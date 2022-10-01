Read full article on original website
ATP Tokyo Day 3 Predictions Including Taylor Fritz vs James Duckworth
Day 3 at the ATP event in Tokyo will feature five matches, all with the potential for plenty of quality and excitement. Although on paper the field isn’t quite as stacked as in Astana, there’s still plenty of high quality players in the Japanese capital including Indian Wells champion Taylor Fritz and last week’s Seoul champion Yoshihito Nishioka, who’ll be playing at home in front of his fans.
ATP Astana Day 3 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin
Day 3 at the ATP 500-level event Astana is set to bring out some of the world’s best to the courts of the capital of Kazakhstan. Round one matches are finishing up on day three as we are in store for a mixture of first and second-round contests. Off of his title in Tel Aviv, Novak Djokovic looks to take down Cristian Garin for the third time in three meetings. We at LWOT have the prediction for that match as well as all other happenings around the grounds of Astana. But who will advance?
ATP Tokyo Day 2 Predictions Including Borna Coric vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
The ATP 500 in Tokyo is underway with an interesting lineup of title favorites in Casper Ruud, Frances Tiafoe, Taylor Fritz, and Nick Kyrgios. We will see the majority of first-round action played out Tuesday. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Ons Jabeur vs Ann Li
It will be a full house on Day 2 of the WTA Jasmin Open in Monastir, Tunisia. The top seed and world #2 Ons Jabeur makes her tournament debut. The Tunisian trailblazer will be cheered every step of the way. It will be her first match since losing the US Open final to Iga Swiatek. As always, we here at LWOT will be offering our predictions for every much on the slate, including the all-Russian battle between Veronika Kudermetova and Varvara Gracheva. So who will prevail?
ATP Astana Day 1 Predictions Including Carlos Alcaraz vs David Goffin
Day 2 at the ATP event in Astana will feature an insanely stacked schedule, including recent US Open champion and world #1 Carlos Alcaraz, who’ll make his debut Tuesday. The draw is almost as strong as a Masters 1000 draw and it should provide a very exciting week of tennis.
Does Carlos Alcaraz Deserve to be the World No. 1?
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain recently became World No. 1 after winning the US Open, which was also his maiden Grand Slam title. He thus became the youngest No. 1 in the history of ATP rankings – a wonderful feat by any standard. From getting straight-setted by Rafael Nadal at...
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Veronika Kudermetova vs Varvara Gracheva
There is no shortage of star attractions at the WTA Jasmin Open in Monastir. There are some intriguing matches in store including top seed Ons Jabeur’s anticipated return to Tunisia. We predict all ten matches on schedule in a jam-packed Day 2 of the event. Who will reach the second round?
ATP Astana Open Day 2 Predictions Including Daniil Medvedev vs Albert Ramos-Vinolas
The ATP Astana Open is here and the lineup looks promising, to say the least. To get to the most enticing match-ups however, some of our top-seeds will have to survive stern tests. Today we’re predicting whether or not Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, and Daniil Medvedev can make it passed the first hurdle.
WTA Ostrava Day 1 Predictions Including Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina
Day 1 at the WTA event in Ostrava won’t feature any of the four Top 10 players who are taking part in this tournament, but it will still provide a lot of high level action for sure, including recent Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and other former Grand Slam champions in Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka.
ATP Astana Open Day 3 Predictions Including Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Luca Nardi
Round 2 of the Astana Open is already missing one of the tournament favorites, as World #1 Carlos Alcaraz shockingly fell to Lucky Loser David Goffin. But this draw is filled with top talent, like Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas, and is sure to have a first-time champion, as former champs Soonwoo Kwon and Jon Millman are not in the draw. Can one of the heavyweights get the job done as expected, or can an upstart like Marc-Andrea Huesler continue his momentum and snatch the title? We make our picks below, including Andrey Rublev vs Zhizhen Zhang.
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Petra Martic vs Linda Fruhvirtova
A location that is known to tennis hipsters as a site of a copious number of ITFs every season, Monastir is now hosting its first WTA Tour-level event with home star Ons Jabeur at the top of the draw. The Tunisian and other stars of the event like Veronika Kudermetova or Petra Martic will play their openers Tuesday. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
Rugby Canada 2021 RWC Profile: What are the Expectations?
PREVIEW – The Rugby Canada 2021 RWC team has a lot of optimism. The hope for them is to make a deep run into the Rugby World Cup. Yes, there are teams like New Zealand, France, and England who are seen as the favourites to win the tournament. However, the team that finished second in the 2014 Rugby World Cup, that is Canada, should not be underestimated.
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Marco Cecchinato and Juan Manuel Cerundolo Return to Form
Of the four Challenger events that started last week, only three were actually finished. The LTP Men’s Open had to be cancelled mid-week due to the projected impact of Hurricane Ian. Orleans, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires still brought Challenger fans a ton of excitement though. We’ve seen some unexpected winners as Gregoire Barrere and Marco Cecchinato returned to the winners’ circle after a few years. Meanwhile, Juan Manuel Cerundolo grabbed a title in what’s been a very rough season for him. Read back on this week’s action:
WTA Ostrava Day 2 Predictions Including Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina
Five singles matches are scheduled for Tuesday at the 2022 WTA Ostrava Open. That includes a couple of absolute blockbusters: Belinda Bencic against Eugenie Bouchard, plus Emma Raducanu taking on Daria Kasatkina. The first one is a great chance for the Canadian to prove she means business in her comeback, the latter could be the match of the round. Who do you think will prevail?
NJPW Makes Antonio Inoki Honorary Lifetime Chairman and Shares Free Matches
Antonio Inoki has been named the Honorary Lifetime Chairman of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, following his death on September 30, 2022. Free Inoki matches have also been added to NJPW World to mark his passing. More information on this Inoki Memorial Playlist can be found below. In a statement, NJPW revealed...
F1 Power Rankings: Singapore Grand Prix Edition
After an exciting Singapore Grand Prix, where do the drivers stack up? Welcome to the latest edition of LWOS Motorsports F1 Power Rankings. The Singapore Grand Prix was delayed over an hour Sunday due to heavy rain, forcing all the drivers to start the race on the intermediate tire. The race then went on to have six retirements and multiple safety cars and virtual safety cars. Max Verstappen left Singapore, still hunting for his Championship, after finishing 7th. Sergio Perez took the lead at the start of the race, and never looked back, winning his second race of the season. Coincidently, Perez’s other race win, Monaco, was the only race this season that went to full time before full race distance could be reached.
Iconic Argentinian Striker Announces Retirement
Gonzalo Higuain has announced his retirement from football at the end of this MLS season. One of the standout strikers of his generation, Higuain has enjoyed an incredible career at the top level of football. He left Europe with 14 club trophies, including three La Liga titles and three Serie A titles, before moving to Inter Miami in 2020.
