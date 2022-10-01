Read full article on original website
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
The Daily South
Sausage And Egg Casserole
Breakfast casseroles are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion, and this Sausage and Egg Casserole is no exception. Simple, no-frills ingredients, minimal prep time, and a short cooking time mean this breakfast can easily be pulled together in the morning (after a cup of coffee, of course) or anytime the breakfast bug bites.
How to Make Super Easy Air-Fryer Chicken Nuggets
A bag of frozen chicken nuggets is a convenient thing to have on hand. They’re especially handy for quick and easy weeknight dinners or afternoon snacks. Microwaving chicken nuggets takes almost no time, but the texture turns rubbery and soggy. Cooking chicken nuggets in the oven creates crispy nuggets, but you have to wait for the oven to preheat while it warms up the entire kitchen.
12tomatoes.com
Irish Potato and Onion Soup
Sometimes you just need something so wholesome and delicious that it fulfills your love for simple home cooking in that moment. While I enjoy soups of all kinds, there’s something about this Irish potato and onion soup that has the perfect flavor. It reminds me of the soups my...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That’s Great for Busy Weeknights
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are where it’s at. And they just brought back a hearty fall favorite that’s perfect for chilly autumn nights when you’ve been running around all day: Shepherd’s Pie.
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
The Budget Steak Robert Irvine Says You Should Buy
From turning around failing restaurants to cooking in the most unlikely places, Robert Irvine is always up for a food challenge. While the popular chef, Food Network personality, and restaurateur knows his way around the kitchen, Irvine often uses his Twitter account to give advice to home cooks. Occasionally, Irvine shares recipes that have been featured on his show "Restaurant Impossible." As the visual entices the social media click, the recipes can be approachable for the home cook. More importantly, Chef Irvine can suggest ingredient swaps to make the dish more affordable.
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
Epicurious
Quick White Bean and Ham Gratin
This quick cassoulet-inspired gratin uses ham and cannellini beans instead of the duck, sausage, and traditional flageolets. The idea is to pull together a quick braise, top it with crisp bread crumbs, run it under the broiler, and serve. Variation: For an excellently smoky (and not at all traditional) fish...
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
Two classic Italian favorites meet in this satisfying, cheesy Pizza Pasta casserole
I dearly love pizza. I love it fresh and hot from the oven or leftover cold, right out of the refrigerator. I never tire of the various combinations of basil, oregano, garlic and onions; of fennel seeds, artichoke hearts, olives and tomato sauce; of fresh mozzarella, feta and pesto and spinach and peppery arugula.
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
Blackened chicken
Today, I have a treat for all of you who like cajun-style food. I prepared a yummy blackened whole chicken in the oven. My blackened spice recipe has Dale's liquid seasoning, freshly ground black pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, chili powder, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper all combined together. This spice mixture created a really pleasant seasoned combination. Now, allow me to tell you how I created this mouthwatering chicken.
leitesculinaria.com
Crispy Hash Brown Waffles
These crispy hash brown waffles are an easy breakfast favorite made in your waffle iron. They’re a healthy and nutritious way to start the day and can be made with potatoes, cauliflower, or a combination of both. Adapted from Autumn Michealis | Whole Food for Your Family | Harvest,...
Food Beast
'Pancake Spaghetti' Unlocks Delicious New Possibilities For Breakfast
@brianaarchuleta Or as he likes to call squiggle cakes #breakfast #foodie #viralfoodtrend #tryit #pancakes #breakfasttime #husbandcreations #morning #delicious #invention #thefuture ♬ Sensual Seduction - Snoop Dogg. I'm pretty sure I've dreamt about the concept of a breakfast pasta before. The thought of diving into my day with a bowl...
The Best Temperature for Cooking Meatloaf — And How to Know When It’s Done
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. When it comes to totally comforting dinners, meatloaf has a standing spot at the top of the list. Whether it’s a classic meatloaf slicked with a blanket of sticky glaze, a cheese-stuffed meatloaf, or saucy Italian meatloaf, those juicy slices hit the spot every time. But as satisfying as this homey dinner is and as easy as it is to assemble, the same question always seems to linger: What it the best meatloaf temperature? I’m talking about both the temperature the oven should be set at and the meatloaf’s internal temperature to know when it’s done.
The Daily South
Sugar-And-Pumpkin Spice Muffins
It's easy to reach for canned pumpkin when baking—it's a reliable store-bought shortcut—but there's nothing quite like freshly roasted pumpkin in baking, especially in these pumpkin muffins. It's not all that hard to do either! Simply throw a whole sugar pumpkin in the oven, and let the heat work its magic. Then scoop out the seeds, separate the skin from the flesh, and mash—or throw it in the food processor for a quick spin.
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
