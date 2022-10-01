Read full article on original website
Loretta Lynn, coal miner’s daughter and country queen, dies
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated...
Secretary of State hopeful promotes ‘License to Read’ proposal during Peoria visit, book banning also a concern
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Democrat opposing Bloomington State Rep. Dan Brady for Illinois Secretary of State visited Peoria Monday to promote “License to Read” legislation, which aims to lower prices publishers charge libraries for e-books and audio books. At the Peoria Public Library, Alexi Giannoulias also...
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Cool mornings & mild afternoons
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s another day where you’ll need a few different layers depending on what time of day you venture outside. The jacket and perhaps the heat on in the car is the way to start Tuesday, as temperatures range from the upper 30s to the low 40s across central Illinois. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, so short/t-shirt weather will return for a few hours!
Full house for Illinois’ 17th congressional district debate
PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full room at Bradley University’s Alumni Center on Monday night for a debate between Illinois’ 17th congressional district hopefuls. Republican candidate Esther Joy King has a law degree and served as a JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. She narrowly lost the last election to Cheri Bustos. Bustos is not running for re-election.
State Rep. hopeful targets rival as booster of failed 2020 ‘fair tax’ referendum
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - The Republican candidate for State Representative in the newly-drawn 91st House District summoned the help of some statewide GOP leaders to highlight his rival’s position on taxes. Scott Preston is criticizing Democrat Sharon Chung’s support for a graduated income tax in Illinois, which...
