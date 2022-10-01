HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A showery pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state. Drier conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek. Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands. This, combined with an area of moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast, will bring an increase of clouds and showers across most of the state this weekend with the potential for heavy rain during the afternoons.

