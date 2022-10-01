Photos show Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage

Ian, which made landfall in the United States as a hurricane twice, left many areas unrecognizable after it unleashed catastrophic flooding, powerful winds and a damaging storm surge in Florida and the Carolinas. As search and rescue efforts continue, the storm 's death toll is rising, and communities are reeling from the devastation.
On Wednesday, Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. After racing across the peninsula and going out into the Atlantic Ocean, the storm made a second landfall — this time as a Category 1 hurricane — in South Carolina on Friday.
At least 28 people died due to the storm, and many more were left without a home. New photos show the extensive damage from what could be one of the strongest storms to have ever hit the U.S.:
Rescue crews going house to house in Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian have encountered harrowing scenes, including scores of stranded people and at least one house that was completely submerged with human remains inside.Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s emergency management director, said during a Friday morning press briefing that authorities are reviewing 21 fatalities to see if they’re related to the catastrophic hurricane. The death toll is expected to rise as many parts of Lee County—including the barrier islands of Sanibel and Captiva—remain inaccessible by road, slowing the rescue process. Guthrie said that crews spotted an undisclosed number of drowning...
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
Florida residents are bracing for life-threatening storm surges, intense winds, and catastrophic flooding as Hurricane Ian heads towards the state as a Category 4 storm. The major hurricane has already impacted western Cuba and will reach Florida on Wednesday, September 28. It has been announced that theme parks across Central...
After Hurricane Ian ripped through the sunshine state, it destroyed homes, decimated businesses, and even took power away from over two million people. While the storm has had a tragic effect on the living, it’s also affected the deceased. According to reports, human remains of those laid to rest...
The most dangerous and venomous creature spreading in Florida.Brody J/Flickr. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. One of the most poisonous caterpillars in the United States of America is spreading in Florida State.
A Palm Beach, Florida real estate agent recently learned just how dangerous and agile alligators can be when he lost his brand new drone to a hungry gator in one fell swoop. Robert Rosetto is getting his 15 minutes of fame after posting a video of the fatal fly-by on his Instagram account. In the footage, he hovers the craft over a lake while a gator curiously and calmly watches. The giant reptile then leaps straight from the water and snatches it with an audible crunch.
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
Tropical Depression Nine developed in the central Caribbean on Friday morning, and it could become the next named tropical storm of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season later on Friday or Saturday morning. It is likely to become the first threat from a major hurricane to the United States this season after it makes the trek from the Caribbean into the eastern Gulf of Mexico, putting Florida in harm’s way, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
As Hurricane Ian wallops Southwest Florida with 155 mph winds, storm surge from the system appears to have lifted a series of homes up off their foundation in Fort Myers Beach. Video of the homes, shared by an architecture firm, also showed the other destruction from Ian—mangled roofs, flooded streets and submerged vehicles. Similar videos have shown the same fate for neighboring cities of Naples and Sanibel, while another video from Fort Myers showed a shark swimming on a flooded residential street. Another jaw-dropping scene, also captured on camera: a man swimming in surge water inside his Naples home. Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane just after 3 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to move across Florida with whipping winds and pouring rain, leaving much of the state under a flood warning. #BREAKING: Video circulating shows houses FLOATING off their foundations in Fort Myers Beach. Hurricane #Ian. pic.twitter.com/OID6YATFd3— Moshe Schwartz (@YWNReporter) September 28, 2022
Florida is hit with more hurricanes than any other state in the country. In fact, of the nearly 300 hurricanes that have hit the United States since 1851, close to half have churned their way through Florida. The Sunshine State also sees the most severe storms. A staggering 37 of...
From devastating power outages to battered buildings, Hurricane Ian’s unprecedented destruction has captured the attention of everyone in the last 48 hours. Now, a woman has gone viral after she turned an inflatable pool into a life raft. Troubling footage has recently emerged, showing a helpless woman floating in...
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
