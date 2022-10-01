ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mortgage rates surge as market reacts to economic uncertainty

Rates for the 30-year mortgage are more than double what they were last year, further eroding the affordability that many homebuyers found at the height of the pandemic when mortgage rates were at all-time lows. The average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage increased to 6.70% for the week ending...
REAL ESTATE
The Independent

Elon Musk Twitter deal - latest: Tesla CEO offers to end court battle as he negotiates $44bn deal with platform

Elon Musk on Tuesday revived his offer to buy social networking site Twitter for $44bn, after previously attempting to back out of the high-profile deal.The Tesla billionaire proposed the price, which equals the original valuation of $54.20 a share, in a letter to Twitter filed on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission.In the letter, his layers stated that Mr Musk and his backers “intend to proceed to closing of the transaction contemplated by the April 25, 2022, merger agreement, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth therein.” Twitter confirmed that it had received the letter...
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Savings window opens: 30-year mortgage rates edge down | Oct. 4, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own. Check out the mortgage rates for Oct....
REAL ESTATE
