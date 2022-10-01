ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Baltimore

Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando returns to BWI due to 'suspected mechanical issue,' company says

BALTIMORE -- A Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Baltimore to Orlando had to return shortly after takeoff Friday night after the plane experienced a "suspected mechanical issue," the company said.Video submitted to WJZ appeared to show an engine fire.The plane took off from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport just after 8:20 p.m., looped back over Annapolis and landed again about 8:50 p.m., according to the flight tracking site Flight Aware.  The plane, an Airbus A321, landed back at the airport "after the crew declared an emergency," the Federal Aviation Administration said."The plane landed safely at BWI, and Guests deplaned under normal procedures," Spirit Airlines said.  "Safety is our top priority, and the plane will be removed from service and inspected by our maintenance department."Multiple people on the ground near the airport reported hearing loud booms as the plane flew overhead.
BALTIMORE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay

With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
Food & Wine

There's Never Been a Better Time to Eat in Baltimore

The Chesapeake Bay's bounty has blessed with oysters, rockfish, and the beloved Maryland Blue Crab, making it a known destination for fresh seafood. Visitors are spoiled for choice: Eat steamed crabs on the deck at L.P. Steamers in Locust Point, mammoth crab cakes at neighborhood gem Koco's Pub in Lauraville, or a dizzying array of bivalves at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. But Charm City's culinary scene now appeals to a broader palate, with more vegetarian options, international influences, and Black chefs representing Maryland food.
BALTIMORE, MD
DC News Now

Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene

Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Car overturns in multiple-vehicle crash in Middle River

BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel are responding to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River.Chopper 13 was over the scene where a car was overturned, and three other cars appeared to be involved.Officials have not said if there are any injuries.Check back with wjz.com for updates on this developing story.
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
Nottingham MD

Massive overnight crash involving 5 tractor-trailers still causing I-95 delays

WHITE MARSH, MD—A massive overnight crash in White Marsh is still causing Tuesday morning delays on Interstate 95. At around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to a crash involving five tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles on southbound I-95 in the area of New Forge Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.
WTOP

Man killed in Northwest DC shooting

A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
historynet.com

The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital

In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
FREDERICK, MD
Nottingham MD

Crews responded to five crashes Saturday night, Sunday morning

WHITE MARSH, MD—The wet weather is causing headaches for local motorists as the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through the Baltimore area. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that units responded to five motor vehicle crashes from Saturday night to Sunday morning. At just after 9:30 a.m. on...
WHITE MARSH, MD
fox5dc.com

Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland

If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated

A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
WASHINGTON, DC

