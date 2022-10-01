Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Spirit Airlines flight bound for Orlando returns to BWI due to 'suspected mechanical issue,' company says
BALTIMORE -- A Spirit Airlines flight traveling from Baltimore to Orlando had to return shortly after takeoff Friday night after the plane experienced a "suspected mechanical issue," the company said.Video submitted to WJZ appeared to show an engine fire.The plane took off from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport just after 8:20 p.m., looped back over Annapolis and landed again about 8:50 p.m., according to the flight tracking site Flight Aware. The plane, an Airbus A321, landed back at the airport "after the crew declared an emergency," the Federal Aviation Administration said."The plane landed safely at BWI, and Guests deplaned under normal procedures," Spirit Airlines said. "Safety is our top priority, and the plane will be removed from service and inspected by our maintenance department."Multiple people on the ground near the airport reported hearing loud booms as the plane flew overhead.
northernvirginiamag.com
This Cruise Line Lets You Explore the Beautiful Destinations Along the Chesapeake Bay
With two local cruise options, American Cruise Lines passengers can explore up to nine different cities along the Bay. As we decide it’s time to vacation again, many of us are faced with taking a cruise or exploring nearby attractions. American Cruise Lines offers a delightful compromise, cruising the Chesapeake Bay on eight- and 11-day voyages, sailing out of Baltimore. You may see their gleaming white riverboat-looking ship cruising up the Potomac and mooring at The Wharf during the spring and again between late October and the end of December or beginning of January. Cruising close to home means avoiding ports of call where thousands and thousands of other cruisers are crowding the shops, beaches, restaurants, and attractions. Plus, locals are thrilled to see you and make sure your vacation is special.
Virginia-bound Amtrak train carrying 100+ passengers stopped after striking fallen tree on tracks
An Amtrak train is currently stopped after it hit a tree that fell on the tracks Friday evening.
A collapsing row home leaves one person trapped inside
Baltimore City firefighters are attempting to rescue a person trapped inside a two story row home on the 1700 block of North Dallas Street
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
baltimorebrew.com
With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore
Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
Food & Wine
There's Never Been a Better Time to Eat in Baltimore
The Chesapeake Bay's bounty has blessed with oysters, rockfish, and the beloved Maryland Blue Crab, making it a known destination for fresh seafood. Visitors are spoiled for choice: Eat steamed crabs on the deck at L.P. Steamers in Locust Point, mammoth crab cakes at neighborhood gem Koco's Pub in Lauraville, or a dizzying array of bivalves at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. But Charm City's culinary scene now appeals to a broader palate, with more vegetarian options, international influences, and Black chefs representing Maryland food.
Car taking injured boy to hospital crashes
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A 2-year-old boy who was shot in Prince George’s County was involved in a crash in D.C. early in the morning Sunday. Police first responded to the 2500 block of Q St. SE for a traffic wreck around 12:24 a.m., but they found the boy in the back of a […]
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Driven into Home in Rockville Tuesday Morning; Driver Pronounced Dead at the Scene
Montgomery County Police have announced that one person is dead after a single vehicle collision that occurred Tuesday morning in the 100 block of Upton St. in Rockville. According to MCPD, at approximately 6:33am, “officers from the 1st District, Rockville City Police Department and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the location for the report of a suspicious situation. A Ford Mustang GT was located on the lawn of a home in the 100 block of Upton St. For reasons still under investigation, the driver of the vehicle struck a home in the 100 block of Upton St. A man, the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Car overturns in multiple-vehicle crash in Middle River
BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel are responding to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River.Chopper 13 was over the scene where a car was overturned, and three other cars appeared to be involved.Officials have not said if there are any injuries.Check back with wjz.com for updates on this developing story.
6 people injured in crash in Middle River, school bus among the wreck
The accident was located on Eastern Boulevard and Bengies Road, no injuries have been reported at this time.
foxbaltimore.com
County council explores creating bike trail that goes from Inner Harbor to Pennsylvania
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Council will vote Monday on whether to fund a study to explore how to link the region's two major bike trails. If successful, officials could create roughly 50 miles of uninterrupted bike trail from the Inner Harbor to Pennsylvania. The proposed $120,000...
fox5ny.com
Florida woman, 21, accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with her boyfriend
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is facing a first-degree murder charge for reportedly stabbing her sister to death at an Orlando home, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. According to an arrest affidavit, Fatiha Marzan, 21, allegedly killed her sister – 20-year-old Sayma Marzan – because she had...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nottingham MD
Massive overnight crash involving 5 tractor-trailers still causing I-95 delays
WHITE MARSH, MD—A massive overnight crash in White Marsh is still causing Tuesday morning delays on Interstate 95. At around 1:15 a.m., crews responded to a crash involving five tractor-trailers and two passenger vehicles on southbound I-95 in the area of New Forge Road, according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company.
WTOP
Man killed in Northwest DC shooting
A man is dead after a shooting in Northwest D.C. late Sunday morning. D.C. police responded after reports of a shooting just before noon in the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW. At the scene, responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound, who died at the scene.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland family sues Uber over insurance coverage after father dies in accident
The family of a Maryland man killed on the job is suing Uber. The man was working for the rideshare service when he died in a tragic crash in Baltimore County. The family is questioning the exact amount of insurance coverage provided to him. The family of Sunil Bariali is...
historynet.com
The Maryland Town That Became One Big Civil War Hospital
In September 1862, the war descended on Frederick, Md., en masse, as troops from both sides tramped through its streets en route to participate in the Maryland Campaign. After the bloody battles of South Mountain on September 14, and the Battle of Antietam on September 17, the sick and wounded from both clashes filled dozens of churches and buildings, prompting The Philadelphia Inquirer to note, the “city is one vast hospital, and yet hundreds of poor fellows continue to arrive….” By September 24, the Frederick Examiner reported that the wounded already filled 17 buildings and “the thousands of sufferers, thrown by the emergency of battle upon this community, is a grievous tax upon the citizens….”
Nottingham MD
Crews responded to five crashes Saturday night, Sunday morning
WHITE MARSH, MD—The wet weather is causing headaches for local motorists as the remnants of Hurricane Ian pass through the Baltimore area. The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company reports that units responded to five motor vehicle crashes from Saturday night to Sunday morning. At just after 9:30 a.m. on...
fox5dc.com
Here's what to do if you see a purple streetlight in Maryland
If you've driven through Maryland neighborhoods at night, you may have noticed some streetlights glowing a bright purple. No, it's not in support of the Ravens, and officials actually want to know about it. The purple streetlights are actually caused by a manufacturers defect, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
foxbaltimore.com
Olszewski says Baltimore County is safe despite 3 violent incidents in 3 days
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Cases of violence have stretched across the Baltimore Beltway in recent days – from Catonsville, to Owings Mills, to Perry Hall. On Saturday night, two teenagers were shot and critically hurt in Catonsville. Early Sunday morning, a man was shot multiple times in...
WTOP
Police break up student fight after DC high school is evacuated
A fight broke out outside a Southeast D.C. high school Monday afternoon after students were evacuated from the building amid fire concerns. In a letter Monday to the Bard High School community, principal Vanessa Anderson said students and staffers were evacuated around 12:30 p.m. when someone smelled smoke in the teachers lounge.
Comments / 0