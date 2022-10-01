ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

WVNews

RCB boys hold on to beat Grafton, girls tie after late goal

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Both Grafton soccer teams were searching for late tying goals Tuesday night at home against Robert C. Byrd. One of them was successful. The RCB boys scored early and managed to hold the lead for more than 70 minutes in a 1-0 victory over a fellow Big 10 Conference contender. The Grafton girls led for mere seconds in the first half before falling behind but managed to come back at the end to secure a 2-2 draw.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

South Harrison falls; WVU volleyball back home

LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Roane County volleyball beat South Harrison in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20. Abby Louk scored nine points, three on aces, to go with nine digs and eight assists, Hope Woods tallied five kills and 16 digs and Reagan Rudder finished with 19 digs and three kills for the Hawks.
LOST CREEK, WV
Fairmont, WV
Education
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Basketball
City
Tornado, WV
WVNews

Fairmont Senior enters 2nd day of state golf tourney in 5th place overall

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Caden Musgrove and Logan Huffman felt good about their tee shots but were quick to cite the most challenging area on Tuesday. “These greens were tough, especially once it got drier and it warmed up, the greens sped up,” Huffman said. “Some of the slopes were hard. Some of the slopes were challenging. But, everyone is playing the same course, you can’t complain.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Bridgeport's Khosa has embraced different roles during successful senior year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Defense or offense, Bridgeport’s Burhan Khosa has thrived in whatever role he’s been given during his senior campaign. “Burhan’s really been a great player for us,” Tribe coach Keith Dumas said. “Anything that we’ve asked him to do for the four years he’s been here, he’s always done.”
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Tough losses and unity

Lewis County’s 21-20 loss to Lincoln was a tough one. There’s no way around that fact. I do, however, think there are several positives we can take away from the last Friday night’s game, and a few things that also need to be addressed as we move forward.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns

Trips to the film room after games like last week's painful outing against Texas aren't easy. The multitude of errors, like drops, leaky protection, the cumulative effect of off-target throws and defensive confusion in pass coverage all combined to make it a bad day, but not all of them are fixable with video study. Still, they provide insight that might help with ways in which to work around such areas in the future,
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22

West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

1004 Brown presser

West Virginia football coach Neal Brown said his Mountaineers were battered and bruised at Texas. The do have extra time to heal up and look for answers as their next game won't be until Thursday, Oct. 13 when Baylor comes to Morgantown (7 p.m. on FS1).
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

'Adventures in Candyland' becomes newest Bridgeport (West Virginia) fall family event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly a dozen businesses will help city departments bring outdoor fun to families with children a few weeks before Halloween. From noon-2 p.m. Oct. 15, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan said, 11 themed stations that are part of “Adventures in Candyland” will guide families around a paved path outside the baseball and soccer fields at The Bridge Sports Complex.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNews

William 'Bill' Charles Knox III

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Frank Wilhelm

ALBRIGHT — Frank F. Wilhelm, 81, of Albright (Lenox community), passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the home of Rodney and Mary Nieman, surrounded by his family. The son of the late Franklin G. and Virginia Blanche Kisner Wilhelm, he was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Terra Alta.
ALBRIGHT, WV
WVNews

Bradley Glaspell

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sentencing has been postponed for a 48-year-old Salem man who …
SALEM, WV
WVNews

Lewis & Upshur Counties selected for Regional Development Program

A team of community leaders from Lewis and Upshur counties has been selected to participate in the 2022 Appalachian Gateways Community Initiative program. In one month, the Lewis and Upshur regional collaborative team will travel to a three-day planning workshop in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, to represent Appalachian West Virginia. The team will be working to leverage natural and cultural assets in the Mountain Lakes region to create economic opportunity and sustainably grow tourism within the region.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lewis County Community Calendar

Christ’s Church in Horner is baking for the holidays: Apple dumplings (six in container with syrup and instructions for baking), $18; pumpkin rolls, banana bread rolls and carrot rolls (all rolls with walnuts), $12, or (all rolls without walnuts), $11. Call Brenda at 304-613-9207 or Kathy at 304-476-3177. All orders must be received by Nov 7.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Angle Tree sign-up information

The 2022 Lewis County Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree and Food Basket sign-up information is below:. Sign-ups will take place at the WV DHHR Office in Weston from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on those dates. Masks are required. Must have proof of children’s birth dates and address for each...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

More than 400 Preston jobs are in the hardwoods industry

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Economic Development Authority is one of the founding members of the West Virginia Hardwood Alliance Zone. WVHAZ was founded in 2001 to promote West Virginia hardwoods products and resources to domestic and global markets, to support existing businesses in the industry and to attract secondary wood producers.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV

