City Council President Jesse Lederman appoints civic engagement working group
SPRINGFIELD - “It’s really important for me to be a part of what is happening in Springfield,” Jasper McCoy, a member of the newly appointed Working Group on Civic Engagement, said. “It’s very important that I showcase that you can voice your concerns.”. The 29-year-old...
Some Hardwick residents ask selectmen to pull the reins on horse breeding, racing facility
HARDWICK - While Richard Fields spoke of his dream to site a thoroughbred race horse breeding, racing and retirement facility on Upper Church Street, some residents told selectmen that if Fields' dream were to come true, it would ruin theirs. At a public hearing Monday before selectmen, Fields and his...
Springfield Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival is ‘going to be bigger and better’
SPRINGFIELD - Food, crafts and live entertainment is what the public can expect at the sixth annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival on Saturday. Residents will be able to broaden their palates and sample a variety of signature dishes from food establishments in the Greater Springfield area. Sweetera & Co.,...
The Big E lost and found filled with hundreds of items after fair ends
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Big E had a big year, setting an all-time record high for one day attendance on Saturday, September 24 with over 177,000 people. Now that it's over, one place that is still drawing a crowd is the lost and found department. "We've actually found all...
Detached house sells for $611,000 in Westfield
A 2,900-square-foot house built in 2005 located at 28 Harvest Moon Lane in Westfield has a new owner. Robert Benoit bought the property from Felix Otero and Sherry A Otero on Sep. 1, 2022. The $611,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $211. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.5-acre lot.
Chicopee School Committee members vote to take 1st step to buy MassMutual Conference Center
CHICOPEE – School Committee members will recommend the full board pursue purchasing the now-closed MassMutual conference center on Memorial Drive, saying it has plenty of potential to expand and improve education programs. The center is for sale for $8.3 million and would be used to replace the school administration...
Owners of Great Meadowbrook Farm in Hardwick seek to operate thoroughbred horse racetrack
HARDWICK — The state’s Gaming Commission is set to consider a $20-million plan to bring thoroughbred horse racing and sports betting to the 360 acre Great Meadowbrook Farm. The project at the former Goodfield Dairy Farm seeks to bring a horse farm and a one-mile track with a...
Sale closed in East Longmeadow, $726,900 for a four-bedroom home
A 2,987-square-foot house built in 1994 located at 71 Old Farm Road in East Longmeadow has new owners. Todd Lohrman and Emily Leonczyk bought the property from Elizabeth C Rappaport and Jonathan S Rappaport on Aug. 31, 2022, for $726,900 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 55,246 square-foot lot.
Rally outside Holyoke City Hall calls for increase in public safety budget
The organization 'Neighbor to Neighbor' hosted a rally calling on Mayor Joshua Garcia to increase the Public Safety Department budget in efforts to research a 'community response model.'
School Committee OKs union agreement for Westfield Virtual School teachers
WESTFIELD — The School Committee meeting on Oct. 3 opened with Mayor Michael McCabe asking for a moment of silence for Richard K. Sullivan, father of School Committee member Bo Sullivan and former School Committee member Kevin Sullivan, and City Councilor Richard K. Sullivan Jr. Bo Sullivan was not at the meeting.
Holyoke City Council mulls food truck ordinance
HOLYOKE — Weighing whether food trucks affect business at established restaurants, City Council considered whether to create an ordinance that would confine food truck vendors to special zones. While the Ordinance Committee and Planning Board held a Sept. 27 joint-public hearing on the matter, the hearing was continued to...
Basement fire on Stuart Street in Springfield
A house fire was reported at 65 Stuart Street in Springfield on Sunday night. 22News arrived and saw multiple fire, police, and EMT crews attending the fire in the home and providing medical attention to the family.
Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield an homage to chef-owner’s mother
Edward Donoso fondly recalls his late mother’s cooking as an early inspiration to becoming a chef and now owner of Maggie’s Pizzeria in Springfield. “All kinds of food she would cook,” Donoso, who grew up in Springfield, said standing behind the counter of his pizza shop at 2550 Main Street last week. “That’s what got my interest in food.”
East Longmeadow Police searching for motorcyclist involved in crash
Police are looking to identify the owner of a motorcycle that was involved in a car accident over the weekend.
Fire On Mechanic Street In Orange
(Orange, MA) The fire on Mechanic Street in Orange reached a third alarm, bringing in more mutual aid from surrounding towns. Most crews were able to leave the scene by 8:30 p.m., with a few remaining to check for hot spots and complete a fire watch. While crews were fighting this fire, another fire broke out a street over on Bacon Street, unrelated to the first fire.
Essential needs for the homeless in Springfield
22News learned how you can assure the success of this humanitarian effort.
The Artist Cafe to open in October on Main Street in Springfield
Coffee lovers, wine connoisseurs, and emerging artists alike will soon have a new café in downtown Springfield to sip espressos and admire local artwork. David Maynard is opening The Artist Café at 1365 Main St. on Oct. 13 and he says the café will be a gathering place for painters, photographers, and musicians attempting to break out in the worlds of art and performance.
Holyoke Medical Center emergency docs sue Health New England over $2.5 million in unpaid claims
SPRINGFIELD — A group of Holyoke Medical Center doctors are suing insurer Health New England over $2.5 million in reimbursements they claim the company has failed to pay for emergency room treatments, according to a lawsuit recently in Hampden Superior Court. The lawsuit says the Springfield-based insurance provider has...
42 recruits sworn in as Western Mass. correctional officers
LUDLOW — Forty-two recruits graduated to become correctional officers with the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department in a ceremony Friday morning at the House of Correction. After 11 weeks of grueling training where maximum effort, discipline, and dedication were demanded, the newest officers were told by Sheriff Nick Cocchi that it doesn’t get any easier once they begin their careers.
Springfield organization holds ‘Ballers Ball’ to raise money for young athletes
The Springfield Ballers held their second annual Ballers Ball on Saturday to raise money so they can continue to provide affordable opportunities for youth athletes in the Greater Springfield Area. The Ballers provide programming to help mold well rounded athletes on and off the court.
