Southeast Missouri family surviving after direct hit from hurricane in Florida
ENGLEWOOD, Fl. (KFVS) - A family from the Heartland is surviving after a direct hit from Hurricane Ian last week. Lizzi Scott and her mother Kim moved to Englewood, Florida, along the western coast of Florida. They endured 150 mph winds during the major storm which devastated much of the...
Low water on Mississippi impacting barge traffic amidst busy harvest season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Third-generation farmer Doug Roettger says the drought is impacting his St. Charles County farm in several ways. “The soybeans are a little smaller than usual, but they’re yielding good,” said Roettger. But he’s not getting as much for his harvest these days.
Miss Illinois tours southern Illinois
Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Repairs are underway on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The Mississippi River at...
Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
Man convicted in double murder of Wisconsin brothers pleads guilty to federal charges
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Garland Joseph Nelson pleaded guilty Friday to killing two Wisconsin brothers. On Tuesday, he was convicted of federal charges. Nelson pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and unlawful possession of a firearm, accused of sending Nick and Justin Diemel a bad check and then fraudulently promising payment if they came to Missouri.
Illinois crime reduction task force starts conversation about future policies
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are trying to find solutions to address crime by working with law enforcement and community organizations. The state’s new Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time Tuesday. The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) said violent crime has remained relatively stable...
KYTC releases draft statewide transportation plan for public review, feedback
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan to support a multi-modal network well into the future. The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between Oct. 3 and Nov....
2 drivers report being shot at on I-55 in Metro East
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois State Police are investigating two reports of shots being fired on Interstate 55 in the Metro East. The first report occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 25. According to police, the victim told troopers they were shot in the leg by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck while driving in the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 6. The victim was treated at a local hospital following the shooting.
New skin cancer equipment to help out many in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New resources will soon make their way into different parts of Southeast Missouri, including the Bootheel area. Folks in the Heartland will have another option to help with skin cancer treatments in the area which is an alternative to the Mohs treatment. Alliance Dermatology Owner...
