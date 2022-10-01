Access to the Sanibel Causeway, breached in several places by Hurricane Ian, is anticipated by the end of October, information from the governor's office said. A notice issued from the city of Sanibel quoted a memo from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis: "It is anticipated to have the Sanibel Causeway accessible by the end of October. Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent long-term repairs will be made to the causeway."

SANIBEL, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO