“I am a human being” – LIV golf chief Greg Norman says he turns weak as friends desert him amidst war with PGA

Mnimar
3d ago
Norman still doesn't understand why many golf fans are turned off by the LIV League. It has to do with the Saudi's possible involvement in 911. Trump better understand this also before he decides to run again in 2024 and endorses the League. Americans will NEVER embrace it.
Ricardo J
3d ago
Norman may claim to be a human being, but he’s one that lacks any sense of decency, compassion or empathy. What he does possess is arrogance and greed.
All Republicans LIE!
3d ago
but when you go to the dark side and play for money, for a group that possibly had something to do with 9/11 of course your friends are going to turn their back on you! you sold your soul to the devil now deal with it
Golf.com
Michelle Wie West won’t be playing on tour anymore, but she’s staying as involved in golf as ever
The major champion is hosting her own LPGA tournament next summer, uniquely involving junior players to play alongside the pros. Wie West explains to Drop Zone hosts Sean Zak and Dylan Dethier why she’s so excited to have women’s golf in the New York spotlight.
