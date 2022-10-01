Read full article on original website
Juul Heading for Potential Bankruptcy, Altria (NYSE:MO) Ends Non-Compete Deal
Juul Labs could be heading for a potential bankruptcy process. The U.S. FDA issued a marketing denial order for Juul products in June. E-cigarette company Juul Labs is looking for funding to finance its potential bankruptcy process, Bloomberg reported. Though the company has not confirmed the news, rumors are abuzz that it would soon apply for bankruptcy after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an MDO (Marketing Denial Order) in June for Juul products in the domestic market.
E-Cigarette Maker Juul Mulls Potential Bankruptcy
Juul Labs Inc, backed by Altria Group Inc MO, has been exploring various options—including bankruptcy—after the FDA issued its marketing denial order. The e-cigarette manufacturer is in informal talks regarding debtor-in-possession financing, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the preparations. The preparations aren't final, and plans could...
Poised for Growth
After the win of its merits case against the FDA, Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor are back on track. The year 2022 has been both challenging and exciting for Kaival Brands Innovations Group. The Melbourne, Florida, USA-based company is the exclusive distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, which is best known for its Bidi Stick vape pen, a disposable electronic nicotine-delivery system (ENDS).
PMI Further Extends Swedish Match Bid Acceptance Deadline
Philip Morris Holland Holdings (PMHH) has extended the acceptance deadline of its $16 billion offer for Swedish Match to Nov. 4, 2022, as it awaits merger control approval from the European Commission. In May, PMI offered to buy the Stockholm-based company to help accelerate its move to cigarette alternatives. Swedish...
Qnovia Raises $17 million for NRT Nebulizer
Qnovia has raised $17 million to continue development of its RespiRx nicotine replacement product, reports Richmond Business Sense. RespiRx is a portable, hand-held nebulizer, a powered medical device that delivers medicine as an inhaled mist and is similar to an inhaler. The device is designed to deliver a nicotine hit more quickly than existing therapies, thus enabling users to better manage withdrawals and, therefore, increase the likelihood of smoking cessation.
PMI Won’t Drop Swedish Match Bid: Olczak
Philip Morris International has no intention to drop its bid for Swedish Match, CEO Jacek Olczak told Reuters. In fact, he believes the $16 billion offer is “even more attractive” now given that the global macro-economic environment has changed since the original bid. In May, PMI offered to...
Investor Suit Against RLX Dismissed
A U.S. federal judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit brought against RLX Technology by investors who claimed that the company overestimated its financial prospects before its initial public offering, reports Lexis Legal News. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found that...
Philip Morris expects EU nod on $16 billion Swedish Match in late October
BRUSSELS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Philip Morris International (PM.N) expects EU antitrust approval for its $16 billion bid for tobacco and nicotine products maker Swedish Match (SWMA.ST) in late October, the company said on Tuesday.
