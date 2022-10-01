ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Breaking: Veteran NFL Starting Quarterback Benched On Sunday

After a rough first half, one NFL team decided that it was out with the old and in with the new. The Pittsburgh Steelers have benched veteran quarterback Mitchell Trubisky to start the second half after a lackluster performance against the New York Jets today. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett has come in - ahead of head coach Mike Tomlin's anticipated timeline.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

The NFL world is calling for a head coach's firing on Sunday evening. The Panthers dropped to 1-3 on the season following Sunday afternoon's loss to the Cardinals. Carolina head coach Matt Rhule has a pretty poor resume as an NFL head coach. Is he going to last much longer with the Panthers?
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Fiancee Of Steelers Rookie Kenny Pickett

Kenny Pickett, the only quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, is now in for his NFL debut. Pickett replaced Mitch Trubisky at quarterback to start the second half against the New York Jets. Trubisky was ineffective in the first two quarters as the Steelers fell behind 10-6.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Forget analytics. Ravens coach John Harbaugh was wrong to go for it on fourth down vs. Bills. | COMMENTARY

The Ravens have the most accurate kicker in the history of the NFL and still sometimes refuse to use him in possible game-winning situations. We’ve seen this before. Twice, in fact, just last season in losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers, setbacks that helped the Ravens lose six straight games to fall from the top seed in the AFC to out of playoff contention altogether. ...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well

In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#The New York Giants#The Washington Commanders#Qb
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady had a very simple - and accurate! - message for Patrick Mahomes in postgame handshake

This is the online version of our daily newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. Patrick Mahomes went into Tampa Bay on Sunday night and did just about everything he wanted to do against Tom Brady and the Bucs as his three touchdown passes led the Chiefs to an easy 41-31 win over the team that beat them on the very same field a few years ago in Super Bowl 57.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Westword

Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?

As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers HC Matt Rhule doesn't commit to keeping Baker Mayfield as starter

We’re just four games into the 2022 season and the Carolina Panthers already might be souring on their Baker Mayfield experiment. Following Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, one in which his offense looked as broken as ever, head coach Matt Rhule took the podium for a somber press conference. He was asked if Mayfield, who struggled mightily throughout the outing, was in danger of being benched.
CHARLOTTE, NC

