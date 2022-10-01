(Orange, MA) The fire on Mechanic Street in Orange reached a third alarm, bringing in more mutual aid from surrounding towns. Most crews were able to leave the scene by 8:30 p.m., with a few remaining to check for hot spots and complete a fire watch. While crews were fighting this fire, another fire broke out a street over on Bacon Street, unrelated to the first fire.

ORANGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO