theScore
Senators' Talbot out 5-7 weeks with upper-body injury
Ottawa Senators goaltender Cam Talbot will miss five-to-seven weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced Monday. The Senators claimed netminder Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken to help fill the impending void. Ottawa acquired Talbot in an offseason trade with the Minnesota Wild in exchange for Filip...
NHL・
theScore
Brady Tkachuk is one of a kind as an NHL captain and personality
Richard A. Whittaker, Ethan Miller, David Kirouac / Icon Sportswire / Getty Images. Before he flew to Ottawa last month to gear up for the NHL season, Brady Tkachuk watched his younger sister play field hockey. The family trip to support Taryn, a sophomore striker at the University of Virginia, went as expected. Tkachuk pressed against the chainlink fence that separates the bleachers from the pitch to holler and cheer from close range.
NHL・
Zach Wilson had vulgar inspirational message for Jets teammates before game-winning drive
Zach Wilson brought the fire in his season debut for the New York Jets. The Jets quarterback Wilson led a game-winning drive in Sunday’s Week 4 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. With 3:34 left to go in the fourth quarter and the Jets down 20-17, Wilson rattled off six straight completions before running back Breece Hall punched it in with a go-ahead two-yard touchdown (which ultimately proved to be the game-winner).
NFL・
Packers Bolster Special Teams Depth, Sign LB Eric Wilson
The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row following a tough season-opening loss at Minnesota. The team got a little more dinged up than usual in Sunday's win over New England, and they've now made a signing to bolster their depth. The team announced on Tuesday that...
theScore
Report: Penguins shopping Pierre-Olivier Joseph
Pierre-Olivier Joseph is on the trade block. Pittsburgh Penguins general manager Ron Hextall sent a note to all 31 other GMs last week that the 23-year-old defenseman is available via trade, according to Daily Faceoff's Frank Seravalli. The Penguins have nine NHL-caliber blue-liners, including Joseph. Here's their depth chart:. LD...
KTAR.com
Ron Wolfley likes what he sees from Cardinals’ offense in win over Panthers
PHOENIX – The Arizona Cardinals put together a complete offensive effort for the first time this season during the second half of Sunday’s 26-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Quarterback Kyler Murray and company found their groove after falling behind 10-3 at halftime, a welcome sight for Cardinals...
theScore
Islanders sign Barzal to 8-year extension with reported $9.15M AAV
The New York Islanders signed star forward Mathew Barzal to an eight-year extension on Tuesday. His new pact has a reported average annual value of $9.15 million, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. Barzal has one season remaining on his current deal with a cap hit of $7 million. He could have become a restricted free agent following the 2022-23 campaign.
