Coryell County deputies ask to 'check your cameras' in search of escaped inmate
CORYELL COUNTY, Texas — The Coryell County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to check their security cameras to see if there are any sightings of escaped inmate Brandon Hogan. On Tuesday, the sheriff's office posted the request on Facebook where they asked all hunters, farmers and landowners in...
fox44news.com
Cameron ISD student charged with Terroristic Threat
CAMERON, Texas (FOX 44) – A Cameron Independent School District is charged with making a Terroristic Threat. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says the FBI received a tip on Friday regarding an online threat to cause harm within Cameron ISD. The tip was referred to the Milam County Sheriff’s Office for investigation.
Suspect in McGregor shooting that left 5 dead is paralyzed: Sources
25 News has learned the suspect in the McGregor shooting that left five dead is paralyzed, according to sources close to the investigation.
wtaw.com
Bryan Man On Probation Arrested For Two Vehicle Burglaries And Thefts Of Two Guns
Arrest reports became available recently of a Bryan man who has been in jail since September 6 on charges of breaking into two vehicles and stealing two guns. The reports from the Brazos County sheriff’s office does not say if the vehicles were locked. Video from neighborhood cameras led...
Deputies identify man accused of shooting 2 in Limestone County
LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas — Two people were shot early Monday morning near the Limestone and Hill County line, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reports that they have arrested John Everett Bradford, 65, and have charged him with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
KWTX
Man shot twice by CSPD while charging with an axe arrested
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 26-year-old man shot twice by a College Station police officer he reportedly charged at with an axe has been arrested, according to College Station police. Andrew Sunghun Choi was arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant. The officer who...
KWTX
Killeen High will have increased police presence after hand-written threat found in restroom
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department on Tuesday said a threat made at Killeen High School is not credible, nevertheless, the district will take some precautionary measures. Administrators at Killeen High School earlier Tuesday, Oct. 4, were alerted to a hand-written threat of violence in...
kwhi.com
BURTON BANK ROBBERY TRIAL GETS UNDERWAY
The first day of the Burton Bank Robbery trial got underway today (Tuesday). The jury was selected Monday in a process that went into the evening. Shawn Patrick Childers of La Grange is being charged with 3 counts of aggravated robbery for each of the three tellers he allegedly showed the hand gun to. The case is being tried in District Court before Judge Carson Campbell. The trial is expected to last several days and is being tried by District Attorney Julie Renken assisted by Lauren Haevischer. In the opening statements, the prosecution is confident they have the correct man. The defense is saying their client is innocent and that the state will have to prove all of the details of their case.
KWTX
Suspect in McGregor murders paralyzed after he was shot by officers attempting to stop killing spree: source
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A top official investigating the murders of five people in McGregor, who wants to remain anonymous, is offering new details into the tragedy that’s left the small community shaken. Multiple sources are also now confirming to KWTX that the suspect, identified as Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, 35,...
Affidavit: Student charged after gun found in backpack at north Austin school
A 17-year-old student faces at least two charges after officers found a gun in their backpack at a north Austin school on Sept. 30.
fox44news.com
Man charged with firing shots at a Killeen home
Killeen, Tx (FOX 44) – Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 30-year-old man accused of firing a weapon toward a Killeen residence. Stephen Victor Tate III remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday – and is charged with deadly conduct, discharge of a firearm. Killeen...
CBS Austin
Austin police search for woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and 2 children
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are searching for a woman accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman and two children to get a ransom. An arrest warrant was issued for 33-year-old Anecia Thacker. According to the affidavit, the victims say the kidnapping had them fearing for their lives. At 9:40...
KBTX.com
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt
HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
Hit-and-run in Killeen leaves 1 dead, search for suspect ongoing
The search continues for a driver responsible for running over a male pedestrian in Killeen, police said.
Texas special education employees plead no contest in unlawful restraint case
Nearly two years after being charged with unlawfully restraining a student with severe autism, the Hutto Independent School District’s director of special education pleaded no contest to failing to properly report the incident as a part of a plea deal, according to prosecutors.
Funeral arrangements released for 5 killed in McGregor mass shooting
Family and friends of five people killed in McGregor last week release details on funeral arrangements as the alleged killer has yet to be charged.
KWTX
Manhunt underway in Hill County for apparent shooting suspect
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Hill County Sheriff’s Office is currently searching for a suspect on the run following a shooting Sunday evening. Authorities responded to a shooting between the Hubbard and Mount Calm area. Deputies are “are working to determine exactly where the shooting took place as the...
kwhi.com
HUMBLE MAN ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
A Houston-area man was arrested Monday night in Brenham for marijuana possession. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., Brenham Police Officer Eric Crosby stopped a vehicle in the area of College Avenue at High Street for an equipment violation. Officer Crosby conducted a consensual search of the vehicle and located marijuana. 36-year-old...
KWTX
Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Fort Hood street in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators are asking for information regarding a vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. It happened on Sunday, October 2, at approximately 9:12 p.m. in the 3100 block of S. Fort Hood Street. Police officers located an unconscious man lying in the roadway and he was pronounced...
