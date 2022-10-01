Read full article on original website
Woman hospitalized, suspect dead after domestic incident
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) -A woman remains hospitalized after a domestic incident in Brunswick County. According to the incident report, deputies responded to a home on Saint Joseph Drive in Bolivia shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was found dead before law enforcement arrived....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man dead, woman taken to hospital in Brunswick County domestic violence incident
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — A woman is in the hospital, and her husband is dead, after a domestic violence incident in Bolivia. According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Saint Joseph Drive just before 3:30 am Sunday for a domestic disturbance.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County man arrested for allegedly selling land without owner’s permission
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested for allegedly selling land he didn’t own. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report about a parcel of land sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported that their organization owned a parcel of land that had been fraudulently deeded to another member of their community.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland Police asking for help identifying alleged hair clippers thief
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help identifying a man they say stole $400 worth of clippers and trimmers last week. The alleged theft took place on September 29th at Sally Beauty Supply on New Pointe Boulevard. Witnesses say he left the scene in...
‘I’m Sick of These Black Bastards’: North Carolina Sheriff Investigated After Audio Leaked of a Racially Charged Phone Call
Audio of a white sheriff threatening to fire his “Black bastard” staff members has been made public. Now, the state Bureau of Investigation has confirmed an investigation has been launched, looking into his conduct. On Monday, Sept 26, WECT revealed it received a recording of a fiery 2019...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Sheriff Jody Greene suspended from office following District Attorney’s petition
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Jody Greene has been immediately suspended from his position as Columbus County Sheriff. The ruling comes after District Attorney Jon David recently called on Greene to resign from his role as Sheriff. Judge Douglas Sasser signed off on the suspension decision, which follows allegations...
foxwilmington.com
Vehicle incident on UNCW grounds leaves one student dead, driver facing charges
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Police Department has announced that one is facing charges following a fatal vehicle incident that occurred on school grounds over the weekend. Per the release, the incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 1 at 632 South College Road. Three people were...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Murder trial enters second week in New Hanover County
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A murder trial is now in its second week, as prosecutors present their case against Andrew Boynton. Boynton is accused of murdering his friend and co-worker Kim Bland. Bland was found dead in her Wilmington apartment in November of 2019, during a wellness...
UPDATE: One confirmed fatality, two injured after two-vehicle wreck on US-17
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been confirmed killed and two injured after a wreck that occurred around 5:37 p.m. on US-17 North between Brunswick Community College and Randolphville Road. According to State Highway Patrol, the driver of one of the vehicles, a red Grand Cherokee, was killed after...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
District Attorney asks Sheriff Jody Greene to resign over alleged racially-charged comments
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County District Attorney, Jon David, is calling on Sheriff Jody Greene to resign from his position following alleged racially-charged remarks. David wrote a letter to Greene Monday, formally requesting his resignation as Sheriff of Columbus County. The letter goes into detail behind...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW sophomore killed after alleged reckless driving leads to vehicle crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A UNCW student was killed in an accident early Saturday morning in a campus parking lot. According to the UNCW Police Department, Howard Lashon Coleman II and Jason Cade Hamblin were passengers in a Jeep Wrangler driven by Nicholas Henry Pohlman. The vehicle was allegedly driving recklessly in the grassy area within the parking lot owned by UNCW at 632 South College Road, UNCW Police say.
bladenonline.com
Police Officer Recognized After Saving Father and Son
During Monday night’s Elizabethtown Town Council meeting, Mayor Sylvia Campbell recognized Police Sergeant Joseph Butler IV for his rescue of a father and son at Lock & Dam #2 on August 4th. Police Chief Tony Parrish told the audience of the daring rescue from the Cape Fear River. Sgt. Butler’s parents and grandmother were on hand for the recognition.
Columbus County Sheriff suspended from office after District Attorney files petition for removal
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A judge has ordered Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene be immediately suspended from office after District Attorney Jon David filed a petition requesting Greene be removed from office. In his petition, which was filed on Tuesday, David cited racist remarks made by Greene during a...
nrcolumbus.com
Court suspends Greene as sheriff
In a 3:38 p.m. Tuesday order, Columbus County Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas Sasser found “sufficient cause” to immediately suspend Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene from office. Sasser ordered that the sheriff vacancy be filled “forthwith as by law provided,” but did not say who would replace...
WECT
Wilmington City Council approves apartment complex rezoning, Thalian Hall repairs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Rezoning for a 248-unit apartment complex and repairs for Thalian Hall were approved at the Wilmington City Council meeting on Tuesday, October 4. You can find the full agenda here. Rezoning for the Proximity at Watermark. The rezoning of a 248-unit apartment complex on 40.45 acres...
foxwilmington.com
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Lanes on Highway 9 were closed on Monday morning after a deadly crash involving a Horry County school bus. The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Highway 9 Business and Cedar Branch Road in Loris. South Carolina Highway Patrol...
wpde.com
1 dead after Horry County school bus fails to yield, truck driver hit bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is dead after a crash involving a school bus in Loris Monday morning. Kody Roach, 37, of Nichols died on scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:35...
Nichols man killed in crash with Horry County school bus near Loris; 7 students unhurt
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Nichols man was killed early Monday morning near Loris after his pickup collided with a Horry County school bus that failed to yield while turning onto Highway 9 Bypass, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Kody Roach died at the scene of the crash, which happened at […]
WECT
Boil water advisory issued for several roads in Columbus County
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County has issued a boil water/water advisory for several roads within the county as of Monday, October 3. Per the announcement, areas affected include Warren Lane, Cedar Drive, Elm Lane, Forest Drive, Oak Lane, Cornwallis Road, Green Road, Waccamaw Drive, Waccamaw Road, Lake Side Drive, Church Road, Burns Road, John Riegel Road, and from 102 Old Stage Road to 396 Old Stage Road in Riegelwood and Lake Tabor Drive in Tabor City.
borderbelt.org
Judge suspends North Carolina sheriff who made racist comments
A Superior Court judge on Tuesday suspended Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, who was heard on a recently released audio recording making racist comments and disparaging his office’s Black employees. Jon David, the district attorney in Columbus, Bladen and Brunswick counties, filed a petition in Columbus County Superior Court...
