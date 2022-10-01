Read full article on original website
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Mortgage rates surge as market reacts to economic uncertainty
Rates for the 30-year mortgage are more than double what they were last year, further eroding the affordability that many homebuyers found at the height of the pandemic when mortgage rates were at all-time lows. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.70% for the week ending...
Elon Musk Twitter deal - latest: Tesla CEO offers to end court battle as he negotiates $44bn deal with platform
Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In the letter, his layers stated that Mr Musk and his backers “intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022, merger agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.” Twitter confirmed that it had received the letter...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Christmas tree growers in US predict stocked supply this year, but with higher prices
HOWELL, Mich. - The Christmas tree industry is preparing for another holiday season, and while there will be no shortage of real trees to decorate, families will likely pay a little more for the perfect fir or pine tree. The Real Christmas Tree Board, a U.S. industry group, surveyed 55...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Savings window opens: 30-year mortgage rates edge down | Oct. 4, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Check out the mortgage rates for Oct....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Airbnb's refund policy specifically excludes hurricanes in Florida because they are 'common enough to be foreseeable'
Following Hurricane Ian — one of the costliest storms on record — some Airbnb guests and hosts are questioning the policy's fine print.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Parents can still claim their expanded child tax credit by Nov. 15, 2022 — here's how
WASHINGTON - The enhanced Child Tax Credit (CTC) in 2021 provided qualifying U.S. families up to $3,600 per child, and for those who missed out on all or some of the payments, it’s not too late to file to receive the money. The CTC is a tax benefit that...
Comments / 0