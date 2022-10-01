It’s a good week to have been a team sitting just outside of the top 25. Week 5 of college football featured five matchups between ranked teams, resulting in five ranked teams picking up losses. Additionally, five ranked teams lost to unranked opponents, meaning ten ranked teams were defeated over the weekend. That has resulted in some major changes in the latest AP Top 25 Poll, which was revealed and overhauled on Sunday.

