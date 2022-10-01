ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
unipanthers.com

UNI football to host Illinois State for homecoming

UNI football (2-3 / 2-1 MVFC) vs. Illinois State (2-2 / 0-1 MVFC) Cedar Falls, Iowa | UNI-Dome (16,090) Watch: ESPN+ (Brad Wells: Play-by-Play / Justin Surrency: Analyst) Listen: Panther Sports Network (J.W. Cox: Play-by-Play / Scott Peterson: Analyst) CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- UNI is looking to add a third...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
unipanthers.com

UNI Athletics set to hold first Week of UNIty

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- For the third year straight, UNI student-athletes will host their annual UNIty Walk on the morning of Monday, Oct. 10. For the past three years, the UNIty Walk has served as a reminder of the importance of inclusion and community, and has become a space for UNI student-athletes, coaches and staff to learn from and support one another. This walk was started by student-athlete leaders, and continues to be supported by our leadership groups within the department (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Women of Athletics Leadership Committee (WALC), Minority Student-Athlete Leadership Committee (MSALT) and Morgan's Message at UNI.
CEDAR FALLS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy