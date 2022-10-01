Read full article on original website
Forecast: Showers linger over the east end of the state, more showers due over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A showery pattern will linger through much of the week over the eastern end of the state. Drier conditions with moderate northeast trades will continue over the western end through midweek. Trades will diminish Thursday through the upcoming weekend as a front stalls north of the islands. This, combined with an area of moisture moving up the island chain from the southeast, will bring an increase of clouds and showers across most of the state this weekend with the potential for heavy rain during the afternoons.
Front to spread rain as it moves through most of the state
An early-season cold front moving through Kauai and Oahu is forecast to stall near Maui County and slowly dissipate Sunday night through Tuesday. The potential for heavy rain began in the morning for the Garden Isle, and will move to Oahu in the afternoon and Maui County in the evening. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible. Trade winds will briefly strengthen behind the front but will start to weaken again by early Monday.
Rock shelf below popular lookout area collapses in East Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A rock shelf has collapsed on the Ka Iwi coastline in East Oahu. This happened just below the Lanai lookout, located between Hanauma Bay and Sandy Beach Park. The area is known to be popular for sightseeing and fishing. The rocks may have come down over the...
Crash closes parts of Kailua Road in Maunawili area
HONOLULU (KHON2) — First responders are at the scene of a vehicle accident in the Maunawili area and have closed off parts Kailua Road in the Kailua bound direction. The road closure is at Ulumanu Drive and Hanale Place. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible or drive through with caution.
Showers increasing starting Sunday, some could be heavy at times
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The drier than normal conditions seen this week are coming to an end. Showers have ramped up but remain light to moderate for windward areas through Satuday. On Sunday, an early season storm front drops in from the north. As a result, showers are expected to be frequent from Sunday through Tuesday, […]
An ultimatum for an Oahu homeowner, remove an illegal erosion barrier or pay up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An illegal erosion control measure on Oahu’s North Shore is sparking frustration and safety concerns among beach goers. DLNR’s Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands issued a notice of violation on Friday to the owner of a home along Sunset Beach. They said a site...
After beachgoers raise concern, city removes sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City crews removed dangerous rebar from Kahala Beach on Tuesday after beachgoers raised concern over safety in the area. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes were sticking out of the sand after being exposed during a city construction project over the weekend. A spokesperson for the city’s...
Showers expected to increase towards the weekend
HONOLULU (KHON2) — After seeing mostly dry conditions for the state this week, showers are expected to increase beginning Thursday night. Initially showers will be light, but by Sunday and Monday, heavier showers are expected to move through windward areas of the state. Trade winds will also dip slightly to 10-15 mph.
End of an era: Diamond Head Theatre says goodbye to longtime home with final show
Despite strong need, youth drug treatment center on Kauai sits empty 3 years after it was built. Construction on Kauai’s Adolescent Treatment and Healing Center wrapped up three years ago. Commander overseeing Red Hill’s defueling says he’s ‘committed to getting this right’. Updated: 1 hour ago.
Pokai Bay Restaurant
For this Aloha Monday, we’re headed to the best side–the west side, to one of Oahu’s best beach spots, Pokai Bay. This new food spot is less than a minute away on Pokai Bay Street. It’s been serving superb local grinds along with an array of bakery goods made daily. We’re talking about the Pokai Bay Restaurant. Joining us with all the details is Alexia Takabayashi, owner of Pokai Bay Restaurant.
Is the Honolulu housing market finally cooling off?
Homebuyers from finding your forever home and lastly the importance of working with a financial expert.
Suspicious bag triggers evacuations at Daniel K. Inouye Airport | UPDATE
The military asked Honolulu Police for traffic control on Kamehameha Highway and Halawa Drive. Road closures are in effect.
LIST: Best lobster roll sandwich spots on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best lobster roll sandwiches within a region and came out with their list of best spots on Oahu for October 2022.
Hawaii leads the way in EVs. The state wants to do the same for charging stations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Juliette Schoeder lives in Waikiki but whenever she needs to charge up her electric car, she has to drive the Hawaiian Electric Co.’s charging station on Ward Avenue. “I’m charging now because I need to drive to Pearl City later. So I need to make sure...
Sun Farm Hawaii’s movie and farm-to-table night
Sun Farm Hawaii is holding a sunset movie and farm to table experience for the community to attend.
Nonprofit calls on Navy to address high lead contamination in waters off Ewa Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local non-profit is calling on the Navy to address high levels of lead contamination along the Puuloa shoreline in Ewa Beach. Surfrider Foundation Oahu said they collected samples in the beach adjacent to the Puualoa Range Training Facility earlier this year. The results show lead concentrations of up to 14,000 mg/kg.
Hikers Became Stranded on Hawaii Trail Due To Clouds Getting Too Thick
Three hikers were stranded on the Konahuanui trail in Nuuanu, Hawaii earlier this week after clouds blocked their visibility and prevented them from descending down the trail. The State reports that the Honolulu Fire Department received a call about the hikers shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday (September 29th). Five units with around 16 rescuers responded to the incident. They then set up command while also securing a “landing zone” at the Board of Water Supply reservoir.
Here's a look Loretta Lynn's unique home she had on the Big Island
The Royal Hawaiian Band is holding a free concert on Oct. 14 at the Hawaii Theatre Center. For more info, head to rhb-music.com. Beachgoers raise concern after sharp rebar exposed at Kahala Beach. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Concrete slabs and sharp rebar spikes are sticking out of the sand...
Kamehameha Highway reopened after brief shutdown due to investigation
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation briefly closed a portion of Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Heeia Keia Pier Sunday. The announcement of the closure by HPD was posted around noon. By 12:30 p.m., HPD said the road reopened, adding it was related to an auto theft investigation. Additional...
Fireworks seizure shines spotlight on cargo screening at Hawaii ports
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A shipment of illegal fireworks was recently intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard at Honolulu Harbor as part of a multi-agency strike force. Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks valued at $2.7 million were discovered, officials said. Petty Officer 2nd Class Brett Reel is a container inspector...
