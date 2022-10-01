Read full article on original website
GolfWRX
Beefed up Charlie Woods and his ‘PGA Tour quality swing’ sends golf fans wild
Fresh off of the low round of his career (68) at the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship, a Charlie Woods swing video has hit the internet. Looking much bigger and stronger than he did at the PNC Championship last year, the video shows Charlie’s smooth swing. In...
golfmagic.com
Report: Title sponsor of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event axes LIV Golf pro
The title sponsor of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour have dropped LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri due to his association with the Saudi-funded enterprise. Via a report from News9, the 35-year-old Indian's long-time sponsor of Hero MotoCorp have parted ways with the golfer. Woods' Hero World...
golfmagic.com
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!
If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
GolfWRX
‘WTF is a FIGJAM?’ – Greg Norman left confused by golf fan’s jibe involving infamous Mickelson nickname
Few golfers polarize their audience in the way Phil Mickelson does, which is why he is almost universally known as either Lefty or FIGJAM. It’s the simplest thing to work out the first of the nicknames — despite being naturally right-handed, Mickelson plays golf in a southpaw fashion — but as for the unusual alternative, that’s best left to the dictionaries.
Golf.com
Michelle Wie West won’t be playing on tour anymore, but she’s staying as involved in golf as ever
The major champion is hosting her own LPGA tournament next summer, uniquely involving junior players to play alongside the pros. Wie West explains to Drop Zone hosts Sean Zak and Dylan Dethier why she’s so excited to have women’s golf in the New York spotlight.
Novak Djokovic won, quite literally, the biggest prize in tennis at the Tel Aviv Open
"In awe at the size of this trophy," tweeted the US Open after Djokovic won the Tel Aviv Open on Sunday. "Absolute unit."
Golf Digest
Watch Justin Thomas teach Jimmy Fallon—quite possibly the world’s worst club twirler—how to club twirl on The Tonight Show
As Justin Thomas freely admitted on Monday night’s episode of ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon,’ golfers don’t really have swagger. Composure? Sure. Confidence? Definitely. But swagger? Yeah, not so much. If any post-Tiger pro can be said to have it, however, it’s Thomas who showed...
Golf Channel
U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson says Tiger Woods will be 'part of this team in some capacity'
U.S. Presidents Cup captain Davis Love III said at last month’s matches that even though Tiger Woods wasn’t at Quail Hollow Club, he was still heavily involved in the team and strategy. Woods will likely wield similar influence at next year’s Ryder Cup, whether he’s able to travel to Italy or not.
GolfWRX
‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub
Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
golfmagic.com
Jay Monahan's current LIV Golf thoughts? "I'm getting blue in the face on this!"
Jay Monahan has once again re-iterated the PGA Tour cannot come together with Greg Norman's LIV Golf Invitational Series as he stated he feels he is "getting blue in the face" about what he is trying to protect. Monahan has given a wide-ranging interview with ESPN's Mark Schlabach. The embattled...
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"
One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
Photos: Ping's yet-to-be-released G430 driver, woods and irons hit USGA Conforming Club lists
Historically, Ping has released a new family of woods and irons every year, and while the Phoenix-based company has often debuted new better-player irons around U.S. Open time, the clubs most recreational golfers will use come out in January. However, nothing new was released before the start of the 2022 season and the G425 drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons stayed in the line-up.
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win
Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
Has Brooks Koepka's wife let the big secret slip? Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for earning world ranking points at this week's event in Thailand... in what would be a HUGE move by the Saudi-backed rebel tour
It appears LIV Golf might have solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points by playing in its events. Amid reports surfacing on Wednesday that LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: Looping for LIV Golf has been the best experience of my career
How is it workling at LIV Golf? I get asked this every day now, usually by other caddies and typically by text. I respond the same way: It’s f***ing great. For the first time in my career, caddies are treated like people. Does that sound melodramatic? Not if you’re a caddie on the PGA Tour.
David beats Goliath: Aussie basketball team becomes the first-ever to beat an NBA side in one of the biggest upsets in sporting history
The Adelaide 36ers have fired a warning shot to the rest of the Australian National Basketball League [NBL] by becoming the first Aussie team to beat an NBA side in history on Monday. Playing in the annual NBLxNBA pre-season tournament in the United States, few gave the 36ers any hope...
NBA・
Golf Channel
Is Ryder Cup venue hillier than Augusta National? Yes, says U.S. captain Zach Johnson
It’s become a biennial cat-and-mouse game for Ryder Cup captains, to set up courses to maximize the home team’s strength while taking advantage of any of the visiting side’s weaknesses. The 2018 matches at Le Golf National outside of Paris is the best example of this. The...
