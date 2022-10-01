Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Ian Hit Florida: A First-Time Pregnant Mom Gave Birth to the Hurricane BabyMarry EvensCape Coral, FL
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Florida Hospital Has Issues After Hurricane IanTyler Mc.Fort Myers, FL
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
Related
usf.edu
DeSantis: Sanibel Causeway will have access by the end of October
Access to the Sanibel Causeway, breached in several places by Hurricane Ian, is anticipated by the end of October, information from the governor's office said. A notice issued from the city of Sanibel quoted a memo from the office of Gov. Ron DeSantis: "It is anticipated to have the Sanibel Causeway accessible by the end of October. Once immediate recovery efforts have subsided, permanent long-term repairs will be made to the causeway."
Click10.com
Search, recovery process underway as Hurricane Ian death toll rises in Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Evacuation and relief efforts continued in southwest Florida on Tuesday, as the death toll surpassed 100 from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. The National Guard flew power crews to Sanibel and Pine Islands to start restoring power Tuesday morning, just six days after Hurricane Ian made landfall.
WINKNEWS.com
LCEC provides update on restoration efforts
LCEC said it has restored power to 41% of the six-county service territory it serves over the last five days, excluding Sanibel and Pine Island, which are not accessible to line crews. The Lee County Electric Cooperative said the number of restoration workers will grow to 2,000 by this coming...
LCEC will receive 500 additional crews to restore power to SWFL customers
The Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) announced Sunday that 500 additional crews are on their way to Southwest Florida to help restore power to the area following Hurricane Ian.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
usf.edu
From recreational pontoons to the Cajun Navy, Pine Island evacuation draws strong, mixed feelings
Though just a short drive from the city of Fort Myers, the communities of Matlacha, Pine Island, Bokeelia and St. James City may as well be a world away. That used to be a good thing in this quiet, quaint and tree-filled barrier island of mostly hard-working people. But not...
usf.edu
Sanibel, Captiva residents endure terror but band together to recover from Hurricane Ian
Kelsey Smith has just gotten off a rescue boat at the Port Sanibel Marina with her boyfriend, Nathan Wider, and their dog. Her blond hair is pulled up in a tight bun. Her face, hair and body are smeared in gray-ish mud. Speaking through tears, she says they live and...
usf.edu
Southwest Florida residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impact
This week on Florida Matters, we hear from survivors of Hurricane Ian across Central and Southwest Florida and discuss the challenges of rebuilding going forward. WUSF reporters Jessica Meszaros, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs about the storm, and how it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.
WINKNEWS.com
Bonita Springs provides updates on flooding concerns, damage
The City of Bonita Springs was one of many in Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. WINK News reporter Zach Oliveri was on the Imperial River on Monday to see the extent of the flooding. The river has been running high due to a phenomenon called sheet...
IN THIS ARTICLE
usf.edu
Some Sarasota schools aim to open Monday, others in mid-October due to Hurricane Ian damage
After closing on Sept. 27 "indefinitely" due to Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County schools announced Tuesday they plan to reopen schools in the northern part of the county on Monday, while schools in the more heavily affected areas further south may not reopen until mid-October. "The reopening plan is going to...
fox13news.com
Rumors, 'disaster sight-seers' slow Hurricane Ian recovery efforts in Lee County
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. - The county manager for Lee County, Florida, Roger Desjarlais said officials are doing everything they can to tamp down rumors amid recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian. Some rumors, he said, are started by those who would seek personal gain from misinformation, like scammers. "Every disaster...
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
OG&E crews help restore power to tens of thousands of people in Florida after Ian
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — OG&E crews have been assisting Florida Power & Light crews in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Nearly 100 crews left Oklahoma last week, before Ian made landfall near Cape Coral. Following the storm, crews were first placed in Punta Gorda. There were 125,000 customers without power in this area following the storm.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Myers Beach closed to preserve crime scene; death toll rises from Ian
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marenco announced the county's death toll from Hurricane Ian has risen to 54 during a press conference on Monday.
City of Fort Myers gives updates on recovery resources
The spokesperson for the City of Fort Myers spoke with Fox 4 about updates on recovery resources in the city.
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
City of Fort Myers restores water to 50% of people
The delay in water restoration comes back to Internet, which they got back on Monday, and power. The City of Fort Myers needs it to pinpoint where there are water main breaks.
Click10.com
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
districtadministration.com
“Beyond repair”: Florida district shares first photos of storm-battered schools
A few schools “may be beyond repair” in the battered School District of Lee County, which has just shared the first photos of Hurricane Ian’s ugly aftermath. Another 14% of the schools in the southwest Florida district suffered major damage when the region took a direct hit from Category 4 Hurricane Ian’s record storm surges and devastating winds last week. The photos posted to Facebook Monday night provided the first images of Fort Myers Beach Elementary, The Sanibel School and Pine Island Elementary, which are among the hardest-hit communities in the state.
The search for gas continues to be problematic in Southwest Florida
According to Gas Buddy, 45 percent of gas stations in the Fort Myers-Naples, Florida, area don’t have gasoline
Xfinity providing free WiFi in SWFL after Hurricane Ian
Xfinity has set up four locations in SWFL to provide free WiFi and help people stay connected after Hurricane Ian.
Comments / 0