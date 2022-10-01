ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

KFVS12

Miss Illinois tours southern Illinois

Saint Francis Healthcare System is now offering a virtual urgent care. The 20th Happy Slapowitz Toy Bash will be the last. Repairs are underway on the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Drone12: Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau, Mo. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The Mississippi River at...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Frerichs highlights success of ABLE program for people with disabilities

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs is promoting his program that helps people invest for disability-related expenses without losing eligibility for federal public benefits. Frerichs said Monday that people with disabilities have been told for years that they can’t work because they...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

Illinois crime reduction task force starts conversation about future policies

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers are trying to find solutions to address crime by working with law enforcement and community organizations. The state’s new Crime Reduction Task Force met for the first time Tuesday. The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority (ICJIA) said violent crime has remained relatively stable...
ILLINOIS STATE
KFVS12

KYTC releases draft statewide transportation plan for public review, feedback

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is seeking input from Kentuckians on its policy-based 2022-2045 Long-Range Statewide Transportation Plan to support a multi-modal network well into the future. The public can review and comment on the draft plan via a survey at GetThereTogetherKY.org between Oct. 3 and Nov....
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

2 drivers report being shot at on I-55 in Metro East

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Illinois State Police are investigating two reports of shots being fired on Interstate 55 in the Metro East. The first report occurred shortly after midnight on Sept. 25. According to police, the victim told troopers they were shot in the leg by someone in a dark blue or black pickup truck while driving in the southbound lanes of the interstate near milepost 6. The victim was treated at a local hospital following the shooting.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KFVS12

New skin cancer equipment to help out many in Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - New resources will soon make their way into different parts of Southeast Missouri, including the Bootheel area. Folks in the Heartland will have another option to help with skin cancer treatments in the area which is an alternative to the Mohs treatment. Alliance Dermatology Owner...
MISSOURI STATE

