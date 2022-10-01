Read full article on original website
albionnewsonline.com
Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher
Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
NebraskaTV
2022 Harvest of Harmony Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
KSNB Local4
Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
KSNB Local4
In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
Kearney Hub
Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85
Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
kscj.com
NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE
INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
Kearney Hub
KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture
AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
KSNB Local4
Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
KSNB Local4
NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
KSNB Local4
Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman better following September duplex fire
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex. Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.
WOWT
Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed
LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
iheart.com
Woman Arrested for Reportedly Trying to Have Five People Killed
(Lexington, NE) -- An Elwood, Nebraska woman is arrested, accused of trying to have five people murdered. The Nebraska State Patrol says last week, an investigation began when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by Elwood woman, 39 year old Valerie Miller. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Nebraska State Patrol. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator, working undercover, then contacted Miller. The NSP says following an online conversation, Miller agreed to meet the investigator in person.
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Monday 10-3
Today’s show is brought to you by: Homestead of Hastings, Harvard Rest Haven, Animal Clinic, and Pat’s Insurance Center. Looking for: Topper for a 1995 Ford F150, 402-831-0912. For sale: Pole Saw $30, Chainsaw $30, Looking for: Small Car $1,500 - $2,000, 402-705-9996. Giving away: 2 – Toilets,...
klkntv.com
12-year-old boy accused of using toy in failed robbery at a Grand Island park
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 12-year-old boy was arrested in Grand Island on Tuesday night, after police say he used a toy gun in an attempted robbery. We’re told this happened around Pier Park, just after 6:30 p.m. Police say the boy pulled the toy on a driver...
News Channel Nebraska
Partyline Tuesday 10-4
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Jacobi Carpet One, Bert’s Pharmacy, Russ’s Market, Edward Jones Hastings, and Regency Retirement Residence. Looking for: 4 Door Car, 402-469-7488. Looking for: Coat Rack/Tree, 402-519-3699. Looking for: 1988 Nissan Maxima Body/Parts, 402-463-8722. Looking for:...
klkntv.com
Elwood woman’s murder plot foiled by investigator, Nebraska State Patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – One woman’s plan to kill five people was thwarted thanks to a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, the agency said. On Tuesday, the patrol announced the arrest of 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood in a murder plot. The investigation was launched last week after the...
News Channel Nebraska
Elwood woman arrested for allegedly plotting to kill five people
LEXINGTON, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman is in custody for an alleged attempted murder plot. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood, NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas said Tuesday. The investigation into the alleged murder plot began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s...
Kearney Hub
Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun
KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer
GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
