ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
NBC Sports
Peyton perfectly nails Jimmy G impression calling complex play
Peyton Manning hasn’t played in the NFL in seven years, but he still has the quarterback cadence on lock. During the first quarter of the 49ers’ primetime clash against the Los Angeles Rams, Manning debuted a great impression of quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo giving the play call from coach Kyle Shanahan to teammates in San Francisco's huddle.
Melvin Gordon Exits Presser in Tears After Raiders Fumble
Melvin Gordon is feeling the weight of the world after his fumble cost the Denver Broncos in Week 4.
Denver Broncos Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Running Back This Monday
The Denver Broncos are reportedly signing a veteran running back this Monday evening. The Broncos have lost Javonte Williams for the season. He suffered a season-ending knee injury on Sunday. Melvin Gordon is expected to be the starting running back moving forward, but it's likely that ...
Kyle Shanahan: It’s ‘unfair’ to blame Jimmy Garoppolo for 49ers’ struggles
Head coach Kyle Shanahan is receiving his share of the blame for the San Francisco 49ers' offensive struggles this season. The one player receiving the brunt of the blame, though, is Jimmy Garoppolo. That's often the case with any starting quarterback. If an offense struggles, fingers will typically point toward that position.
San Francisco 49ers Make 2 Significant Roster Moves For Monday Night Football
The San Francisco 49ers are making several big roster decisions ahead of Monday Night Football vs. the Los Angeles Rams. The NFC West franchise is elevating running back Tevin Coleman, a Kyle Shanahan favorite, from the practice squad to active roster. The 49ers are also signing veteran ...
San Francisco 49ers Offensive Lineman Will Be 'Out A While' With Injury
The San Francisco 49ers are getting light on depth at the offensive tackle position. Niners offensive tackle Colton McKivitz suffered a sprained MCL during the team's win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. McKivitz is now going to be "out a while," per head coach Kyle ...
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
KTVU FOX 2
Protester tackled by LA Rams linebacker in Levi's Stadium
Two animal rights protesters ran onto the field during a game between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took down one protester while a steward got the second. Credit: Direct Action Everywhere via Storyful.
Elijah Paige, massive bluechip offensive tackle prospect, commits to USC Trojans
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) offensive tackle Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the way. It seemed the massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was destined to become a USC Trojan. A flurry of recruiting industry ...
atozsports.com
Broncos’ veteran doesn’t help his situation with his post-game actions
The Denver Broncos lost a brutal game to their division rival Las Vegas Raiders. It’s certainly not how they planned their Sunday going. Especially with the way some things went down during the game. While the offense was better than it has been this year, it still wasn’t great...
Padres Fan Celebrates Postseason Berth By Knocking Out Other Fans
Raiders beef up defense with signing of Blake Martinez
The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their defense with the signing of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. According to The Scores Jordan Schultz, Martinez is set to join the Raiders. Blake Martinez has made a name for himself as a high-volume tackler at the linebacker position. In each of the...
