Boulder, CO

9NEWS

Ride the Polar Express in Golden this holiday season

GOLDEN, Colo. — If you haven't had the chance to ride aboard a train in Colorado's gorgeous landscape, we may have found the best reason yet to consider it. The Colorado Railroad Museum is continuing its tradition of "The Polar Express Train Ride" for 2022. Performances are held on...
GOLDEN, CO
K99

Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley

You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
LONGMONT, CO
coloradohomesmag.com

The Holiday Market Returns to Cherry Creek With Exciting new Vendors

For its third consecutive year, the Denver Cherry Creek Holiday Market will return to its location on the Fillmore Plaza in Cherry Creek North. This year’s market will offer an enhanced event experience with over 50 makers, designers and creators set to deliver a one-stop entertainment and shopping experience with unique items for holiday gifting. Live music, food, libations and hand-held treats will make celebrating the holidays a joyful experience for the entire family.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

After 57 years, farewell at Echo Lake Lodge

It was a warm but sorrowful gathering Sunday night at Echo Lake Lodge as an era is ending following 57 years. The family-owned concessionaire is getting the boot from Denver Parks and Rec and will leave this month. The H.W. Stewart company has run the restaurant and gift shop and has opened its doors for rescuers and people in emergencies since 1965.Denver has said it wants to make changes in the use of the lodge and will update the building. Denver Parks and Rec chose not to renew a two year option on the lease after this year. The city...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

3 drive-through Christmas light displays coming to Denver area

MORRISON, Colo. — Denver's biggest drive-through Christmas light displays are returning this holiday season. Christmas in Color announced it will bring back its drive-through light displays at Water World in Federal Heights and Bandimere Speedway in Morrison. The company also said it will open a third Colorado location for...
MORRISON, CO
5280.com

8 of Denver’s Best Places to Grab Late-Night Bites

In a world that tries to dictate what defines a “normal” circadian rhythm—a world that reserves the worm for the early bird and never the night owl—Denver’s late-night eats are a sacred treasure for those of us who thrive under the moonlight. Sure, the nocturnal...
DENVER, CO
9News

First big mountain snowfall of the season possible next week

COLORADO, USA — It's early, so hold your horses. But, it might be finally time to break out those snow shovels, at least up in the mountains. Sure, we've seen a few dustings of snow at or above 11,000 feet in elevation, and perhaps a few inches of wet snow atop some of our highest peaks. But the first significant mountain snow of the season looks like a decent possibility for the middle-to-end of next week.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Squash#Acorn Squash#Butternut Squash#Spaghetti Squash#Delicata Squash#Masa Seed Foundation#Japanese#French
Summit Daily News

As winter resort opening days approach, the 10-day forecast shows more snow on the way for Summit County

As ski areas across Colorado inch closer to opening day, snow showers continue to dust mountain peaks, and weather professionals say more inches could be on the way. Longer-range forecasts from OpenSnow, an organization that tracks snow and weather conditions across the United States, report several inches of snowfall for ski areas in and around Summit County in the coming days.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
5280.com

The Great American Beer Festival Returns to Denver This Week. Here’s What to Expect

October 2022 marks the 40th anniversary of the Great American Beer Festival (GABF), and its first in-person event since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. From humble beginnings—the first show in Boulder in 1982 featured just 24 breweries pouring 47 beers—the event has since grown to become the largest ticketed beer festival in the U.S., featuring 2,000 beers from nearly 500 breweries across 46 states when it kicks off this coming Thursday, October 6.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

The 25 Best Restaurants in Denver 2022

(Average amount spent on food at dinnertime, per person) The hospitality industry continues to battle staffing issues, supply chain mishaps, inflation-induced price hikes, and other challenges. Whether you’re grabbing takeout or embarking on a multicourse experience, remember to tip appropriately and be respectful and patient with those who are serving you.
DENVER, CO
CNBC

Inside Denver's most expensive home: $28,888,888

Take a look inside the most expensive home for sale in Denver. If the $28,888,888 home sells for anywhere near its asking price it will smash a record in the metro area. The estate is called Clearview Farm and it spans 15 acres, with 16,400 square feet of living area across two structures. The residence includes five bedrooms, eight baths, a 75-foot-long lap pool and a 2,600-square-foot guest house.
DENVER, CO

