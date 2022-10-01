Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old Colorado City Has a Spooky Story Stroll Every Day in OctoberColorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Garden of the Gods Welcomes Bike and Foot Traffic, But No Cars, on Sunday (October 9th)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Harvest Festival at Rock Ledge Ranch on Saturday (October 1st)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Colorado this weekKristen Walters
Related
Moose on the Loose: How Did A Moose End Up in Eastern Colorado?
When you think of moose in Colorado, you generally think of their habitat in the mountains. Once in a while, a random moose will make their way down to the Front Range of Colorado, but not very often. Imagine the surprise of seeing a moose on the eastern plains of...
Top rated tacos in Denver metro, cities across Colorado
Taco Tuesday, anyone? Oct. 4 is National Taco Day. If you are looking for a place to grab a great taco, look no further. The Problem Solvers scoured Google reviews and found the top rated tacos in the metro area with at least 4.5 stars and 500 or more reviews.
UCHealth to expand the Medical Center of the Rockies
One of the quickest growing regions in Colorado is northern Colorado, to the point local hospitals are running out of space and need to expand in order to meet demand. UCHealth, one of Colorado's largest health providers, announced on Tuesday plans to drastically expand the Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland. "Over the past decade, northern Colorado has been an attractive place for people to move," said Kevin Unger, President, and CEO of UCHealth's northern Colorado market. "Everyone is experiencing tremendous growth because of quality of life." According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in the last decade, Weld County's population...
Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley
You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to see
(Denver, CO) Elk mating season is in full swing. And there are lots of opportunities to see the elk rut throughout the Rocky Mountains. The elk rut lasts from late September to mid-October in Estes Park. Hundreds of elk will bugle, fight, court and mate.
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
Rocky Mountain High: This Home Has the Best Backyard in the World
If you take Colorado State Highway 7 and head south out of Estes Park, you will see serene mountain views the entire drive. One home at the end of Goblins Castle Road is truly special. This home has an epic backyard. Not just any backyard, but a 285,807-acre park known...
Freeze, snow? Here’s what October could bring to metro Denver
If history says anything about temperatures during October, then it is time to say so long to 90-degree days in Denver.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denver neighborhood getting $10-million infrastructure upgrade
Denver's Sun Valley neighborhood is getting a massive overhaul of its infrastructure. The city council approved a bill last night to funnel more than $10 million in a tax agreement to fix up the neighborhood. Sun Valley stretches from Federal Boulevard to the South Platte River. The Empower Field at Mile High Stadium sits on the north end and its southern border is Sixth Avenue. The $10 million comes from an agreement between the city and county of Denver and the Denver Urban Renewal Authority. It'll mean property taxes will go up but only in certain areas.The money will pay to replace Sun Valley's streets and create a grid that's better suited for traditional housing.
This Colorado City is One of the Least Potty Mouthed in the Country!
Do you have a potty mouth? Your cursing may stand out if you're in the Mile High City. According to a new report, Denver is one of the least potty-mouthed cities in the country, followed by Nashville and San Antonio. The report by Preply finds the average person swears 21...
CNBC
Denver's most expensive home lists for $28.9 million and features a stunning charred wood treatment
A modern residence just outside of Denver listed Monday for $28,888,888, which makes it the most expensive home for sale in the metro area. Much of the facade is clad in sustainably sourced Radiata Pine, torched using a traditional Asian technique that turns the wood charcoal black. The estate, which...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Bird flu cases again on the rise in Colorado, with new cases in Mesa, Weld counties
Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza — a disease that can wipe out an entire flock of birds in just three days — are once again on the rise in Colorado. The National Veterinary Service Laboratory confirmed new cases of the bird flu at the end of September, including at an egg laying facility in Weld County with more than 1.1 million chickens.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
Westword
Kroenke Describes Redevelopment Plans for Ball Arena Parking Lots
On September 29, representatives from Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the City of Denver and several architecture firms presented details of KSE's plan to redevelop the 55 acres of parking lots near Ball Arena into a mixed-use neighborhood. KSE is the company through which the Kroenke family, which owns the Denver...
5280.com
The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022
(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
HGTV’s ‘Rock the Block’ Season 4 Chooses to Rock a Berthoud Block
Things are buzzing in the Berthoud area, as it has been announced that the fun HGTV show "Rock the Block" is already filming its season 4 in the small town. It was just mid-September 2022 that speculation began as to where exactly the show would be coming to when they announced that they were coming to Colorado.
Run Through Bubbles And Be A Kid Again In Denver
One of the best things about being a kid is the ease and comfort in finding the little things in life that bring so much joy, like bubbles. This is something that as an adult we all should do a little more often and now is our chance to make good on that.
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From Texas
Venezuelan migrants are crossing the United States and Mexican border in higher numbers since they started arriving over the past 14 years. President Joe Biden granted Venezuelan migrants temporary protected status for 18 months.
No Appointment Needed Passport Processing for One Day Only in Fort Collins Oct 8
Getting a passport can definitely be a hassle. For five hours, on a Saturday, Larimer County is going to help you out, if you need one. Taking time of from work to get your passport processed has be in the top 5 of worst reasons to take time off. Using up some of your Saturday can make the process less stressful.
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
K99
Windsor, CO
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
K99 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k99.com/
Comments / 3