DECATUR — Jill Reedy joined the Macon-Piatt Regional Office of Education as assistant regional superintendent eight years ago. Reedy will finish out the remainder of Matt Snyder's term, which ends June 30. He served as regional superintendent for 16 years and retired Sept. 30. She is running for her own term unopposed on the November ballot and should begin her own term on July 1. She is the first female superintendent of the regional office in its history.

MACON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO