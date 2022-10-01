ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFLPA has terminated the neurotrauma consultant involved in Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check against the Bills

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
nfldraftdiamonds.com

NFL Online Betting Strategies

With the NFL, everything works differently than with other disciplines. The result of a hockey or tennis match can be roughly predicted after studying the news and basic pre-match analytics. In the National Football League, it does not work anymore. Too many little things decide the fate of a match, so professionals pay attention to everything.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#Nflpa#Bills#American Football#The Tua Tagovailoa#Pro Football Talk#Nfl Players Association#Unc
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Isaac Moore, OT, Temple

DOB, Class Yr2-25-1998, RS Sr. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starts at LT. Good size and strength measurables with a thick lower half. Arms are fairly short as a tackle, although Moore possesses a decent sized wingspan (8158) which suggests a very broad chest. Average pass protector and average run blocker who could improve both areas of his game with better hand placement. In pass protection, he is average. Plays with a good, stable, wide base and decent leverage which is contributing to the success he has, and stays off the ground. Does a great job of keeping defenders between his feet and displays good lateral slide/shuffle when mirroring rushers. Has good strike timing with his hands; problem in both areas of the game is hand placement – is frequently outside and too far high around the shoulder pads instead of inside around the breastplate. Has questionable core strength; will bend at the waist, overextend, and get his shoulders turned instead of sitting on a stool and staying square. Looks confused and is slow to react v. twists and stunts. As a run blocker, he is average. Can pull, move, and run in space, but struggles at times to sustain blocks and latch onto defenders at the 2nd level. Will move to the 2nd level without taking care of his assignment at the LOS. Can encircle defenders at the corner and create open lanes on outside zone runs. Plays with good effort; just really raw from a fundamentals and technique standpoint, especially for a 5th year senior. Looks overweight instead of muscular and could shed some baby fat in the weight room. Improving hand placement would go a long way toward his ability to add value to an NFL team.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kenneth Horsey, OL, Kentucky

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) RS Sr. Starter at LT who likely moves to OG. Looks the part with a muscular and lengthy frame and thickness in his thighs, hamstrings, and glutes; to his credit, plays with good balance in both phases of the game. In pass protection, Kenneth is average, and as a run blocker he is below-average. Average pass protector who displays a good first step and does a good job of mirroring and keeping defenders between his feet. Displays good first punch while sliding in his lateral set and good recovery with his hands. Plays with a good, wide base and doesn’t get his feet caught out of position. Primary issue is his ability to anchor; will get walked back v. speed rushers, play on his toes, and struggles to handle spin moves. Would like to see him bend and sink his weight better, keeping his feet anchored to the ground. As a run blocker, he is below-average with streaky hand placement. Has a tough time latching onto defenders and sustaining blocks often because he is outside the pads. Slow to get leverage on inside zone runs. Does not fire forward off the LOS and block well at the second level. When pulling or moving on screens, struggles to locate and strike defenders in space. Not a good mauler or finisher; sometimes loafs and will let his defender in on the tackle instead of driving them off the ball and away from the play. Gets moved around in a pile instead of being a player they can run behind in short-yardage situations. Sometimes late to get out of his stance. Effort is too up-and-down.
LEXINGTON, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Treylon Burks Injury News: How serious is the Titans rookie’s left foot injury? Is it broke?

Dr. Jesse Morse gives his input on the new Treylon Burks injury. How serious is the injury? Could he miss extended time? Could there be a break?. The 2022 Injury Draftguide is the ultimate preparation guide for fantasy football drafts, dynasty, DFS, and betting fans! This is the most comprehensive Draftguide available on the market and includes everything you need to have a successful draft with massive upside but minimizing risky players helping you win your championship.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy