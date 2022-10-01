ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Cool mornings & mild afternoons

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It’s another day where you’ll need a few different layers depending on what time of day you venture outside. The jacket and perhaps the heat on in the car is the way to start Tuesday, as temperatures range from the upper 30s to the low 40s across central Illinois. Mostly sunny skies will warm temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, so short/t-shirt weather will return for a few hours!
Full house for Illinois’ 17th congressional district debate

PEORIA (25 News Now) - It was a full room at Bradley University’s Alumni Center on Monday night for a debate between Illinois’ 17th congressional district hopefuls. Republican candidate Esther Joy King has a law degree and served as a JAG Officer in the Army Reserve. She narrowly lost the last election to Cheri Bustos. Bustos is not running for re-election.
