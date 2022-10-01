Read full article on original website
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday
After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
John Harbaugh, Ravens Star Have To Be Separated After Loss
The Baltimore Ravens had a nightmare afternoon against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. After taking a 20-3 lead late in the second quarter, Baltimore surrendered 20 unanswered points to lose 23-20 on a field goal by Tyler Bass on the final play of the game. Making matters worse, as Bass...
Aaron Rodgers shares why he spoke with Bill Belichick so long
The admiration between Aaron Rodgers and Bill Belichick was evident in the week ahead of the Green Bay Packers-New England Patriots game, during the contest, and afterwards. Rodgers even shared after the game why the two shared such a long embrace after the game. Rodgers led his Packers to a...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
A Massive Fight Broke Out in the Ladies Room During The Cowboys Win on Sunday
So many great headlines heading into Week 5 for your Cowboys of Dallas, TX:. "Cooper Rush Becomes First Cowboys QB to Start Career 4-0," "Dak Could Be Back Very, Very Soon," "The Cowboys Improve to 3-1 Despite Losing All-Pro Quarterback"... But all y'all wanna talk about is the fight in the ladies room, right?
Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
After the offense sputtered on Sunday, the quarterback was replaced by rookie Kenny Pickett.
Mike Preston: Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills. | COMMENTARY
The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL and still sometimes refuse to use him in possible game-winning situations. We’ve seen this before. Twice, in fact, just last season in losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, setbacks that helped the Ravens lose six straight games to fall from the top seed in the AFC to out of playoff contention altogether. ...
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Jerome Boger's ridiculous roughing the passer call cost Ravens dearly in loss to Bills
If there’s one thing we know about roughing the passer penalties, it’s that the NFL would prefer that they be called, whether there’s reason to call them or not. In the NFL rulebook, officials are told to skew to the presence of the penalty on a no-matter-what basis.
Chiefs 41, Bucs 31: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fell to 2-2 after a 41-31 loss Sunday night to the Kansas City Chiefs, failing to overcome a slow start and tons of self-inflicted errors in all three phases of the game. After the game, Bucs quarterback Tom Brady, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others spoke...
Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake
This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Westword
Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?
As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
Ron Rivera’s hot seat is boiling following Washington Commanders loss to the Dallas Cowboys
Ron Rivera and the Washington Commanders have now dropped three consecutive games following a season-opening victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter
We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
'Deep Dive' Is Coming on Lions' Defense, Including Potential Staff Changes
The Detroit Lions must figure out what is ailing their defense.
