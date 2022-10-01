ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Title sponsor of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event axes LIV Golf pro

The title sponsor of Tiger Woods' Hero World Challenge on the PGA Tour have dropped LIV Golf player Anirban Lahiri due to his association with the Saudi-funded enterprise. Via a report from News9, the 35-year-old Indian's long-time sponsor of Hero MotoCorp have parted ways with the golfer. Woods' Hero World...
Golf fans react to Tommy Fleetwood's new haircut at Open de Espana!

If you attend a golf event on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour and you spot a golfer with long, dark locks of hair bursting out of their cap, it's likely you've come across Tommy Fleetwood. Fleetwood burst on to the scene in America when he finished tied...
‘WTF is a FIGJAM?’ – Greg Norman left confused by golf fan’s jibe involving infamous Mickelson nickname

Few golfers polarize their audience in the way Phil Mickelson does, which is why he is almost universally known as either Lefty or FIGJAM. It’s the simplest thing to work out the first of the nicknames — despite being naturally right-handed, Mickelson plays golf in a southpaw fashion — but as for the unusual alternative, that’s best left to the dictionaries.
‘Petty, cheap, childish shot’ – Greg Norman slams R&A over Open Celebration of Champions snub

Earlier this year, the R&A decided not to permit special exemption to Greg Norman, that would have allowed him to take part at the 150th Open at St. Andrews. Whilst the LIV CEO maintained he was “disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open,” and that he had “been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year–twice,” the committee were insistent they were not altering any exemption rules.
LIV Golf caddie tears into PGA Tour: "They understand our plight"

One thing shoved in our faces with the LIV Golf Invitational Series is the obscene amounts of money available at every turn. Caddies are no exception to now living the high life. Take a look at the Instagram profile of Kevin Na's caddie Kenny Harms and you'll see just how much he is unashamedly posting his humble brags.
Photos: Ping's yet-to-be-released G430 driver, woods and irons hit USGA Conforming Club lists

Historically, Ping has released a new family of woods and irons every year, and while the Phoenix-based company has often debuted new better-player irons around U.S. Open time, the clubs most recreational golfers will use come out in January. However, nothing new was released before the start of the 2022 season and the G425 drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons stayed in the line-up.
Mackenzie Hughes beats Sepp Straka on second playoff hole to win Sanderson Farms Championship, earn second PGA Tour win

Mackenzie Hughes had plenty of motivation coming into the Sanderson Farms Championship. Last week, he sat at his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, as the Presidents Cup was going on at Quail Hollow Club across town. Hughes, the 31-year-old Canadian, didn’t make the International team, so he was forced to watch from home. He wanted to make sure he did whatever he could to make the team when the competition returns to Montreal in 2024.
Has Brooks Koepka's wife let the big secret slip? Jena Sims congratulates LIV golfers for earning world ranking points at this week's event in Thailand... in what would be a HUGE move by the Saudi-backed rebel tour

It appears LIV Golf might have solved one of its major problems and found a way for players to earn world ranking points by playing in its events. Amid reports surfacing on Wednesday that LIV has found a loophole in golf's rules, Brooks Koepka's wife, the actress and model Jena Sims, posted a video of a pre-tournament event on her Instagram story with the caption 'Congratulations to these guys, getting World Golf Ranking Points this week'.
GOLF

