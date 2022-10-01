In his 1922 book Since Cezanne, art critic Clive James states that “there is hardly one modern artist of importance to whom Cezanne is not father or grandfather, and that no other influence is comparable with his”. Exactly 100 years later, as a major, career-spanning exhibition of some 80 of Cezanne’s paintings opens at Tate Modern, it’s clear his impact remains.

