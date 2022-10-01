Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
RCB boys hold on to beat Grafton, girls tie after late goal
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Both Grafton soccer teams were searching for late tying goals Tuesday night at home against Robert C. Byrd. One of them was successful. The RCB boys scored early and managed to hold the lead for more than 70 minutes in a 1-0 victory over a fellow Big 10 Conference contender. The Grafton girls led for mere seconds in the first half before falling behind but managed to come back at the end to secure a 2-2 draw.
WVNews
South Harrison falls; WVU volleyball back home
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — Roane County volleyball beat South Harrison in straight sets, 25-23, 25-23, 25-20. Abby Louk scored nine points, three on aces, to go with nine digs and eight assists, Hope Woods tallied five kills and 16 digs and Reagan Rudder finished with 19 digs and three kills for the Hawks.
WVNews
White Falcons, Black Knights compete in first day of state tournament
WHEELING, W.Va. - The Point Pleasant and Wahama golf teams traveled to the Oglebay Resort to compete in the WVSSAC State Golf Tournament Tuesday morning. In Class A, the White Falcons ended the day ranked third with a score of 50.
WVNews
Lewis County XC boys sweep Top 3, claim team win at Junior Nuzum Memorial
The Lewis County High School boys cross country team picked up their first team win of the year last week at the Junior Nuzum Memorial Run. The team was paced by a one-two-three finish from Slate Swiger, David Hughes, and Maddox Prince. Swiger, who has been no stranger to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Fairmont Senior enters 2nd day of state golf tourney in 5th place overall
WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont Senior’s Caden Musgrove and Logan Huffman felt good about their tee shots but were quick to cite the most challenging area on Tuesday. “These greens were tough, especially once it got drier and it warmed up, the greens sped up,” Huffman said. “Some of the slopes were hard. Some of the slopes were challenging. But, everyone is playing the same course, you can’t complain.”
WVNews
Bridgeport's Khosa has embraced different roles during successful senior year
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) – Defense or offense, Bridgeport’s Burhan Khosa has thrived in whatever role he’s been given during his senior campaign. “Burhan’s really been a great player for us,” Tribe coach Keith Dumas said. “Anything that we’ve asked him to do for the four years he’s been here, he’s always done.”
WVNews
Tough losses and unity
Lewis County’s 21-20 loss to Lincoln was a tough one. There’s no way around that fact. I do, however, think there are several positives we can take away from the last Friday night’s game, and a few things that also need to be addressed as we move forward.
WVNews
Homecoming activities set for Bridgeport (West Virginia) High School
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport High School Principal Matt DeMotto and his faculty have set a week’s worth of activities to motivate students this Homecoming season. “A Night at the Movies” is this year’s theme, according to Student Council advisor Cheryl McCarthy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Film Room: West Virginia Mountaineers - Texas Longhorns
Trips to the film room after games like last week's painful outing against Texas aren't easy. The multitude of errors, like drops, leaky protection, the cumulative effect of off-target throws and defensive confusion in pass coverage all combined to make it a bad day, but not all of them are fixable with video study. Still, they provide insight that might help with ways in which to work around such areas in the future,
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Basketball Emmitt Matthews, Jr. 10/03/22
West Virginia forward Emmitt Matthews, Jr., identifies some of the reasons he decided to come back to WVU, and noted that it was the best decision for him personally as he weighed many of those factors. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read...
WVNews
1004 Brown presser
West Virginia football coach Neal Brown said his Mountaineers were battered and bruised at Texas. The do have extra time to heal up and look for answers as their next game won't be until Thursday, Oct. 13 when Baylor comes to Morgantown (7 p.m. on FS1).
WVNews
'Adventures in Candyland' becomes newest Bridgeport (West Virginia) fall family event
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly a dozen businesses will help city departments bring outdoor fun to families with children a few weeks before Halloween. From noon-2 p.m. Oct. 15, Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Coordinator Amy Callahan said, 11 themed stations that are part of “Adventures in Candyland” will guide families around a paved path outside the baseball and soccer fields at The Bridge Sports Complex.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
William 'Bill' Charles Knox III
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William “Bill” Charles Knox III, 69, of Bridgeport, passed away Monday evening, October 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born February 7, 1953, in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, to Norma Knox Helbig and the late William Charles Knox II. In...
WVNews
Frank Wilhelm
ALBRIGHT — Frank F. Wilhelm, 81, of Albright (Lenox community), passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at the home of Rodney and Mary Nieman, surrounded by his family. The son of the late Franklin G. and Virginia Blanche Kisner Wilhelm, he was born on Oct. 17, 1940, in Terra Alta.
WVNews
Sentencing postponed for West Virginia man who defrauded over 70 customers
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sentencing has been postponed for a 48-year-old Salem man who defrauded over 70 customers in more than a dozen counties in West Virginia of $542,000. Bradley Glaspell, owner of Over the Top Roofing LLC and Helping Hands Home Improvement, had been set to be...
WVNews
Bradley Glaspell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Sentencing has been postponed for a 48-year-old Salem man who …
WVNews
Lewis & Upshur Counties selected for Regional Development Program
A team of community leaders from Lewis and Upshur counties has been selected to participate in the 2022 Appalachian Gateways Community Initiative program. In one month, the Lewis and Upshur regional collaborative team will travel to a three-day planning workshop in Lake Junaluska, North Carolina, to represent Appalachian West Virginia. The team will be working to leverage natural and cultural assets in the Mountain Lakes region to create economic opportunity and sustainably grow tourism within the region.
WVNews
Lewis County Community Calendar
Christ’s Church in Horner is baking for the holidays: Apple dumplings (six in container with syrup and instructions for baking), $18; pumpkin rolls, banana bread rolls and carrot rolls (all rolls with walnuts), $12, or (all rolls without walnuts), $11. Call Brenda at 304-613-9207 or Kathy at 304-476-3177. All orders must be received by Nov 7.
WVNews
Angle Tree sign-up information
The 2022 Lewis County Salvation Army Christmas Angel Tree and Food Basket sign-up information is below:. Sign-ups will take place at the WV DHHR Office in Weston from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. on those dates. Masks are required. Must have proof of children’s birth dates and address for each...
WVNews
More than 400 Preston jobs are in the hardwoods industry
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Economic Development Authority is one of the founding members of the West Virginia Hardwood Alliance Zone. WVHAZ was founded in 2001 to promote West Virginia hardwoods products and resources to domestic and global markets, to support existing businesses in the industry and to attract secondary wood producers.
Comments / 0