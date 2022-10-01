Read full article on original website
Related
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Indiana Family of Three Dies in Weekend Accident on Catlin – Indianola Road
THE FOLLOWING IS A VERMILION COUNTY CORONER’S OFFICE RELEASE. Danville, IL- The Vermilion County Coroner, Jane McFadden stated that a two vehicle accident that occurred early Sunday, October 2, 2022on Catlin-Indianola Road in Indianola claimed the lives of Lee J. Hall, age 52, Felisha J. Hall, age 46, and their daughter, Madison G. Hall age 18 all of Oxford, Indiana.
Illinois ‘explosion’ burns home, sends one to hospital
CHRISMAN, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An explosion led to a house fire, and caused a resident to be flown to an area hospital Monday afternoon in northern Edgar County. According to Chrisman Police Chief Tom Dolan, the situation remains under investigation, but sometime around 12:45 p.m. a home located at the intersection of N. State Street […]
newschannel20.com
3 killed in fiery Vermilion County crash
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WCCU) — Three people are dead after a two-vehicle crash on Sunday. The crash happened around midnight Sunday near Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 North. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department says a Chevrolet Silverado was towing an enclosed car trailer when a GMC Sierra came into...
Coroner: Three dead in Indianola crash
INDIANOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — Sunday’s two vehicle accident claimed three lives. Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden and Vermillion County Sheriff Pat Hartshorn stated the accident happened at the corner of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola at 12:02 A.M. A Chevrolet Silverado towing an enclosed car trailer was traveling northbound in the northbound […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc57.com
Three people killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind., --- A crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening claimed three lives and injured two others. Indiana State Police Dispatch said around 7:55 p.m., they received reports about a serious accident near mile marker 67.6 involving two vehicles, blocking the eastbound lanes. The preliminary investigation...
dailyeasternnews.com
Two-vehicle accident on University Drive sends two to hospital
A two vehicle accident on University Drive and W Grant Ave occurred late Monday afternoon with two being transported to the hospital. The Charleston Police Department and Charleston Fire Department responded to the accident. The collision appeared to have resulted with one vehicle’s passenger side bumper colliding with the other...
Police investigate a shooting in St. Charles County
Police are investigating a shooting Monday following a domestic dispute between twin brothers.
Shooting leaves 1 dead, and 2 injured after argument in Clay County
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and several others seriously injured after police say a disagreement over property damage escalated to gunfire. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred in the overnight hours of Saturday, October 1. At approximately 1:51 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call from a Clay […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Following in his footsteps: Brother of fallen ISP officer sworn in as new trooper
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Nick McMillen is two weeks into the job. The new Illinois State Police trooper is fresh out of the academy, where he was his cadet class president. He asked his class to do one thing. “Always live up to the standards of the ISP. Integrity, service and pride are not just things […]
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
KMOV
Police looking for driver of semi who hit, killed pedestrian on I-55 in Metro East, then fled
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - Police are looking for the driver of a semi who hit and killed a woman on I-55 near Collinsville Saturday night. Officers say the accident happened just before 9:00 p.m. at mile marker 8. A woman was getting into her disabled car on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes when the semi hit her. The driver of the semi did not stop and fled the scene.
mymixfm.com
Shelbyville man sentenced to 20 years for armed violence, drug charge
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man will spend the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of a pair of felonies related to a domestic disturbance. Jeremy Taylor, 45, was charged with armed violence (a Class X felony) and possession of methamphetamine with a prior conviction (a class 3 felony). He was found guilty of these crimes on Aug. 11 and was sentenced on Monday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man killed in south St. Louis County crash
Police are investigating a deadly crash in south St. Louis County.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Daily Standard
2 killed in car-semi accident
GIBSON TOWNSHIP - A California man was charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter after he reportedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 49 and Fox Road on Thursday afternoon, killing two people. [More]
fordcountychronicle.com
Gibson City resident survives heart attack at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana
URBANA — For heart attack patients, timing is everything. To say time was of the essence for Tammi Fanson on July 18, 2022, would be an understatement. The Gibson City woman had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue and shortness of breath, but she chalked it up to life just being difficult. But on that day, she found herself at her local Gibson Area Hospital in the midst of a heart attack.
Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead
PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
Coles County Memorial Airport Director receives award
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — After 22 years with the Coles County Memorial Airport, Director Andrew Fearn received the 2022 Honorable Roger C. Marquardt “Excellence in Aviation Leadership” award on September 26. The Illinois Public Airport Association gives this award to an aviation industry professional every year. Officials said this award honors people who make the local […]
seehafernews.com
Two Illinois Residents Arrested After Attempting to Steal from the Manitowoc Walmart
Two Illinois residents were arrested in Manitowoc late last week after they attempted to steal from Walmart. The Manitowoc Police Department was informed of the theft just before 7:30 Friday evening (September 30th), and an officer arrived to find a Sheriff’s Deputy chasing one of the suspects. He was...
Effingham Radio
Dramatic Uptick In Illinois Traffic Deaths Driven By Distractions
Illinois experienced a 22.7% surge in traffic-related deaths during the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period last year. There were an estimated 276 traffic deaths that took place during the first quarter in Illinois. The state police identified 4 contributing factors to the increase. That was...
Comments / 0