EDMONTON, AB - When you're trying to make the team, a hat trick isn't a bad way to do it. Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway lit the lamp three times, and added an assist in the Oilers 7-2 victory over the Canucks on Monday night. Lost in the 'Hollywood' excitement, Zach Hyman had a strong performance manning the right wing with Holloway and Leon Draisaitl as the forward added a goal and two assists and was a consistent threat throughout the game.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO