fresno State, Oregon State and most recently Arizona State. USC will kick off this weekend at 4:30 p.m. PT.
247Sports
One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA
On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
Long Beach Poly Earns MaxPreps National Ranking
The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly...
Nick The Greek Opening in Long Beach and Huntington Beach
The company is planning to open 24 new locations in Northern California
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83
Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
3 California taco restaurants named best in the country, according to Yelp
The best tacos in the nation can be found in California, according to Yelp reviews. In honor of National Taco Day, which is Oct. 4, Yelp has released its Top 100 Tacos list, which ranks the best taco shops in the country. Yelp reviewers have spoken, ranking three California restaurants 1-2-3. Ed Fernandez Restaurant Birrieria […]
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop Plans Massive SoCal Expansion
The franchisees plan to open 20 locations in the next seven years
Karen Bass' lead over Rick Caruso shrinks as LA mayoral election campaign enters final weeks: Poll
A new poll shows the gap between the two candidates for Los Angeles mayor is shrinking.
Three New Ike’s Love and Sandwiches Coming to LA
The company will soon expand to DTLA, Manhattan Beach, and Long Beach
2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced
The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
This Is California's Top-Rated Private High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
foxla.com
Man shot at football game at an Ontario-area high school
A 43-year-old Pasadena man was shot outside a football game at Colony High School. Police are still searching for suspects. The football game was not connected to the school, according to police.
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your Address
Whether you're celebrating a special occasion or just want that extra touch, these are the best places to buy steaks in greater LA. Where to buy the best steaks in Los AngelesCredit: Marconda's Meats.
Comments / 10