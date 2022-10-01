ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Related
247Sports

ESPN FPI predicts final seven games of USC’s season

For the most part, USC got the bounce-back performance it needed with its 42-25 win over Arizona State Saturday night at the Coliseum. The Trojans scored touchdowns on each of their first three drives for the fourth time this season and finished with six touchdowns in eight series. Second-year sophomore quarterback Caleb Williams responded from his struggles against Oregon State with 348 passing yards and three touchdowns, albeit he did throw his first interception of the season. Williams also had eight carries for 44 yards and a touchdown.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rose Bowl#Ucla Football#Pac 12 Football#Pac 12 Conference#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Ucla#Home Of Uclafootball#Cfbcampustour#Usc
247Sports

One Big Concern for Utah Facing UCLA

On Saturday, the #11 ranked Utah Utes will take on the #18 ranked UCLA Bruins in Pasadena. This is a tough game to predict because it's difficult to gauge how good UCLA is. They're certainly a good team but they’ve yet to face a formidable defense. This matchup will provide a real barometer for Utah. Heading into the game, there is something that warrants concern for this contest and beyond for Utah, but first, here’s what the Utes should be feeling good about:
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The 562

Long Beach Poly Earns MaxPreps National Ranking

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation. The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management. The Long Beach Poly...
LONG BEACH, CA
The Associated Press

Man shot several times at California youth football game

ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one else was injured, and there was no further threat. The wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital and listed in serious condition, spokesperson Sequoia Payton said.
ONTARIO, CA
Black Enterprise

Black Tech Pioneer Edward Chow, Who Overcame Racism To Build One of the Largest Data Computing Firms in L.A. Dies at 83

Edward Chow, an Army veteran and Black-owned tech founder who started his company in Los Angeles during the 1960s, died at 83. The Kansas City Star reports Chow passed away last month of lung cancer and is survived by his wife, Maggie Robinson, and four children, two brothers, two sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

2023 Rose Parade Royal Court announced

The seven members of the Tournament of Roses 2023 Royal Court were named in Pasadena Monday. The Royal Court was chosen from a group of 28 finalists who were announced in September. Members of the 2023 Royal Court will each receive a $7,500 educational scholarship to serve as ambassadors of the Tournament of Roses, the […]
PASADENA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy