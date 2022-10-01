SIDNEY, Iowa - There were flowers, pictures and even miniature volleyballs inside the gym at Sidney High School Tuesday night. And perhaps even a few tears as the Cowgirls honored their six seniors prior to Tuesday's match with Fremont-Mills. All of the emotions didn't overwhelm Sidney as it defeated Fremont-Mills for the fourth time this year and 16 straight time overall, 25-11, 21-25, 25-19, 25-18.

SIDNEY, IA ・ 3 HOURS AGO