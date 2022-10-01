Read full article on original website
Governor Gianforte, Butte action team discuss solutions to fentanyl crisis
BUTTE, Mont. -- One pill can kill: that's the message that the fentanyl action team in Butte is looking to share, as it combats what has been described as the community's, and the state's, biggest crisis. An epidemic that has already killed 35 Montanans and five Silver Bow County residents...
All Montana’s U.S. House of Representatives’ candidates want your vote — one asks directly
Certainly, Ryan Zinke and John Lamb want your vote. They’ve registered with the Montana Secretary of State, Republican Zinke is raising a boatload of money and clawed his way through the primary, and Libertarian Lamb is making his case to voters. Democrat Monica Tranel wants your vote too, of...
Montana State Library Commission to vote on new logo design
The old proposal for the new design for the Montana State Library, left, next to the new proposal that the library commission will consider next week. The Montana State Library Commission will consider a new logo design after rejecting a similar design in August. The new design’s color scheme incorporates...
Election officials 'right now preparing mail in ballots to go out' following court ruling
MISSOULA, Mont. - A district court in billings ruled last Friday three voter suppression laws passed by the Montana legislature in 2021 were unconstitutional. For now, same day voter registration will be legal in the state of Montana and you can still use a student ID card when you vote.
Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls
Congressional candidates for Montana's Eastern District take the stage in Montana News Network's debate in Great Falls on Oct. 1, 2022. Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt,...
Air Force grounds C-130Hs after learning about cracked parts
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Air Force has grounded almost all of it's C-130 Hercules due to problems with their propeller barrels. They made the decision after learning about some cracked parts. The Montana Air National Guard did confirm that their planes were grounded, along with many others in the...
First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park to host Montana Conversations series with Lailani Upham
GREAT FALLS – First Peoples Buffalo Jump State Park will host the Montana Conversations program “Storytelling: The Power to Connect Our World” with Lailani Upham on Oct. 8. The free program will begin at 1 p.m. in the park’s classroom and is open to the public.
Going-to-the-Sun Road closing for the season Oct. 16
GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The remaining section of Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR) from St. Mary to Logan Pass in Glacier National Park will be closing for the season Oct. 16. The National Park Services said the GTSR closed from four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass Oct. 1. The remaining section...
