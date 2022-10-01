Read full article on original website
Related
thecountrycook.net
Homestyle Chicken & Noodles - Weekend Potluck #550
Our most popular recipe from the last Weekend Potluck were these Homestyle Chicken & Noodles from Grandma Honey's House. Our other featured recipes include: Peanut Butter Spider Cookies from Tried & True Recipes, Cowboy Beef Dip from Homemade on a Weeknight and Mandy is sharing her secret ingredient for Super Moist Banana Bread!
How to Make Empanada Dough to Fill and Bake
It’s hard to beat the combination of tender pockets of dough stuffed with yummy filling inside. From Central and South America, we are gifted the empanada — flaky crust filled with meat, potato, veggies, and sometimes rice. Here’s how to make the dough, stuff it with your choice of filling, and bake it.
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
The Daily South
Sausage And Egg Casserole
Breakfast casseroles are a guaranteed crowd-pleaser for any occasion, and this Sausage and Egg Casserole is no exception. Simple, no-frills ingredients, minimal prep time, and a short cooking time mean this breakfast can easily be pulled together in the morning (after a cup of coffee, of course) or anytime the breakfast bug bites.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
12tomatoes.com
Baked Cream Cheese Rangoon Rolls
Your new favorite appetizer, no frying required. If my family is getting Chinese food, it’s an absolute guarantee that we’re getting Cream Cheese Rangoons. Why? Well, they’re irresistibly delicious, that’s why! They have that crunchy bite that gives way to a simple, savory, creamy filling. But here’s the good news — you don’t have to order takeout to get them. You can make them right at home, in your oven no less, no matter what the rest of your dinner plans are. (Oh, and you only need five ingredients.)
I’m 62 – the anti-aging routine I swear by to keep my skin glowing and to avoid it turning orange like my daughter
A 62-year-old woman has shared the daily supplement regime she uses to maintain youthful skin. She has shown viewers the right balance to stay healthy and how to avoid your skin taking on the orange tint that taking too many vitamins can sometimes cause. Tamara Staska is a gray-haired influencer...
You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the cat prowling among this mountain of rubbish
IF you can spot the cat hiding in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds, you may have the eyes of a hawk. Known for being mischievous, sneaky and always landing on their feet, cats are known to get into some hilarious situations. We're not sure how anyone could find...
Banana Pudding Cookies
The first time I tried banana pudding, it was from the well-loved Magnolia Bakery in Grand Central Station. I remember popping the lid off of the little container, digging my spoon in, and immediately understanding its appeal after the first bite. The combination of perfectly sweetened pudding, slices of banana, and layers of softened Nilla wafers was magical. Regardless of who makes your favorite banana pudding, this recipe encompasses the magic of that first bite all in one easy-to-make cookie.
RELATED PEOPLE
rsvplive.ie
Three things you should never cook in the airfryer, from an airfryer food fan and recipe maker
Airfryers are becoming more and more popular, with Curries even reporting a surge in people flocking to buy the handy small appliance. We are all obsessed with our airfryers these days, especially since finding out how much more energy efficient they are to run compared to an oven. An airfryer...
Costco Just Brought Back This Hearty Comfort Food Favorite That’s Great for Busy Weeknights
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. We love shopping at Costco any time of year, but if we’re being analytical about it, fall is when they really start dropping all of their biggest hits. Their made-in-house pumpkin pies are one of the first tastes of fall we treat ourselves to each year, and their muffin selection — pumpkin streusel are our favorites — can’t be beat. But the savory options aren’t to be missed. Costco’s rotisserie chicken is affordable and can be turned into about a million fast dinners, but for days when we really don’t have time for any kitchen creativity, Costco’s read-made meals are where it’s at. And they just brought back a hearty fall favorite that’s perfect for chilly autumn nights when you’ve been running around all day: Shepherd’s Pie.
Pepperidge Farms Reveals Limited-Edition Milano Cookie Flavor With a Holiday Twist
Pepperidge Farm is getting ready for the holiday season. While most of us are still basking in the warmth of all things pumpkin spice, Milano is busy brewing a new Hot Cocoa flavor with a twist. The exciting new flavor, Hazelnut Hot Cocoa, is guaranteed to be a holiday favorite...
TikTok Is Falling For The Pasta Queen's Italian Appetizer
Italian culture revolves around food. Meals in Italy are meant to last for hours and have multiple courses. The restaurant wait staff will leave you alone until you request the check — a significant difference from the rushed meals we favor in the U.S., per Georgetown University. At the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
12tomatoes.com
Irish Potato and Onion Soup
Sometimes you just need something so wholesome and delicious that it fulfills your love for simple home cooking in that moment. While I enjoy soups of all kinds, there’s something about this Irish potato and onion soup that has the perfect flavor. It reminds me of the soups my...
thecountrycook.net
Air Fryer Apple Fries
These Air Fryer Apple Fries are a sweet and crunchy snack or dessert that can be made in minutes with just a small amount of ingredients!. I love all things apple! These apple fries ended up being a huge hit in my house. I've lost count how many times I've made them since! Air Fryer Apple Fries are a tasty way to turn apples into an even sweeter treat. Kids absolutely love these (along with adults!) Serve them up with a dipping sauce or not - it's up to you! These are the perfect autumn recipe to whip up using all those leftover apples. If you enjoy using your air fryer as much as I do then this Air Fryer Apple Fries recipe is the one you need!
Martha Stewart Just Shared the Homemade Dog Food Recipe She Makes for Her Own Dogs & It’s Actually Simple to Make
It probably comes as no surprise that Martha Stewart makes her dogs gourmet dog food from scratch. And Stewart shared just how gourmet her dogs’ food is when she posted photos from the preparation process on Instagram. Stewart just whipped up a batch of food for her two Chow Chows — Emperor Han and Empress Qin — and her two French bulldogs — Bete Noire and Creme Brulee — and it looks like this seemingly Michelin-star quality food may actually be super simple to make.
PETS・
Epicurious
Quick White Bean and Ham Gratin
This quick cassoulet-inspired gratin uses ham and cannellini beans instead of the duck, sausage, and traditional flageolets. The idea is to pull together a quick braise, top it with crisp bread crumbs, run it under the broiler, and serve. Variation: For an excellently smoky (and not at all traditional) fish...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Daily South
Sugar-And-Pumpkin Spice Muffins
It's easy to reach for canned pumpkin when baking—it's a reliable store-bought shortcut—but there's nothing quite like freshly roasted pumpkin in baking, especially in these pumpkin muffins. It's not all that hard to do either! Simply throw a whole sugar pumpkin in the oven, and let the heat work its magic. Then scoop out the seeds, separate the skin from the flesh, and mash—or throw it in the food processor for a quick spin.
HGTV
Homemade Christmas Cookies for Dogs Recipe
Baker's Tip: Nutritional yeast can be found at health food stores, grocery stores, and at some well stocked pet supply stores. It’s different from bread yeast, which dogs should never eat. If you’re unsure, look for veterinarian-approved nutritional yeast, such as Pooch Nooch brand, online and in pet stores.
Make Pumpkin Sheet Cake
I can't help it: when fall hits, I find myself utterly powerless to resist all the pumpkin spice hype. This sheet cake has a rich, moist texture and a delectable cream cheese frosting but still comes in at fewer than 200 calories per slice. Like most sheet cakes, it's incredibly quick and easy to make.
MindBodyGreen
Found: A Healthy Pumpkin Spice Hot Chocolate Packed With Gut-Loving Ingredients
Just as fall rolls around, and arguably before the first chilly breeze, flocks of coffee lovers are on the hunt for one thing: pumpkin spice. However, you can use this spice in a variety of ways far beyond the cult-classic latte. One of our favorite iterations: a pumpkin spice hot...
Comments / 0