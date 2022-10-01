Read full article on original website
Even a tiny amount of oil can damage seabird feathers
Unrefined – or “crude” – oil has been spilled into the sea in massive amounts following ecological disasters such as the Exxon Valdez or the Sea Empress spills. Moreover, oil is also routinely released into the environment in moderate volumes due to extraction and transportation activities. According to a new study led by the University College Cork (UCC) in Ireland, oil pollution poses a significant threat to many already endangered seabird populations.
Satellite tag allows long-term tracking of whale behavior
A team of researchers from Oregon State University (OSU) has developed a new satellite tag called RDW which allows scientists to better track whales’ behavior, including previously unobserved feeding events during dives. This tag is a major advancement in researchers’ ability to observe important whale behavior events and habitats, and better understand whales’ responses to human activities, such as ship traffic or military sonar.
Exercise and obesity have opposing effects on the body
According the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, obesity rates have skyrocketed in the United States in recent years and this is becoming a growing health problem. More than 40 percent of the U.S. population is considered obese, and nearly 75 percent is overweight. Individuals who are obese or overweight have an increased risk of developing many different diseases, including heart disease, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and even infectious diseases such as Covid-19.
Did the building blocks of life form inside of water droplets?
In our bodies, genetic codes describe the ways in which amino acids get assembled into chains known as peptides, which then form the building units of proteins. The formation of peptide bonds is one of the most important biochemical reactions and, in our cells, it is catalyzed (sped up) by enzymes in order to produce essential proteins quickly. But how did the very first proteins get assembled, before there were any living cells or enzymes to assist the process?
Giant impact may have instantly formed the Moon
The Moon is thought to have formed about 4.5 billion years ago, following a collision between the Earth and a Mars-sized astronomical object called Theia. Most previous theories argued that the Moon was created by gradual accumulation of debris from this impact. However, these views have been challenged by measurements of lunar rocks showing their composition is similar to the Earth’s mantle, while the impact would have produced debris coming mostly from Theia.
Rewriting negative memories by activating positive ones
Scientists have long known that memory is highly malleable, resembling less a video recording and more a constructive and reconstructive activity, constantly changing the content and emotional coloring of past experience. This nature of memory is both a blessing and curse: while it can trick us into remembering false details, it can also help us mold and update certain memories to make them less potent, especially if they are traumatic or scary.
Bears are not carnivores, and they crave a healthy diet
A new study led by Washington State University and Texas A&M University adds to a growing collection of evidence that bears are not carnivores. The research suggests that bears are omnivores like humans – even though they are fed high protein diets like carnivores while in captivity. “Bears are...
Europeans carried deadly pathogens to the Pacific islands
According to a new study led by the Australian National University (ANU), Pacific island nations underwent severe depopulation from introduction of diseases as a consequence of contact with European vessels. These declines caused by the introduction of new pathogens in immunologically-naïve populations are much higher than previously thought. The...
Dietary changes can improve the health of shift workers
Firefighters have to work shifts in order to ensure there is always a team on duty that can respond to a call-out. But shift work comes with its down side. It has been linked to a number of negative outcomes in terms of health, such as higher rates of diabetes, cancer, heart attacks and other cardiometabolic diseases. Firefighters have to expose themselves to these risks as part of their job, along with the dangers of tackling raging fires and rescuing people from the flames. And yet very little research has been done to identify ways in which these risks can be mitigated.
Dinosaur-killing asteroid scoured the world’s oceans
The massive asteroid that struck our planet 66 million years ago wiped out nearly all the dinosaurs, together with three-quarters of the Earth’s animal and plant species. According to a new computer modelling study led by the University of Michigan (U-M), this collision also triggered a monstrous tsunami with mile-high waves that scoured the ocean floor thousands of miles from the impact site on the Yucatan Peninsula, located in today’s Mexico.
Ichthyosaurs had specialized diets to peacefully coexist
Over 200 years ago, Ichthyosaurs were discovered by Mary Anning at Lyme Regis, England. Anning sold the first Ichthyosaur fossil she found for enough money to support her family for six months and thus began her life as a celebrated commercial paleontologist. Ichthyosaur means “fish lizard,” reflecting the different features...
Satellites reveal that the sea level does not rise uniformly
Today’s Video of the Day from the Los Alamos National Laboratory features a study based on satellite observations of sea-surface height around the Greenland ice sheet over the last three decades. The research shows that the sea level does not rise uniformly. “Using sea-surface-height observations from satellites in the...
