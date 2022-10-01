Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Steelers’ Mitchell Trubisky Reacts to Being Benched vs. Jets
Steelers starter Mitchell Trubisky was pulled in the second half of Sunday’s game against the Jets after a poor first-half performance. Coach Mike Tomlin turned to rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett, who in his first NFL appearance, gave the offense a second-half spark with two touchdown runs. However, it ended up being a mixed bag through the air for Pickett, who threw three second-half interceptions that proved costly in the 24–20 loss.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa will miss Jets game; Teddy Bridgewater to start
MIAMI GARDENS — Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered a concussion Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals, has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the New York Jets. And in the clearest sign yet Miami is bracing for Tagovailoa to possibly miss extended time, the team signed former Dolphins...
Clayton News Daily
Report: Tom Brady Dealing With Minor Shoulder Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Tom Brady is dealing with a minor rotator cuff injury, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The injury isn’t believed to limit him, and the quarterback will be able to play through it. Late in the second quarter against the...
Clayton News Daily
Blake Bortles Officially Announces NFL Retirement
In 2017, it looked as if Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles may manage to live up to his status as a former No. 3 NFL draft pick when he led the team to an AFC championship berth and near-upset over the Patriots. Jacksonville fell back to Earth a year later, which proved to be his final with the franchise, and after brief backup stints with the Rams, Broncos, Packers and Saints, it appears that Bortles’s time in the NFL is over.
RELATED PEOPLE
Clayton News Daily
Week 5 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Boston Globe
Tua Tagovailoa reportedly speaks with NFL, NFLPA as part of ongoing review
The NFL and NFLPA are conducting a joint review of whether concussion protocols were followed properly in Tagovailoa's case. Representatives of the NFL and the NFL Players Association planned to interview Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Tuesday as part of their joint review of whether concussion protocols were followed properly in his case, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Clayton News Daily
Bill Belichick Weighs in on Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Controversy
Individuals around the NFL find themselves having to answer questions about the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s health this week after the Dolphins quarterback suffered head and neck injuries in last Thursday’s game against the Bengals. The latest to weigh in on the matter is Patriots coach Bill Belichick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Clayton News Daily
Week 5 Dynasty Stock Watch
Now about a quarter of the way through the 2022 season, we have a good idea of where we stand in our dynasty leagues. You know if you got lucky or unlucky one week. You know if a couple bad injuries will put you in a tough position to make a playoff run. It’s okay to be optimistic, but if your team has close to the fewest points scored after four games then it’s time to really evaluate your roster.
Comments / 0