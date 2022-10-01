Read full article on original website
Southwest Florida residents reflect on Hurricane Ian’s life-changing impact
This week on Florida Matters, we hear from survivors of Hurricane Ian across Central and Southwest Florida and discuss the challenges of rebuilding going forward. WUSF reporters Jessica Meszaros, Cathy Carter and Kerry Sheridan spoke with residents and business owners from Myakka City to Bonita Springs about the storm, and how it is affecting their lives and livelihoods.
Lack of Flood Insurance and a Growing Population May Make Rebuilding in Florida More Challenging After Hurricane Ian
There is a saying in Florida and other places affected by hurricanes: Hide from the wind. Run from the water. This phrase is arguably used because storm surge is among the most dangerous and costly aspects of a hurricane.
5 counties still have schools closed after Hurricane Ian, recovery efforts underway
As Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Ian, Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, Jr. gave an update on where things stand for state schools.
Hurricane Ian's impact on the insurance market in Florida
Hurricane Ian brought flooding to Central Florida that many people haven’t experienced before, which damaged many homes. But, flood insurance is something you have to get before a storm. Tasha Carter is Florida’s Insurance Consumer Advocate at the state Department of Financial Services. WMFE’s Talia Blake spoke with her...
Some Sarasota schools aim to open Monday, others in mid-October due to Hurricane Ian damage
After closing on Sept. 27 "indefinitely" due to Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County schools announced Tuesday they plan to reopen schools in the northern part of the county on Monday, while schools in the more heavily affected areas further south may not reopen until mid-October. "The reopening plan is going to...
Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
Here are the points of distribution locations for counties impacted by Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Following the deadly impacts of Hurricane Ian across the southwestern Florida region, including the Tampa Bay area, many people are still in need of essential items. Multiple counties have set up points of distribution, also known as PODs, to provide food, water and ice. Some...
DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to speak in Cape Coral Monday at the Historic Cape Coral Pier which was destroyed when Hurricane Ian made landfall in the Fort Myers area last week.
Hurricane Ian death toll continues to climb in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials said as of Tuesday morning, more than 100 people have died from Hurricane Ian. At least 103 people in Florida and North Carolina died because of the storm. More than half of those victims, at least 54 people, died in Lee County, where Ian made...
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
From recreational pontoons to the Cajun Navy, Pine Island evacuation draws strong, mixed feelings
Though just a short drive from the city of Fort Myers, the communities of Matlacha, Pine Island, Bokeelia and St. James City may as well be a world away. That used to be a good thing in this quiet, quaint and tree-filled barrier island of mostly hard-working people. But not...
Sarasota begins storm debris collection Wednesday
The city of Sarasota will begin storm debris collection and removal on Wednesday, Oct. 5, and residents will have a greater degree of responsibility to help ensure efficient service. Unlike regular yard waste pick up, there will be no specific scheduled days for storm debris collection. Residents are encouraged to place the material curbside as soon as possible.
Free food and water sites for Hurricane Ian recovery
Distribution Points – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Bonita Springs: Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave., Bonita Springs. Cape Coral: Cape Coral Sports Complex, 1410 Sports Blvd., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St., Cape Coral. Cape Coral: Two Meatballs in the Kitchen in the Big...
Here are the Central Florida counties eligible for FEMA assistance after Ian – WFTV
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can obtain some reduction in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Federal Emergency Management Agency introduced it’s offering assistance in the type of grants to pay for short-term housing, private property loss and different disaster-related bills. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
Map shows river flood levels in Central Florida
JASON: THEY ARE AT A MAJOR FLOOD STAGE AND IN SOME AREAS, THINGS ARE STILL RISING FIRST WARNING . METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY — THINGS ARE STILL RISING. FIRST WARNING METEOLOROGIST KELLIANNE KLASS HAS A CLOSER LOOK AT THE WATER LEVELS RIGHT NOW AND WHERE THEY WILL STAND AS THE WEEK PROGRESSES. KELLIANNE: LET’S START OUT AT ST. JOHN’S RIVER, CURRENTLY AT 12.5 FEET. EVENTUALLY IT WILL FALL TO 11.9 BY THURSDAY AFTERNOON. STILL TALKING ABOUT MAJOR FLOOD STAGE. DOWN TO ABOUT 4.4. 4.0 BY SATURDAY BUT STILL MAJOR FLOOD STAGE EXPECTED THROUGH THE WEEK. IT IS GOING TO BE ON TUESDAY TO 5.9. SIX FEET BY WEDNESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY. WE ARE ACTUALLY GOING TO CREST ON WEDNESDAY THROUGH THE BEGINNING OF THE WORKWEEK. WE ALSO HAVE SHINGLE CREEK, MAJOR FLOOD STAGE THROUGHOUT THE WEEK. LOTS OF WATERS ARE STILL VERY FLOODED IN. SLOWLY BUT SURELY THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEKEND INTO NEXT WEEK WE SHOULD SEE SOME OF THE WATER LEVELS GO DOWN. WE WILL.
Florida Disaster Fund raises millions for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian
Above: Gov. DeSantis speaks on resources for residents with hurricane damage. Gov. Ron DeSantis has been providing updates on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts and resources for Florida residents. As of Sunday, the governor's office said about 42,000 linemen have been responding to power outages across Florida and over 1.8 million...
Florida’s Lee County expects power to be out for a month at Fort Myers Beach following Hurricane Ian
Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais warned residents Monday that Fort Myers Beach is a dangerous place to be at the moment and power may not be back for at least a month.
Death toll rises in Florida as search and rescue operations continue
The official death tally increased to 58 over the weekend, with the toll likely to rise significantly in the days ahead.
Donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian pour into Sarasota County sites
At Grace Community Church on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, volunteers unload supplies from cars while others inside organize donated items. Inside the hall were huge piles of pillows and blankets, stacks of boxed diapers and cases of peanut butter, among many other items. Gaby Lodeiro,, of Sarasota, says she...
Here's how SNAP recipients can replace spoiled or damaged food
TAMPA, Fla — Supplemental Nutrition Assistance recipients who suffered losses or damage of food items due to Hurricane Ian can now request to have them replaced. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) was approved to issue a mass replacement for those who did not receive an early release of benefits in Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Okeechobee, Orange, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole or Volusia counties.
