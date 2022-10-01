“I think I was on pole the whole time,” Carlos Sainz extremely distraught after missing out on P1 in Singapore

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is considering an unscheduled trip to Japan this weekend to confront the fallout from the much-anticipated cost cap row that is consuming Formula One.The FIA is set to reveal on Wednesday if any teams have failed to comply with last season’s £114million budget.Red Bull has faced unproven allegations that they broke the financial rules as they carried Max Verstappen to his championship win over Lewis Hamilton in 2021.Wolff has called on the FIA to take robust action against any team that overspent. Christian Horner said he is confident Red Bull are not in breach and accused...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO