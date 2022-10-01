ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

DeSantis: Sanibel Causeway will have access by the end of October

Access to the Sanibel Causeway, breached in several places by Hurricane Ian, is anticipated by the end of October, information from the governor's office said. A notice issued from the city of Sanibel quoted a memo from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis: "It is anticipated to have the Sanibel Causeway accessible by the end of October. Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent long-term repairs will be made to the causeway."
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts

LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
Southwest Florida residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impact

This week on Florida Matters, we hear from survivors of Hurricane Ian across Central and Southwest Florida and discuss the challenges of rebuilding going forward. WUSF reporters Jessica Meszaros, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs about the storm, and how it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
“Beyond repair”: Florida district shares first photos of storm-battered schools

A few schools “may be beyond repair” in the battered School District of Lee County, which has just shared the first photos of Hurricane Ian’s ugly aftermath. Another 14% of the schools in the southwest Florida district suffered major damage when the region took a direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Ian’s record storm surges and devastating winds last week. The photos posted to Facebook Monday night provided the first images of Fort Myers Beach Elementary, The Sanibel School and Pine Island Elementary, which are among the hardest-hit communities in the state.
