WNCC men’s basketball looking for success this season
The Western Nebraska Community College men’s basketball team started preparations for the upcoming season with the first official practice on Monday and third-year head coach Billy Engel is liking what he is seeing. “The first day went really well. We had a good pre-season and used our hours wisely...
Multiple local teams qualify for softball district finals
As the 2022 Nebraska high school softball season begins to wind down, four area teams have qualified for district finals — the last round before the state tournament. Beatrice, Crete, Norris and Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend (FCEMF) have reached the district final round. Beatrice, Crete and Norris are all in Class B while FCEMF competes in Class C.
Sweet 16: Sidney handles Fremont-Mills once again on senior night
SIDNEY, Iowa - There were flowers, pictures and even miniature volleyballs inside the gym at Sidney High School Tuesday night. And perhaps even a few tears as the Cowgirls honored their six seniors prior to Tuesday's match with Fremont-Mills. All of the emotions didn't overwhelm Sidney as it defeated Fremont-Mills for the fourth time this year and 16 straight time overall, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18.
San Angelo Central hopes to maintain momentum in 2-6A opener at Midland
Two weeks after finishing up nondistrict play with a bang, the San Angelo Central High School football team will face an explosive Midland High squad in the District 2-6A opener Friday night at Midland's Grande Communications Stadium. Central (3-2) pulled off a dramatic 63-61 win at home against Abilene Wylie at home two weeks ago, as senior quarterback Tyler Hill accounted for seven touchdowns and 552 yards. He threw a last-second Hail Mary TD pass to Ben...
