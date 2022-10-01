PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s another day where you’ll need a few different layers depending on what time of day you venture outside. The jacket and perhaps the heat on in the car is the way to start Tuesday, as temperatures range from the upper 30s to the low 40s across central Illinois. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, so short/t-shirt weather will return for a few hours!

