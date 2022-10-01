ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juul Heading for Potential Bankruptcy, Altria (NYSE:MO) Ends Non-Compete Deal

Juul Labs could be heading for a potential bankruptcy process. The U.S. FDA issued a marketing denial order for Juul products in June. E-cigarette company Juul Labs is looking for funding to finance its potential bankruptcy process, Bloomberg reported. Though the company has not confirmed the news, rumors are abuzz that it would soon apply for bankruptcy after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an MDO (Marketing Denial Order) in June for Juul products in the domestic market.
Benzinga

E-Cigarette Maker Juul Mulls Potential Bankruptcy

Juul Labs Inc, backed by Altria Group Inc MO, has been exploring various options—including bankruptcy—after the FDA issued its marketing denial order. The e-cigarette manufacturer is in informal talks regarding debtor-in-possession financing, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the preparations. The preparations aren't final, and plans could...
tobaccoreporter.com

Poised for Growth

After the win of its merits case against the FDA, Kaival Brands and Bidi Vapor are back on track. The year 2022 has been both challenging and exciting for Kaival Brands Innovations Group. The Melbourne, Florida, USA-based company is the exclusive distributor of products manufactured by Bidi Vapor, which is best known for its Bidi Stick vape pen, a disposable electronic nicotine-delivery system (ENDS).
Markets Insider

China told big banks to avoid publishing sensitive research before a key CCP Summit, while Beijing intervenes in currency markets. Here's what to know.

Welcome back, readers. I'm Phil Rosen. It's good to see you. Most headlines last week highlighted the tumult of the UK debt and currency markets — and that trend isn't quite over, with the UK government this morning announcing a significant U-turn by scrapping a plan to cut taxes for the highest earners just 10 days after setting it out.
Reuters

Wall St rallies as data, RBA move lifts hope of Fed easing

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 index (.SPX) posted its biggest single-day rally in two years on Tuesday after softer U.S. economic data and Australia's smaller-than-expected interest rate hike stirred hope for less aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.
tobaccoreporter.com

PMI Further Extends Swedish Match Bid Acceptance Deadline

Philip Morris Holland Holdings (PMHH) has extended the acceptance deadline of its $16 billion offer for Swedish Match to Nov. 4, 2022, as it awaits merger control approval from the European Commission. In May, PMI offered to buy the Stockholm-based company to help accelerate its move to cigarette alternatives. Swedish...
tobaccoreporter.com

Qnovia Raises $17 million for NRT Nebulizer

Qnovia has raised $17 million to continue development of its RespiRx nicotine replacement product, reports Richmond Business Sense. RespiRx is a portable, hand-held nebulizer, a powered medical device that delivers medicine as an inhaled mist and is similar to an inhaler. The device is designed to deliver a nicotine hit more quickly than existing therapies, thus enabling users to better manage withdrawals and, therefore, increase the likelihood of smoking cessation.
The Associated Press

Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.3% in morning trading to 26,811.08. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 2.4% to 6,610.50. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 2.0% to 2,198.44. Markets in Hong Kong and Shanghai were closed for holidays. “Asian equities were positive on Tuesday after a corrective session as traders eye potentially oversold market conditions,” Anderson Alves at ActivTrades said in a report. On Monday, Wall Street soared to its best day in months in a widespread relief rally after some unexpectedly weak data on the economy raised the possibility that the Federal Reserve won’t have to be so aggressive about hiking interest rates.
invezz.com

Micron to set up the largest U.S. chip factory ever

Micron to spend $100 billion to set up a semiconductor facility in New York. The "Megafab" will help it produce at least 40% of its DRAM chips in the U.S. Micron shares are currently down more than 40% versus the start of 2022. Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MU) is in...
tobaccoreporter.com

PMI Won’t Drop Swedish Match Bid: Olczak

Philip Morris International has no intention to drop its bid for Swedish Match, CEO Jacek Olczak told Reuters. In fact, he believes the $16 billion offer is “even more attractive” now given that the global macro-economic environment has changed since the original bid. In May, PMI offered to...
tobaccoreporter.com

Investor Suit Against RLX Dismissed

A U.S. federal judge dismissed a class-action lawsuit brought against RLX Technology by investors who claimed that the company overestimated its financial prospects before its initial public offering, reports Lexis Legal News. Judge Paul A. Engelmayer of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York found that...
