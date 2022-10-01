Day 3 at the ATP 500-level event Astana is set to bring out some of the world’s best to the courts of the capital of Kazakhstan. Round one matches are finishing up on day three as we are in store for a mixture of first and second-round contests. Off of his title in Tel Aviv, Novak Djokovic looks to take down Cristian Garin for the third time in three meetings. We at LWOT have the prediction for that match as well as all other happenings around the grounds of Astana. But who will advance?

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO