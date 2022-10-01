ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, IL

vermilioncountyfirst.com

Indiana Family of Three Dies in Weekend Accident on Catlin – Indianola Road

THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday, October 2, 2022on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola claimed the lives of Lee J. Hall, age 52, Felisha J. Hall, age 46, and their daughter, Madison G. Hall age 18 all of Oxford, Indiana.
newschannel20.com

3 killed in fiery Vermilion County crash

DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened around midnight Sunday near Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 North. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an enclosed car trailer when a GMC Sierra came into...
WCIA

Coroner: Three dead in Indianola crash

INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn stated the accident happened at the corner of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola at 12:02 A.M. A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound in the northbound […]
abc57.com

Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
dailyeasternnews.com

Two-vehicle accident on University Drive sends two to hospital

A two vehicle accident on University Drive and W Grant Ave occurred late Monday afternoon with two being transported to the hospital. The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the accident. The collision appeared to have resulted with one vehicle’s passenger side bumper colliding with the other...
WTWO/WAWV

Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
KMOV

Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
mymixfm.com

Shelbyville man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He was found guilty of these crimes on Aug. 11 and was sentenced on Monday.
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022

A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Daily Standard

2 killed in car-semi accident

GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
fordcountychronicle.com

Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana

URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
WCIA

Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
WCIA

Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
Effingham Radio

Dramatic Uptick In Illinois Traffic Deaths Driven By Distractions

Illinois experienced a 22.7% surge in traffic-related deaths during the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. There were an estimated 276 traffic deaths that took place during the first quarter in Illinois. The state police identified 4 contributing factors to the increase. That was...
