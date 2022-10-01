ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Columbia Missourian

Two Columbia College athletes named AMC Player of the Week

Columbia College had a pair of athletes pick up American Midwest Conference Player of the Week awards across two sports. Columbia volleyball’s Luisa Ferreira earned the AMC Setter of the Week honor, and women’s soccer’s Victoria Heus was named AMC Defensive Player of the Week.
COLUMBIA, MO
KICK AM 1530

Watch the Waltons Cast Celebrate 50 Years in Macon, Missouri

Many of us grew up watching The Waltons. 50 years after the show debuted on television, several cast members reunited for an event in Macon, Missouri this past weekend. Kyhill Girl on YouTube just shared a brief video showing several cast members of The Waltons who gathered in Macon, Missouri last Saturday. Here's her backstory from the YouTube share:
MACON, MO
Columbia Missourian

Tolton softball survives late Hickman rally

Tolton senior Kate Guinn helped herself with two home runs in a 7-6 win over Hickman on Tuesday at American Legion Park in Columbia. Guinn pitched her way out of a jam in the top of the sixth inning and blasted a solo homer over the center-field fence in the bottom half to extend the Trailblazers’ lead to 7-3.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Rock Bridge girls tennis beats Timberland, moves on to face Hickman in district final

Etched on the bench next to the tennis courts at Bethel Park is a quote from Rock Bridge coach Ben Loeb that reads, “This place is where dreams come true.”. On Wednesday afternoon, the members of the Bruins’ girls team will have a chance to make their dreams come to fruition as they advanced to the Class 3 District 4 final after a hard-fought 5-0 victory over Timberland in the semifinals Tuesday at Bethel Park.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Entertainment
Columbia Missourian

Missouri’s defensive depth blossoming under Baker

One player joined the updated depth chart for Missouri on Tuesday: Marcus Clarke. The Miami transfer has received limited snaps since his arrival a week into the regular season, but with Kris Abrams-Draine’s status day-to-day, Clarke and Dreyden Norwood are anticipated to fill in against Florida this weekend.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Drinkwitz urging Tigers to 'stick to the process'

On Tuesday, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz compared the fight he’s seen from his team this season to going on a diet. “Just because you’ve done it right for 15 days and you don’t get the results you want, you’ve gotta stick with it,” Drinkwitz said. “Same thing with working out. Same thing with building a program and finding ways to win. You got to stick with the process.”
COLUMBIA, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#The Broadway#Faurot Field#Parade#Performing#Mu#Department Of Theatre#Marching Mizzou#Macy
lakeexpo.com

648 Black Hawk Drive, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

Welcome to your private Lake Estate that truly offers it all. The attention to detail is shown throughout every inch of this 7,200 square foot home with 5 beds and 5 baths. The expansive two story property is very spacious and you are greeted when you walk through the front door with the "wow" factor. Featuring elegance and glamour from the massive ceilings all the way to the floor. The floor to ceiling windows extending the whole lakeside offer tons of natural light to peak in and views from the comfort of inside. Inside you have an open concept perfect for entertaining, a beautiful oversized kitchen and screened in porch that leads out to the oversized upper deck or you can walk down the spiral stair case to the lower deck. The outdoor spaces do not stop there, enjoy a beautiful sunset or the fast pace action on the lake from your martini deck, or veranda. This property is something you simply cannot pass by and offers the elevated Lake Lifestyle, you'll never want to leave!
LAKE OZARK, MO
939theeagle.com

Several hundred Missouri principals and administrators meeting in Columbia

About 400 principals and school administrators from across Missouri are wrapping up their 88th annual joint fall education conference in Columbia this (Tuesday) morning. Governor Mike Parson addressed the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals (MoASSP) and the Missouri Council of Career and Technical Administrators (MCCTA) at Columbia’s Holiday Inn Executive Center today. The governor presented a proclamation for school principals’ month, after his speech. He also visited after his speech with numerous principals and administrators, and posed for a number of photos with them.
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
University of Missouri
Columbia Missourian

Latinx student organization opens its arms to everyone

Members of the Association of Latin@ American Students are working to raise their profile on the MU campus. The student-run organization is reaching the community through various events and recently hosted a festival for Hispanic Heritage Month in the MU Student Center.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Week 6 recap: Russellville continues Cinderella season; Helias holds on to top Capital City

It’s not a fluke. Russellville backed up its undefeated record Friday as it battled to take down fellow undefeated Crystal City 38-36. No matter the deficit, Russellville had an answer Friday night thanks to its scrappy run game. Russellville got out to a quick six-point lead, but Crystal City scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion to go up 8-6. From that moment, Russellville matched Crystal City whenever it scored a touchdown. Russellville ultimately won the 2-point conversion battle in the first half and stopped Crystal City on its final two attempts, taking a 22-20 lead into halftime.
RUSSELLVILLE, MO
Columbia Missourian

He's shocked, supporters aren't: CPS automotive teacher wins $100K

When Jared Monroe returned to his classroom after a meeting, he was met with thunderous applause and a $100,000 check. He had to stop and take it all in. Monroe, an automotive instructor at Columbia Area Career Center, is one of five grand prize winners of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. Representatives from the foundation joined Monroe’s colleagues, friends, family and students in surprising him with the award Tuesday morning in the automotive shop where he teaches.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Patricia A. Hediger Hutchinson Oct. 6, 1942 — Sept. 30, 2022

Pat was born October 6, 1942, in Adair Co. MO. to Harold E. and Juanita Gregory Hediger. She attended both Gates and McKim rural elementary schools and graduated from Kirksville High School in 1960. Receiving undergraduate degrees from, Truman State University and a Master’s Degree in Art History from the University of Missouri, Pat taught studio art, English and social studies in the Kansas City and Columbia, MO. areas for 12 years.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

Anika Elaine Bacon Dec. 22, 1978 — Sept. 26, 2022

Anika Elaine Bacon was born to the union of Anthony Bacon, Sr. and Sonja Jackmon Boone on December 22, 1978. She passed away on September 26, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Second Baptist Missionary Baptist Church, 407 E. Broadway, Columbia MO.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

South Carolina dominates in sweep of MU volleyball

With her team’s back against the wall, Jordan Ilif caught fire in the final set of the Tigers’ Sunday match against South Carolina. After landing three straight kills for the Tigers and knotting the game at 11 a piece, she dropped her signature hybrid serve — part float, part top-spin — into the gaping hole at the center of South Carolina’s defense. South Carolina libero Jenna Hampton made a tough diving dig to launch the ball up and over the net into the eager hands of Missouri setter Riley Buckley, who quickly shot the ball back down on to the South Carolina floor.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy