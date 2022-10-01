ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

Related
albionnewsonline.com

Nebraska Resources Districts honor Albion farmer and Bartlett teacher

Conservation-minded residents from across Nebraska received recognition at the Nebraska Association of Resources Districts’ annual convention Sept. 25 and 26 in Kearney. Area winners include rural Albion farmer John Krohn, who received the 2022 Water Conservation Award, and teacher Kelly Guggenmos of Wheeler Central Schools in Bartlett, who received the Educator of the Year Award for teaching grades 7-12. Complete story in the Oct. 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, and Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.
ALBION, NE
NebraskaTV

2022 Harvest of Harmony Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — 2022 Harvest of Harmony Results. Creighton Community High School Division 3 - Good 46.95. Palmyra Jr. and Sr. High Division 2 - Excellent 66.85. Lakeview Community Schools Division 2 - Excellent 60.50. Aurora High School Division 1 - Superior 78.30. Kearney Catholic School Division 2...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Marching bands from across Nebraska compete in Grand Island

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Bands took over Grand Island Senior High’s Memorial Stadium on Saturday. The Harvest of Harmony field competition saw nearly 30 marching bands take the field. The bands came from several stages of education including high school and even some colleges. The event acts as...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

In The Kitchen With Joe: Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - When Rod Strong started Bullseye’s Sports Bar & Grille back in 1997, he never expected to still be running the show in 2022. “My wife always said, ‘5 years. Build it, sell it, and be done.’ Well we missed it by 20 years,” said Strong. “It’s been great. It’s been a great place to finish raising kids and get them graduated and out. The community has been very supportive and have been great the whole 30 years I’ve been in town.”
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Kearney, NE
Football
City
Kearney, NE
Local
Nebraska College Sports
Local
Nebraska Football
Kearney, NE
College Sports
Kearney, NE
Sports
Kearney Hub

Nebraska's most famous storyteller, Roger Welsch dead at 85

Roger Welsch, Nebraska’s most famous humorist and storyteller and a prominent Native activist, died Friday at his home near Dannebrog. He was 85. Known as “Captain Nebraska” and “Bull Buffalo Chief” in the Omaha Tribe, “White Wolf/White Pawnee” in the Pawnee Tribe and “His Medicine is Contrary” in the Oglala Sioux Tribe, Welsch told his stories about Nebraska in close to 40 books, on television and in newspaper and magazine columns.
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

NEBRASKA WOMAN CHARGED IN PLOT TO MURDER 5 PEOPLE

INVESTIGATORS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOMAN FOLLOWING THE DISCOVERY OF AN ATTEMPTED MURDER PLOT INVOLVING FIVE POTENTIAL VICTIMS. LAST WEEK THE GOSPER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE RECEIVED A REPORT FROM A CONCERNED CITIZEN REGARDING SUSPICIOUS COMMENTS MADE BY AN ELWOOD WOMAN. A NEBRASKA STATE PATROL INVESTIGATOR,...
GOSPER COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

KAAPA, Aurora join forces for big ethanol venture

AURORA — Aurora Cooperative Elevator Co. and KAAPA Ethanol Holdings LLC have announced a joint venture involving Aurora Cooperative’s ethanol and grain facilities located west of Aurora. The joint venture plans to make significant investments with the goal of increasing production and efficiency at the ethanol facilities so...
AURORA, NE
KSNB Local4

Four more COVID deaths confirmed in Hastings area

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - In the health department’s weekly health update on October 4, South Heartland District Health Department (SHDHD) executive director Michele Bever reported that four additional COVID-19 deaths had been logged for the health district, bringing the new total COVID-19 deaths to 155. Two of the deaths...
HASTINGS, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Unk
KSNB Local4

NDOT to conduct traffic signal removal study in Hastings

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska Department of Transportation is taking a closer look at a stop light in Hastings and whether or not it should be removed. The traffic signal in question is at the pedestrian crossing on South Street (Hwy 6) between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue near Thomsen Oil.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Changes could be on the way for Conestoga Mall

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Conestoga Mall opened its doors in 1974, now just shy of 50 years later the mall has seen retailers like Sears and JCPenney come and go. In 2022, major changes could be on their way for the mall but those hinge on a few different factors.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman better following September duplex fire

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman has been upgraded to good condition following a Sept. 12 fire at her duplex. Marylee Swim, 63, was injured in a structure fire at her duplex at 1018 Ave. F. A neighbor reported to the 911 communications center around 9:27 p.m. that Swim may be home at the time of the fire.
KEARNEY, NE
WOWT

Nebraska woman arrested after allegedly seeking to have 5 people killed

LEXINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation ended with the arrest of an Elwood woman who allegedly sought to have five people murdered. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, an investigation began recently when a report from a concerned citizen was received by the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office. The report...
ELWOOD, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Football Players#Recruiting#American Football#College Football
iheart.com

Woman Arrested for Reportedly Trying to Have Five People Killed

(Lexington, NE) -- An Elwood, Nebraska woman is arrested, accused of trying to have five people murdered. The Nebraska State Patrol says last week, an investigation began when the Gosper County Sheriff’s Office received a report from a concerned citizen regarding suspicious comments made by Elwood woman, 39 year old Valerie Miller. The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office then notified the Nebraska State Patrol. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator, working undercover, then contacted Miller. The NSP says following an online conversation, Miller agreed to meet the investigator in person.
ELWOOD, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Monday 10-3

Today’s show is brought to you by: Homestead of Hastings, Harvard Rest Haven, Animal Clinic, and Pat’s Insurance Center. Looking for: Topper for a 1995 Ford F150, 402-831-0912. For sale: Pole Saw $30, Chainsaw $30, Looking for: Small Car $1,500 - $2,000, 402-705-9996. Giving away: 2 – Toilets,...
HASTINGS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Partyline Tuesday 10-4

Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Jacobi Carpet One, Bert’s Pharmacy, Russ’s Market, Edward Jones Hastings, and Regency Retirement Residence. Looking for: 4 Door Car, 402-469-7488. Looking for: Coat Rack/Tree, 402-519-3699. Looking for: 1988 Nissan Maxima Body/Parts, 402-463-8722. Looking for:...
KEARNEY, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
News Channel Nebraska

Elwood woman arrested for allegedly plotting to kill five people

LEXINGTON, Neb. -- A central Nebraska woman is in custody for an alleged attempted murder plot. Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested 39-year-old Valerie Miller of Elwood, NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas said Tuesday. The investigation into the alleged murder plot began last week when the Gosper County Sheriff’s...
ELWOOD, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney woman accused of threatening man with a gun

KEARNEY — A Kearney woman allegedly threatened a man with a gun because she thought he was sex trafficking a member of her family. Alyssa Bourbon, 26, is charged in Buffalo County Court with felony terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, misdemeanor false reporting and possession of marijuana less than one ounce in the Sept. 28 incident.
KEARNEY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island Police: two wanted men flee arrest, one spits on officer

GRAND ISLAND, NE — Two men are facing charges after police say they fled arrest and one spit on an officer. Grand Island Police responded to a request to remove someone from an apartment in the 3700 block of W State St. around 9:45 Monday night. A news release says officers found 26-year-old Daniel Martinez and 20-year-old Juan Martinez at the apartment, both of whom had active warrants for their arrest. Police say both ran away, but officers were able to detain Juan. They say he spat in an officers face and was in possession of alcohol and marijuana.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy