ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
dotesports.com

The final verdict: Is League of Legends Champions Queue a miserable failure?

Champions Queue is a prestigious invite-only League of Legends server hosted by Riot Games that serves as a proving and training ground for professional and academy players. Designed in the image of solo queue, Champions Queue was launched on Feb. 7, 2022, as “the latest evolution of high-level competitive systems.” The idea was to create a highly competitive environment where the pro and academy players could play tournament-like games without any disturbances from trolls, griefers, and soft inters. Although the general idea behind Champions Queue is a step forward, especially for competitive League, Champions Queue hasn’t seen the glory Riot had in mind.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Can you get badges in Apex Legends Shadow Royale?

Besides Heirlooms, some of the most coveted items in Apex Legends are badges. These decorative items are unlocked by completing different feats and can be equipped on your player banner to show off your skills to your squadmates and enemies. Some are easy to obtain, like the ones that show your highest rank at the end of a given season, while others, like the Wrath and Wake badges, are much harder to achieve.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
dotesports.com

Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat

This League of Legends Worlds 2022 coverage is brought to you by EsportsBet.IO, the official betting partner of Dot Esports. Visit EsportsBet.IO for the best betting odds and in-depth match analytics. Be gamble aware!. Fnatic’s Elias “Upset” Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticket Sales#Ticketmaster#Video Game#Esportsbet#Dot Esports
dotesports.com

What are legacy credits in Overwatch 2 and how do they transfer?

Players have said their goodbyes to Overwatch and are ready to usher in the new era with Overwatch 2, the game’s highly anticipated sequel. Though the fundamentals of the game are the same, there are some big changes, one being the implementation of a battle pass and a new shop system. Players who have amassed a fortune of credits in the original game might be wondering what will happen to their stockpile of credits.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

VALORANT just had its busiest month ever after Champions 2022

VALORANT has been battling it out with some of the heavy hitters of competitive gaming and esports since its arrival midway through 2020. Its undeniable popularity has continued to rise as time has gone on, with each tournament bringing in more fans and adding more depth to gameplay with viewers learning new techniques and meta-changing tactics almost every week.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Aren’t they cute? New pet system replaces jungle items in League’s 2023 preseason

Look out, jungle mains. Some big changes are coming to League of Legends’ most notorious role, starting with the addition of some new furry friends in their inventory. In the upcoming 2023 preseason, Riot Games is planning to replace traditional jungle items with a new companion system that will give users three different pet options that will give champions three sets of buffs.
PETS
dotesports.com

The number of champs already picked at Worlds 2022 proves the meta is more versatile than ever

The meta in League of Legends typically refers to the most commonly used strategies and most picked champions that increase your chances of success. So, it’s safe to say that the meta, besides the very skill of pro players, plays a huge role in professional matches, especially at the World Championship. The first stage of Worlds 2022, the Play-ins, came to a close on Oct. 4. This means we finally have a rough idea of the current state of the meta.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Place
Mexico City
dotesports.com

How to set and use favorite skins in VALORANT

At long last, one of the most anticipated and requested features is making its VALORANT debut. Included in the release of Patch 5.07 is the ability to mark a handful of in-game items as favorites, as well as an equipable “Random Favorite” for each weapon. Players can now...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Will Overwatch skins be available in Overwatch 2?

While Overwatch 2 is a new chapter for the franchise, it won’t be tossing out everything from the first game. Alongside the introduction of a new free-to-play battle pass structure and an in-game shop for direct purchases, players will be able to obtain plenty of content featuring their favorite existing heroes, from old hats like Soldier: 76 to newer cast inclusions like Echo. In this way, Overwatch 2 is a mash-up of the new and the old.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Company of Heroes 3 delayed to early 2023

The Company of Heroes 3 release date has been delayed to at least Feb. 2023 as developers Relic Entertainment require more time to polish the title before fans get their hands on it. The original Nov. 17, 2022 release date will be a distant memory by the time it finally...
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Buying Rockstar Energy Drink and Doritos can earn you prizes in a bunch of video games thanks to an Xbox partnership

Microsoft’s Xbox is entering into a partnership with Doritos and Rockstar Energy to bring new prize opportunities for fans. As seen on the latest Xbox blog post, fans can purchase specially packaged Doritos and Rockstar products with designs featuring some of the most iconic game franchises from Xbox. Buying these character-featured chips and energy drinks could give fans some in-game prizes and bonus downloadable content for games such as Fallout 76, Forza Horizon 5, Halo Infinite, PUBG: Battlegrounds, The Elder Scrolls Online and Madden NFL 23.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Here are the best Overwatch 2 hero redesigns

While all of the first Overwatch‘s heroes are returning in Overwatch 2, most of them won’t look exactly the same. From old favorites like Soldier: 76 to newer heroes like Brigitte, most all of the first game’s heroes have received a visual redesign that marks them as similar but different—a perfect metaphor for the new game.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

League’s 2023 preseason refines jungle role with patience indicators and recommended pathing options

For any League of Legends players looking to learn how to play the jungler role, this preseason is the best time to start doing so. As part of Riot Games’ attempts to make the jungle a more welcoming place for prospective players, multiple adjustments to camps and pathing are planned to release alongside the 2023 preseason. These changes are accompanied by the massive overhaul to Smite in the form of pets, which Riot also revealed today to be coming with the preseason.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy