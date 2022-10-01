ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Makes Big Donation

By Matthew Postins
LonghornsCountry
LonghornsCountry
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NrN8P_0iIL2lRw00

The former Longhorn golfer and his wife, Annie, made the foundation's most significant donation yet.

Former Texas golfer Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, donated $500,000 to the Children’s Medical Center Foundation earlier this week.

Spieth, who grew up in the Dallas area and went to Jesuit before spending one year at Texas, is a 13-time winner on the PGA Tour. The Spieth’s donation will go toward an expansion at Children's Medical Center Plano , with a focus on pediatric oncology.

That falls in line with the mission of the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation, which seeks to raise money and support charitable endeavors around pediatric cancer, military families, junior golf and those with special needs. It was the largest donation the foundation has ever made.

“Annie and I are very grateful to the incredible oncology staff at Children’s Health for their life-saving work,” Spieth said in a release announcing the donation. “We have a personal connection to pediatric cancer, and to this hospital specifically. And while we hope research continues to make this issue nonexistent in the future, for now, our focus is on improving each family’s experience as much as possible.”

With the donation, the family at the expanded facility will be called the Jordan Spieth Family Foundation Lounge.

Spieth’s most recent victory on the PGA Tour came in April at the RBC Heritage in Hilton Head, S.C., a tournament he won in a playoff against Patrick Cantlay.

Spieth finished 13th in the FedEx Cup race this season. His fellow Longhorn, Scottie Scheffler, won the Masters and the PGA Tour Player of the Year award.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook .

You can follow Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners

If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
NORMAN, OK
Golf Digest

Charley Hull makes 8 final-round birdies in Texas, barely edges Xiyu Lin for second LPGA victory

One streak was going to end, while the other achingly would remain. Ultimately, Charley Hull shot a final-round seven-under 64 Sunday at the Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America, clipping Xiyu Lin (65) by one shot. It marked Hull’s second LPGA victory and first since the 2016 CME Group Tour Championship. For Lin, she continues to look for her first LPGA victory after playing in nearly 200 tour events in her career.
THE COLONY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"

One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
GOLF
LonghornsCountry

LonghornsCountry

Austin, TX
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
549K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/texas

Comments / 0

Community Policy