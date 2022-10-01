Read full article on original website
ComicBook
WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller
Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
PWMania
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury
That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
wrestlinginc.com
Bayley Turns On Izzy
On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
wrestlinginc.com
Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw
WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
411mania.com
Rhea Ripley On the Fan Response To Her Work With Dominik, Who Pitched Her Being Paired With Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley is loving the fan reactions to her interactions with Dominik Mysterio, and she recently talked about the matter along with being paired with Damian Priest in The Judgment Day. Ripley spoke with Metro for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On the fan...
wrestlinginc.com
Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster
"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Recalls Impressive Mic Catch At WWE SummerSlam
Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar wrestled a highly-entertaining Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam on July 3o, 2022. The Tribal Chief came out the victor after burying The Beast under multiple objects. Reigns and Lesnar shared a pretty cool moment before the match as well. Lesnar called his own introduction...
411mania.com
Seth Rollins and Others Pose as The Shield at WWE Live Event (Pic, Clip)
During the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in Bismarck, ND this past Saturday, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and The Miz did the Shield’s pose at one point. The heels were teaming against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler and Kevin Owens when the spot happened. They then tried the Shield’s triple powerbomb on Lashley, complete with Rollins mocking Roman Reigns, before Ziggler broke it up.
411mania.com
Dutch Mantell Thinks Roman Reigns Will Turn Face After Losing the Title, Critiques Today’s Heels
– During a recent interview with Sid Pullar III for Sportskeeda Wrestling, former WWE talent Dutch Mantell discussed the idea of Roman Reigns dropping the WWE Championship and how that will make Reigns a baby face. Below are some highlights:. On how Roman Reigns will turn face after losing the...
Looks Like A Major WWE Superstar Might Return At Extreme Rules
A major WWE superstar may be headed to the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view, according to recent speculation.
ewrestlingnews.com
Sami Zayn Accuses WWE On FOX Of Trying To Create Divide, More News
Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to respond to a tweet from the official WWE on FOX Twitter account that claimed they were trying to create a divide within The Bloodline. He wrote,. “Take this down. It may be a bit messy at times but we are united. Stop trying...
ewrestlingnews.com
VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall
Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Brandi Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes recently wrestled a match at the WWE Performance Center during a live event, but it doesn't appear the former AEW Chief Brand Officer is a WWE Superstar quite yet. Fightful Select is reporting that Brandi Rhodes is still a free agent. While Brandi has wrestled at the Performance...
Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022
Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
International Business Times
Seth Rollins Makes Stunning Admission About Living In WWE's 'Roman Reigns Era'
WWE fans have been fortunate enough to watch the rise of Roman Reigns to the top of pro wrestling relevancy years after they chewed him up and spat him out. During the dark years of Reigns' climb, the fans already had their sights set on having Seth Rollins as their favored child out of the three former members of the Shield including Dean Ambrose (Jon Moxley now with AEW).
wrestlinginc.com
Pro Wrestlers With A Background In Dance
Every wrestler has a backstory, and in the modern age of professional wrestling, it is becoming increasingly common to see athletes enter the industry after full-blown careers in other fields. Professional football has long been a popular gateway for those looking to break into the business, but it is far from the only sport to provide a good base for aspiring wrestlers. The world of dance can match wrestling from a physicality standpoint, as it is one of the most physically demanding art forms on the planet.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Raw Preview (10/3): Braun Strowman In Action, AJ Styles & Rey Mysterio Vs. The Judgment Day, More
"WWE Raw" rolls into St. Paul, Minnesota, tonight, just five days out from the WWE Extreme Rules premium live event. A number of key segments and matches have been confirmed, including "The Monster Among Men" Braun Strowman taking on Chad Gable in a one-on-one battle. The former Universal Champion has been on a path of destruction since he returned to the company last month, and it's likely he will unleash more fury on one half of the Alpha Academy. Additionally, Gable's partner, Otis, will step into the ring with another superstar who recently made his return to WWE, former "NXT" Champion Johnny Gargano. And speaking of Gargano, his real-life partner Candice LaRae will be in action tonight against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, after overcoming Nikki A.S.H. last week in her "Raw" in-ring debut.
wrestlinginc.com
Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality
Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.
PWMania
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
