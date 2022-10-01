The Cook Political Report on Wednesday changed the ratings of 10 House races, with seven shifting in Democrats’ favor and three moving toward Republicans. Dave Wasserman, the nonpartisan election handicapper’s House editor, shifted two races — Michigan’s 8th Congressional District and Nevada’s 4th Congressional District — from “toss up” to “lean Democratic” and Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District from “lean Republican” to “toss up.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO