Holyoke, MA

MassLive.com

Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield

A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home

A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
Westfield, MA
Holyoke, MA
MassLive.com

Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance

HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
HOLYOKE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Fire On Mechanic Street In Orange

(Orange, MA) The fire on Mechanic Street in Orange reached a third alarm, bringing in more mutual aid from surrounding towns. Most crews were able to leave the scene by 8:30 p.m., with a few remaining to check for hot spots and complete a fire watch. While crews were fighting this fire, another fire broke out a street over on Bacon Street, unrelated to the first fire.
ORANGE, MA
MassLive.com

The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield

Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers

LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
LUDLOW, MA

