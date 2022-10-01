CEDAR FALLS, Iowa --- For the third year straight, UNI student-athletes will host their annual UNIty Walk on the morning of Monday, Oct. 10. For the past three years, the UNIty Walk has served as a reminder of the importance of inclusion and community, and has become a space for UNI student-athletes, coaches and staff to learn from and support one another. This walk was started by student-athlete leaders, and continues to be supported by our leadership groups within the department (Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), Women of Athletics Leadership Committee (WALC), Minority Student-Athlete Leadership Committee (MSALT) and Morgan's Message at UNI.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO