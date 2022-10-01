ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

After Ian: Most power restored for residents in the Carolinas by Sunday, Duke Energy says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly all Duke Energy customers have power once again in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through some areas during the end of the week. The company announced on Sunday that 97% of customers in the Carolinas had power restored by Sunday after Hurricane Ian and the remnants of the storm knocked electricity out for many. As of 3:30 p.m., Duke reported there were 636 outages and 9,898 customers without power. This includes 9,681 customers without power in North Carolina and 217 customers without power in South Carolina.
North Carolina State
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
Joe Biden
Roy Cooper
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis launches From Our Future Scholars to Yours Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, State Treasure Curtus Loftis announced the launch of a new social media campaign that promotes South Carolina's Future Scholar 529 college savings plan. The video highlights the college savings journeys of staff members from the State Treasurer's Office. “People who hear me talk...
My Sister's House

October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month – bringing much-needed attention to a critical issue with devastating impacts on our Lowcountry community. My Sister’s House, supported by presenting sponsor Atlantic Packaging, is honored to share stories of survival throughout the month at three signature events – their Town Hall, Advocacy Luncheon, and 5 To Survive: 5K and Memorial Mile Walk.
