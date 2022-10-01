Commander of next SpaceX Crew Dragon to be 1st Native American woman in space

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — NASA and SpaceX are about to send another quartet for a months-long mission to the International Space Station, but among them will be the first Native American woman in space.

Col. Nicole Aunapu Mann will command the Crew-5 mission slated to launch as soon as noon Wednesday from KSC on board the Crew Dragon Endurance atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39-A.

Mann, still an active duty Marine whose call sign is “Duke,” joined NASA’s astronaut corps in 2013. She is a registered member of the Wailacki, part of the Round Valley Indian Tribes in northern California.

“I am very proud to represent Native Americans and my heritage,” she said. “It’s interesting, we’re all from very unique, different backgrounds.”

She arrived with crewmates NASA astronaut and pilot Josh Cassada, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina to KSC on Saturday and will head into quarantine ahead of the launch.

Cassada and Kikina join Mann as spaceflight rookies while JAXA’s Wakata is making his fifth trip to space having flown on both space shuttles and Russian Soyuz spacecraft. Kikina will become the first Russian to fly on a SpaceX Dragon, part of what’s planned to be a continued seat-sharing program with Roscosmos and its Soyuz launches from Kazakhstan.

“We all came from different educations and different job specialties and it’s really great to see everyone coming together,” Mann said. “So I think it’s important to celebrate our diversity and also realize how important it is when we collaborate and unite the incredible accomplishments that we can have.”

Astronaut John Bennet Harrington., a member of the Chickasaw Nation flew to space in 2002 to the ISS. Mann said previously she hopes to join Harrington to become a “spacewalker” and get outside the station during her stay.

Among the items she’s bringing to space is a small dreamcatcher given to her from her mother.

“That will be a special part I think of my childhood and of my community and my family,” she said.

Her enthusiasm for the upcoming mission spilled out when speaking to media from the former Shuttle Landing Facility at KSC.

“When we flew in today we had a chance to do a pad fly by and although we come to the Cape quite often as astronauts it’s a different feeling entirely when you come and you see the rocket that you’ll be flying on in a few days sitting on the launch pad.”

Mann, who has a son, has said she hopes her flight will inspire him and other young children no matter their background.

“In fact, I hope it inspires adults as well, to follow your dreams to realize that the limitations that we may have in the past are starting to be broken down and that we’re able to achieve things when we work together that perhaps were things that were not possible long ago,” she said.

The Crew-5 arrival to the ISS will grow its population temporarily to 11 joining the four members of Crew-4 that have been on board since April and two cosmonauts and NASA astronaut Frank Rubio who just arrived to the station two weeks ago flying up on a Soyuz. The Crew-4 members — NASA’s Kjell Lindgren, Robert Hines and Jessica Watkins plus European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti of Italy — will be flying back a few days after Crew 5′s arrival. That quartet will splash down off the coast of Florida in the Crew Dragon Freedom.

Mann and her crewmates will join Expedition 68 on board the station staying until Crew-6 relieves them next March. During their stay they could welcome the first crewed flight of the Boeing CST-100 Starliner slated for February and might also welcome the first visit of a new cargo spacecraft, the Sierra Space Dream Chaser. On tap for the crew are more than 250 experiments as part of the ISS’s continued mission in low-Earth orbit.

Mann, who previously trained to fly on Starliner switched over to SpaceX after delays in the Starliner program, but she’s also one of 18 NASA astronauts announced in 2020 to fly on potential Artemis missions to the moon.

“It’s incredible all that’s going on here at Kennedy Space Center with Dragon launching now, Starliner launching hopefully very soon, and now Artemis and SLS, I think it’s an exciting moment for all astronauts,” she said. “We all have the potential to go to the moon.”

Looking forward to potentially being the first woman to set foot on the moon said it would mean a great deal on a personal level, but the bigger picture is more important.

“I think to each person stepping on the moon will be a quite a profound impact personally, but I think globally, which is more important than the person that steps on the moon, is just one piece of this huge team.”

It will be the culmination of thousands of people’s effort to achieve something remarkable, she said.

“You’re representing all of humankind. you’re representing the people coming together, us exploring deeper into space beyond low-Earth orbit, and eventually to Mars and when we look at the grander picture of that, that’s where our focus is as an individual. I know we all feel humbled and honored just to be a small part of that.”

