“I think I was on pole the whole time,” Carlos Sainz extremely distraught after missing out on P1 in Singapore

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff considering unscheduled trip to Japanese Grand Prix
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...
Max Verstappen to Other F1 Teams on Red Bull Overspending: ‘Keep Your Mouth Shut’
GettyOn the cusp of winning his second consecutive championship, Verstappen downplayed any rumors that Red Bull cheated during his first winning campaign.
Formula 1: Carlos Sainz Jr. eliminated in Singapore
Following the Singapore Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz Jr. is no longer mathematically in contention to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. Five drivers entered Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix at Marina Bay Street Circuit still mathematically eligible to win the 2022 Formula 1 world championship. But following the 59-lap...
Road & Track
Sebastian Vettel Wasn't Raised Like Other F1 Champions and He Isn't Retiring Like One, Either
“What is an activist?” asks Sebastian Vettel. He’s scratching his scruffy face and grimacing, bristling at the accusation that he has become one. It’s hard to argue against it: Over the past couple of years, even as he’s struggled to find top-10 finishes with the Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team, Vettel has become the sport’s loudest voice on topics many racing fans won’t appreciate: civil rights, boycotting Russia, the plight of underprivileged children, the burdens placed on the Global South, and, most significantly, climate change, which he believes is linked to everything.
RELATED PEOPLE
Formula 1 Title Favorite Accused of Exceeding $145M Cost Cap
The favorite to take home Formula 1’s Constructors Cup could face an unexpected speed bump. On Wednesday, the FIA will release its report detailing whether any teams exceeded the $145 million cost cap in 2021. Reports have surfaced that Red Bull is one of two teams to have done so, which the team firmly denied.
Former F1 Racing Executive and British Businesswoman Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate Event
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- Varicent, an industry-leading SaaS company, is proud to announce former Formula 1 (F1) executive Claire Williams will headline its second annual European event, Varicent Elevate. The one-day, in-person event will be held on 20 October 2022 at The Langham Hotel in London. It is a free event where attendees can learn insights and solutions to transform their go-to-market strategies in changing environments. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005107/en/ Claire Williams Headlines Varicent Elevate
Sergio Perez Keeps Chaotic F1 Night Race Win After Investigation
Heavy rain and safety cars didn’t stop sparks from flying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit as the championship battle lives to see another grand prix.
