ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

By Tori B. Powell
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g1yEZ_0iIKxGdy00

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm 's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.

On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.

At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2biFTa_0iIKxGdy00
Holly Ciaglia looks for her and her partner Evan Mackay's personal belongings on the ground at the Red Coconut RV Park in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Two days earlier, their mobile home was destroyed during Hurricane Ian. Rebecca Blackwell / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HxyHZ_0iIKxGdy00
A view of damage after of Hurricane Ian brought wind and heavy rain causing power outages and downing trees in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 1, 2022 Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
University of Central Florida students try to get into their apartment near the campus, which was totally flooded by rain from Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 30, 2022, in Orlando, Florida. John Raoux / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XsCMz_0iIKxGdy00
A car drives through high water caused by Hurricane Ian, on Sept. 30, 2022, in Charleston, South Carolina. Alex Brandon / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=186qJf_0iIKxGdy00
A Sanibel Island resident hands off her dog to rescuers from Project DYNAMO after she was rescued and transported to Fort Myers on Sept. 30, 2022. Steve Helber / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Xj8Ml_0iIKxGdy00
An unidentified volunteer and Ken Diesel, right, help cook food for people in need in Fort Myers, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FNgtg_0iIKxGdy00
A motorist drives though high water in Charleston, South Carolina, as another turns around, on Sept. 30, 2022. Alex Brandon / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E2pe0_0iIKxGdy00
University of Central Florida students evacuate after an apartment complex near the campus, which experienced heavy flooding, on Sept. 30, 2022. John Raoux / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cKHpr_0iIKxGdy00
A view of high waters in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVqpZ_0iIKxGdy00
Debris is seen on Sanibel Island, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Steve Helber / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lYIW0_0iIKxGdy00
In this aerial photo made in a flight provided by mediccorps.org, damage from Hurricane Ian is seen on Estero Island in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Gerald Herbert / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOEzq_0iIKxGdy00
A damaged causeway to Florida's Sanibel Island is seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. Wilfredo Lee / AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hqlv3_0iIKxGdy00
Destruction left by Hurricane Ian in Pine Island and Matlacha, Florida. "The devastation is heartbreaking," the Lee County Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WP3PR_0iIKxGdy00
Destruction left by Hurricane Ian in Pine Island and Matlacha, Florida, on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhKiF_0iIKxGdy00
A damaged restaurant on the island of Matlacha, Florida, with debris scattered across the outside on Sept. 30, 2022. Lee County Sheriff's Office

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Rescue Crews in Florida Find Fully Submerged House With Human Remains Inside

Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys

A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Matlacha, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
State
South Carolina State
disneytips.com

Disney World in a Hurricane – How Much Damage Has Actually Happened?

Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Heavy Rain#The Red Coconut Rv Park
Outsider.com

WATCH: Alligator Leaps From the Water, Chomps Florida Man’s Brand-New Drone

A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week as Tropical Depression 9 takes shape

Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
FLORIDA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Videos Capture Hurricane Ian Sweeping Homes Off Their Foundations

As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022 Read it at The Daily Beast
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
95K+
Followers
24K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy