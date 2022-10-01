ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Governor Gianforte, Butte action team discuss solutions to fentanyl crisis

BUTTE, Mont. -- One pill can kill: that's the message that the fentanyl action team in Butte is looking to share, as it combats what has been described as the community's, and the state's, biggest crisis. An epidemic that has already killed 35 Montanans and five Silver Bow County residents...
BUTTE, MT
Montana State Library Commission to vote on new logo design

The old proposal for the new design for the Montana State Library, left, next to the new proposal that the library commission will consider next week. The Montana State Library Commission will consider a new logo design after rejecting a similar design in August. The new design’s color scheme incorporates...
MONTANA STATE
Eastern district candidates face off in debate in Great Falls

Congressional candidates for Montana's Eastern District take the stage in Montana News Network's debate in Great Falls on Oct. 1, 2022. Independent congressional candidate Gary Buchanan told Incumbent Rep. Matt Rosendale that his position on firearms taxing cost him an endorsement from the Montana Sportsman Alliance. “Even the NRA, Matt,...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Air Force grounds C-130Hs after learning about cracked parts

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - The Air Force has grounded almost all of it's C-130 Hercules due to problems with their propeller barrels. They made the decision after learning about some cracked parts. The Montana Air National Guard did confirm that their planes were grounded, along with many others in the...
GREAT FALLS, MT
Going-to-the-Sun Road closing for the season Oct. 16

GLACIER NATIONAL PARK - The remaining section of Going-to-the-Sun Road (GTSR) from St. Mary to Logan Pass in Glacier National Park will be closing for the season Oct. 16. The National Park Services said the GTSR closed from four-way intersection at Apgar to Logan Pass Oct. 1. The remaining section...
SAINT MARY, MT

