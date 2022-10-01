ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Voice of America

1,600 Rescued in Florida After Ian; Biden to Visit Wednesday

Hurricane Ian is no longer pounding Florida, but the aftermath of its power will be felt for some time. By Sunday night, more than 1,600 people had been rescued statewide and dozens of people were reported dead. Emergency workers are going door-to-door looking for survivors and bodies. Most of the...
