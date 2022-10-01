NFLPA has terminated the neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check against the Bills

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starter at LT who likely moves to OG. Looks the part with a muscular and lengthy frame and thickness in his thighs, hamstrings, and glutes; to his credit, plays with good balance in both phases of the game. In pass protection, Kenneth is average, and as a run blocker he is below-average. Average pass protector who displays a good first step and does a good job of mirroring and keeping defenders between his feet. Displays good first punch while sliding in his lateral set and good recovery with his hands. Plays with a good, wide base and doesn’t get his feet caught out of position. Primary issue is his ability to anchor; will get walked back v. speed rushers, play on his toes, and struggles to handle spin moves. Would like to see him bend and sink his weight better, keeping his feet anchored to the ground. As a run blocker, he is below-average with streaky hand placement. Has a tough time latching onto defenders and sustaining blocks often because he is outside the pads. Slow to get leverage on inside zone runs. Does not fire forward off the LOS and block well at the second level. When pulling or moving on screens, struggles to locate and strike defenders in space. Not a good mauler or finisher; sometimes loafs and will let his defender in on the tackle instead of driving them off the ball and away from the play. Gets moved around in a pile instead of being a player they can run behind in short-yardage situations. Sometimes late to get out of his stance. Effort is too up-and-down.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO