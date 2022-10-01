If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are where it’s at. And they just brought back a hearty fall favorite that’s perfect for chilly autumn nights when you’ve been running around all day: Shepherd’s Pie.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 27 MINUTES AGO