Voice of America
Hurricane Ian Evacuees Return to Devastated Homes, Communities in Florida
New Orleans — Brandie Rae Chapman was at home in Fort Myers Beach – a tiny island town – when she learned a rapidly strengthening Hurricane Ian would hit southwest Florida last week as a Category 4 storm. Grabbing her dog and cat, Chapman opted to abandon...
Voice of America
1,600 Rescued in Florida After Ian; Biden to Visit Wednesday
Hurricane Ian is no longer pounding Florida, but the aftermath of its power will be felt for some time. By Sunday night, more than 1,600 people had been rescued statewide and dozens of people were reported dead. Emergency workers are going door-to-door looking for survivors and bodies. Most of the...
Voice of America
Ian’s Catastrophic Impact and Trail of Destruction in Southwest Florida
As Florida reels from the effects of Hurricane Ian, the staggering damage and death toll from the powerful storm reveal the level of devastation. Residents of hard-hit Lee County recount the horrors of the hurricane. VOA Turkish’s Begum Donmez Ersoz has this report. Camera: Tezcan Taskiran.
