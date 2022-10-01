Read full article on original website
'The state of South Carolina failed us:' Lowcountry family responds to MADD report
A new report released Tuesday from Mothers Against Drunk Driving shows more people died on South Carolina roads in 2021 than ever. About one-third of those deaths were drunk driving related. The report also shows that less than 50% of those arrested for a DUI are convicted in Charleston. The...
After Ian: Most power restored for residents in the Carolinas by Sunday, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly all Duke Energy customers have power once again in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through some areas during the end of the week. The company announced on Sunday that 97% of customers in the Carolinas had power restored by Sunday after Hurricane Ian and the remnants of the storm knocked electricity out for many. As of 3:30 p.m., Duke reported there were 636 outages and 9,898 customers without power. This includes 9,681 customers without power in North Carolina and 217 customers without power in South Carolina.
Washed away, stranded & beaten: Photos show Grand Strand days after Hurricane Ian impact
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Hurricane Ian spread rain and high winds across the area Friday, causing damage and flooding in some areas. We are continuing to follow up on damage seen throughout the area, and updates from emergency, statewide and local officials throughout the area will be added below.
Active school shooter hoax made across SC stems from TikTok challenge, officials say
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 11:45 a.m.: Students will be released to parents from the stadium at Blythewood high school. Have your id and be patient as traffic will be heavy. Any parents at IGA will be redirected. ORIGINAL COVERAGE:. The Richland County Sheriff's Department was on...
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys beaches for sand lost after Ian
FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCIV) — After a tropical storm or hurricane moves through the Lowcountry, the Charleston District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers conducts a survey on beaches through South Carolina to measure how much sand was lost. In the wake of Hurricane Ian, data was collected...
James Island drainage systems were put to the test during Hurricane Ian
JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — Improvements to the James Island Draining system were put to the test during Hurricane Ian, but many residents still saw flooding and deep standing water. Taylor Sloan said she was one of the lucky ones on her street during Hurricane Ian. Floodwaters only came...
Gas prices in South Carolina see increase of nearly 7 cents per gallon, GasBuddy says
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — The average gas prices in South Carolina have risen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of more than 3,000 gas stations in the state. The new average is $3.23 per gallon. South Carolina prices are 13.6 cents per gallon...
Garden City businesses work through 'hardship' of storm damage to regain normalcy
GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The third full day of clean-up has passed in Garden City Beach. Atlantic Avenue remains closed from State Road 26-244 to Waccamaw Drive. At some times of the day, Cypress Avenue is inundated by the high tide. That's the current situation for residents,...
McMaster, Clyburn hold press conference on expanding broadband access in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Gov. Henry McMaster and Congressman Jim Clyburn are expected to be joined by state officials from the South Carolina Office of Regulatory Staff to provide an update on their efforts to expand broadband access in the state. The press conference is scheduled for 10:30 a.m....
Gov. McMaster & Rep. Clyburn expand state's broadband access with $490,000,000 investment
ELGIN, SC — Slow internet may become a thing of the past for thousands of people in the state, as state leaders announced a $490,000,000 investment in high-speed broadband service. According to the SC Office of Regulatory Staff, several homes in rural towns fall on the map as high-priority...
State Treasurer Curtis Loftis launches From Our Future Scholars to Yours Campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, State Treasure Curtus Loftis announced the launch of a new social media campaign that promotes South Carolina's Future Scholar 529 college savings plan. The video highlights the college savings journeys of staff members from the State Treasurer's Office. “People who hear me talk...
Gov. McMaster proposes stricter penalties for repeat violent offenders
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — In many cases, paying for dinner or a movie will cost you more than it would to bond out of a South Carolina jail, even if you committed a violent crime. It's something Governor Henry McMaster wants to change, but not everyone agrees on his...
My Sister's House
October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month – bringing much-needed attention to a critical issue with devastating impacts on our Lowcountry community. My Sister’s House, supported by presenting sponsor Atlantic Packaging, is honored to share stories of survival throughout the month at three signature events – their Town Hall, Advocacy Luncheon, and 5 To Survive: 5K and Memorial Mile Walk.
