Herald & Review
Decatur's first Blue Jean Ball to be held Oct. 13
DECATUR — The first Blue Jean Ball will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, at at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1 Bachrach Court, Decatur. The free event is sponsored by God’s Shelter of Love. The event will offer a free barbecue dinner from Bobbie Lane’s BBQ,...
Herald & Review
Alumni get a last look at Maroa-Forsyth building before demolition
MAROA — Before Maroa-Forsyth Middle School was housed in its current building, that building was the high school. Now that the middle school's new building is almost ready to open in early 2023, the old one at 101 S. Cedar St. in Maroa is slated for demolition in the spring. The school district is offering open houses to let former students have a last look.
Family getting new home from Habitat for Humanity
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is set to dedicate its 123rd house later this week for a mother and her two young sons. Aquila Hull is a Champaign-Urbana native and a graduate of Urbana High School. Her sons are aged 7 and 2 and she has worked as a healthcare […]
Herald & Review
Krekel's to open in the former Forsyth Pizza Hut.
FORSYTH — Hungry people in the Forsyth area will have an easier time getting a Krekel's burger. After approval from the village, construction on the future home of a Krekel’s restaurant will be starting soon in the former Pizza Hut on Route 51 in Forsyth. Chad Krekel is...
Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
newschannel20.com
Decatur's Halloween hours
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur city council has approved the trick-or-treating hours for this year. Decatur's Halloween hours will stay the same as they were last year. Trick or treating will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 31.
Villa Grove landmark set for demolition
VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — A historic building in central Illinois will soon be gone. The more than 100-year-old railroad roundhouse in Villa Grove is set to be demolished. Community members said the site hasn’t been kept up in decades but it’s still sad to see it go. The site put Villa Grove on the […]
foxillinois.com
Trick-or-Treating hours for Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The City of Springfield announced this year's Halloween trick-or-treating hours on Tuesday. This year, trick-or-treating will be from 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. Residents who want to greet trick-or-treaters should turn on their porch lights. Homes without their porch lights...
House fire sparks in Decatur
DECATUR (WCIA) — A house fire sparked in Decatur on Monday. The Decatur Fire Department responded to the scene with heavy fire and smoke from the east side windows. Upon arrival at the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., the fire department made an aggressive fire attack with 1 3/4 pre-connect hand line through the front […]
Champaign popcorn shop nominated for state tourism ad
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Visit Champaign County is bringing national attention to several central Illinois businesses. The group nominated CBPB Popcorn Shop in Champaign to get a free promotional video and they’ve done the same for other businesses as well. The Illinois Office of Tourism produces the videos, which are then promoted through Enjoy Illinois’ […]
Herald & Review
Decatur council OKs capping Civic Center parking lot with solar panel-topped canopies
It’s always sunny in Decatur — at least that's the hope of city leaders who have backed what, once built, will be the city's largest solar panel installation. The Decatur City Council approved three ordinances Monday evening clearing the way for a Peoria-based company to cover most of the parking spaces in the Decatur Civic Center parking lot with canopies that are topped with solar panels.
Herald & Review
Watch now: Changes underway at the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education
DECATUR — Jill Reedy joined the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent eight years ago. Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.
CU at Home declines offer to buy building
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign homeless shelter CU at Home has declined an offer from Champaign Township to buy its building on Washington Street. The building is up for sale and is listed at $1.2 million, but the building was appraised at $975,000, which is what the township offered. CU at Home Executive Director Melissa […]
wmay.com
Helping Hands Names New Executive Director
Helping Hands of Springfield has named its new executive director. Laura Davis has worked for the agency since 2018 in a variety of roles, most recently as director of supportive housing programs. She was previously a crisis residential counselor for an agency in Michigan. In addition to her new responsibilities...
WAND TV
Macon Co. Animal Control holding adoption special for October
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Animal Control is holding an adoption special for the month of October. In honor of spooky season, all dog and cat adoptions will cost only $31. The shelter is open from Monday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from...
WAND TV
Family displaced after residential fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A Decatur family has been displaced after residential house fire Monday afternoon. According to the Fire Department, crews were dispatched at 12:13 p.m. to the 1200 block E Riverside Ave for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews said they found a home with heavy...
newschannel20.com
District 186 teachers speak out at school board meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The District 186 Board of Education meeting was on Monday night in Springfield, and several teachers and staff spoke about issues they had with the district. Some teachers spoke about being burnt out, overworked, and underpaid while others spoke about a lack of training and...
Herald & Review
Puppy dies in Decatur fire
DECATUR — A family escaped injury but their puppy died Monday afternoon when fire damaged a Decatur home. A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said fire crews arrived at the house at 1255 E. Riverside Ave. at 12:18 p.m. to find “heavy fire and smoke” erupting from the windows on the east side of the residence.
“There’s got to be a better way.” Concerned families discuss potential changes in Champaign Schools
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “What’s kind-of the worst thing you can do for a kid’s academic performance and their emotional well-being is to move their school forcibly,” Jeff Hoover said. That’s why some families in the Unit 4 Champaign School District are taking action. The district wants to make some big changes – including sending […]
Herald & Review
Oct. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
This evening's outlook for Decatur: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Decatur. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph.
