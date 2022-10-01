Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Oilers at Canucks
The Oilers visit the Canucks for a pre-season rematch in Abbotsford on Wednesday night. The Edmonton Oilers head to Abbotsford, BC for a pre-season rematch with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday. You can stream the game on EdmontonOilers.com or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Read...
TOR@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL -- The Canadiens' (0-3-1) preseason schedule continues with a matchup against the Maple Leafs (3-0-1) at the Bell Centre. Here's what you need to know heading into the game:. 1. Head coach Martin St-Louis' contingent failed to protect a 4-2 third-period lead on Saturday night in Ottawa and ultimately...
Newfoundland ready to finally celebrate Hockeyville win
GANDER, Newfoundland -- For those who have navigated the complicated journey from the outposts of this province, the return of professional hockey to the island is a reason to celebrate. Kraft Hockeyville 2020, postponed two years by the COVID-19 pandemic, will see the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators playing a...
Canucks Reduce 2022 Pre-Season Roster by 13 Players
Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by 13 players. Vancouver's current pre-season roster now consists of 29 players. The following players have been placed on waivers and designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. The following...
OTT@MTL: Game recap
MONTREAL - The Canadiens will look eastwards for their first win of the preseason following Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Senators. The two teams will meet twice more this week to wrap up training camp in Gander, NL and Bouctouche, NB as part of Kraft Hockeyville. Captain Nick Suzuki was...
Sharks impressed by passionate fans at NHL Global Series Challenge
BERLIN -- Mercedes Platz was buzzing as it ticked toward game time in the 2022 NHL Global Series Challenge between the San Jose Sharks and Eisbaren Berlin of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. New York Rangers jerseys slipped by Boston Bruins sweaters, a woman in a Vancouver Canucks jersey rested in...
Preview: Blues vs. Wild
After several rounds of training camp roster cuts, the St. Louis Blues are inching closer to their team for the start of the 2022-23 season. With three preseason games remaining, Blues Head Coach Craig Berube figures to have a more-veteran heavy lineup as the exhibition schedule enters its final stretch.
Morning Skate Report: October 4, 2022
Golden Knights to face Coyotes in final home preseason game. The Vegas Golden Knights prepare for their first game of the week as they host the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340.
Barzal agrees to eight-year contract with Islanders
Center could have become restricted free agent after season, commits to New York because 'I love it here'. Mathew Barzal agreed to an eight-year contract with the New York Islanders on Tuesday. Financial terms were not announced for the contract, which begins next season. The 25-year-old enter is in the...
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Flames (Preseason Game 5)
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets play their final home game of the regular season tonight when they host the Calgary Flames. The Jets are 2-1-1 through the first four games of their six preseason games. Cole Perfetti (2G, 1A), Ville Heinola (1G, 2A) and Kyle Connor (1G, 2A) lead the...
GAME RECAP: Oilers 7, Canucks 2
EDMONTON, AB - When you're trying to make the team, a hat trick isn't a bad way to do it. Oilers rookie Dylan Holloway lit the lamp three times, and added an assist in the Oilers 7-2 victory over the Canucks on Monday night. Lost in the 'Hollywood' excitement, Zach Hyman had a strong performance manning the right wing with Holloway and Leon Draisaitl as the forward added a goal and two assists and was a consistent threat throughout the game.
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Neal released from PTO by Blue Jackets
Brown sidelined for Blues; Zegras day to day for Ducks. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. James Neal was released from his professional tryout contract (PTO) on...
Minnesota Wild Reduces Training Camp Roster to 27
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has reduced its training camp roster to 27 players. The Wild assigned F Adam Beckman, F Mitchell Chaffee, F Nick Swaney and D Ryan O'Rourke to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) and D Carson Lambos to the Winnipeg Ice of the Western Hockey League (WHL). In addition, F Brandon Baddock and G Zane McIntyre have been placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Iowa (AHL).
Kings Trim Training Camp Roster to 34 Players
• Helge Grans - D • Samuel Helenius - F In addition, the following players have been released from their ATO's and PTO's:. The Kings now have 34 players on their training camp roster (20 forwards; 10 defensemen; 4 goaltenders). An updated camp roster can be found here. The...
NHL Training Camp Buzz: Boeser resumes skating for Canucks
Sturm doesn't play for Sharks in Global Series Challenge; Perunovich of Blues to have shoulder surgery. Welcome to the 2022-23 NHL training camp buzz. Training camp is underway for all 32 teams and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Vancouver Canucks. Brock Boeser has resumed skating and...
Need for speed: Stars progressing on offense, but there's work to be done
FRISCO, Texas -- The Stars on Monday saw a glimpse of the kind of hockey they want to play this season. Now, they have to try to turn those brief moments into consistent 60-minute performances. In playing their first preseason game with a mostly NHL lineup -- including what might...
Bruins Announce Roster & Schedule for Preseason Game Against the Devils
BOSTON - The Boston Bruins announced today the roster and schedule for their preseason game against the New Jersey Devils on October 3. Forwards: John Beecher, Charlie Coyle, Trent Frederic, AJ Greer, Joona Koppanen, Jakub Lauko, Vinni Lettieri, Marc McLaughlin, Tomas Nosek, Craig Smith, Oskar Steen, Jack Studnicka. Defensemen: Jack...
'I LOVE THE OPPORTUNITY'
Dube will get a look tonight on right wing with Kadri at centre and Mangiapane on the left. Darryl Sutter didn't mince words. There's a vacancy in the Top 6 and the Flames need someone to step up, reach out and grab it. "Because nobody else has yet," the coach...
Canada-based NHL teams stand with Indigenous people on Orange Shirt Day
In Canada, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day is Sept. 30. To honor the children who never returned home and the survivors of residential schools, Canada-based NHL teams raised money for Indigenous organizations and wore special orange warmup jerseys. Orange Shirt Day is an Indigenous-led...
Red Wings announce updated start times
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today announced updated start times for 20 weekday home games during the 2022-23 regular season that will now feature fan-friendly 7:00 p.m. puck drops. The Red Wings worked in conjunction with the National Hockey League and visiting teams to make the schedule adjustments. An updated schedule is below with game time changes in bold. Detroit's Home Opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Friday, Oct. 14 will now start at 7 p.m.
