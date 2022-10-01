ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 2

Related
WHAS11

'It was really, really scary': Louisville VA construction site halts blasting after ground 'fragments' land on interstate, homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blasting at the new Louisville Veteran's Affairs Medical Center has been suspended indefinitely after "an unforeseen incident" Tuesday. While crews were blasting, ground "fragments" landed on the Watterson Expressway and onto nearby properties, causing damage according to a press release. No injuries have been reported. While...
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Louisville, KY
Traffic
City
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville woman killed in crash on Dixie Highway in Meade County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been identified as the victim of a fatal crash in Muldraugh, Kentucky, Monday evening. According to Kentucky State Police, troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 4:47 p.m. on Dixie Highway in Meade County. Investigators believe Saffire Doss, 35, of Louisville, was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Fatal crash closes lanes on Dixie Highway in Meade County

MULDRAUGH, Ky. — Kentucky State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on Dixie Highway closed multiple lanes. The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Monday and initially closed all lanes along U.S. 31. Officials said one lane going south and northbound opened back up just after 6 p.m.
MEADE COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Watterson Expressway#Poplar Level#Kytc
Wave 3

Serious crash on North Dixie Hwy. in Meade County closes all lanes

MULDRAUGH, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police is working a serious crash in Muldraugh involving two vehicles on Monday afternoon. The incident occurred in the 300 block of North Dixie Highway just before 5 p.m. Meade County dispatchers confirmed all lanes of North Dixie Highway have been closed as reconstruction...
MULDRAUGH, KY
Wave 3

I-71 in Oldham County to get new interchange

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In approximately two years, drivers using Interstate 71 in Oldham County will have a new interchange between the Buckner and La Grange exits that should ease rush hour congestion. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the new interchange will be built at KY 2857 (La Grange...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Multiple fire crews extinguish barn fire in Bullitt County

His 18-year-old son Cameron said despite the inherent risks, he wants to follow his father’s footsteps and become a firefighter. Ask WAVE: How many JCPS employees make at least $100,000 a year?. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thomas asked WAVE how 4% raises affected the number of six-figure earners in...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Wave 3

Teenager taken to hospital after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a teenager was shot in the Newburg neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. Louisville officers responded to the 3100 block of Lakeheath Drive and found a teenager shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Juvenile taken to hospital after being struck in wreck

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A juvenile was taken to the hospital after a wreck on South Hurstbourne Parkway Monday afternoon. Louisville MetroSafe said calls reporting the wreck came in around 4:46 p.m. It was not confirmed how many cars were involved in the wreck. LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Second Street Bridge reopens after crash blocked traffic in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – At least part of the Second Street Bridge in downtown Louisville was closed Friday afternoon because of a crash. The crash happened around 2 p.m. Friday and involved at least two vehicles. Traffic getting on to the bridge from Louisville to Jeffersonville, Indiana was blocked by two Louisville Metro Police cruisers.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police locate stolen Jefferson County Sheriff's Office K-9 vehicle in field behind Portland neighborhood home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have found an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning. Department Spokesperson Lt. Col. Carl Yates told WDRB News that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victim of Snyder Freeway crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The name of the man killed early Sunday in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway in the Highview area has been released. Richard A. Reid, 48, of Prospect, died of injuries he sustained in the crash. The single vehicle accident happened around 3:45 a.m. in the...
PROSPECT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy