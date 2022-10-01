Read full article on original website
Cook Political shifts House ratings in 10 races, most in Democrats’ favor
The Cook Political Report on Wednesday changed the ratings of 10 House races, with seven shifting in Democrats’ favor and three moving toward Republicans. Dave Wasserman, the nonpartisan election handicapper’s House editor, shifted two races — Michigan’s 8th Congressional District and Nevada’s 4th Congressional District — from “toss up” to “lean Democratic” and Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up.”
