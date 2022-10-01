BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.

