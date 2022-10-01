ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“I am a human being” – LIV golf chief Greg Norman says he turns weak as friends desert him amidst war with PGA

By Ashish Maggo
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago
Mnimar
3d ago

Norman still doesn't understand why many golf fans are turned off by the LIV League. It has to do with the Saudi's possible involvement in 911. Trump better understand this also before he decides to run again in 2024 and endorses the League. Americans will NEVER embrace it.

Ricardo J
3d ago

Norman may claim to be a human being, but he’s one that lacks any sense of decency, compassion or empathy. What he does possess is arrogance and greed.

All Republicans LIE!
3d ago

but when you go to the dark side and play for money, for a group that possibly had something to do with 9/11 of course your friends are going to turn their back on you! you sold your soul to the devil now deal with it

