ATP Astana Day 3 Predictions Including Novak Djokovic vs Cristian Garin
Day 3 at the ATP 500-level event Astana is set to bring out some of the world’s best to the courts of the capital of Kazakhstan. Round one matches are finishing up on day three as we are in store for a mixture of first and second-round contests. Off of his title in Tel Aviv, Novak Djokovic looks to take down Cristian Garin for the third time in three meetings. We at LWOT have the prediction for that match as well as all other happenings around the grounds of Astana. But who will advance?
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Veronika Kudermetova vs Varvara Gracheva
There is no shortage of star attractions at the WTA Jasmin Open in Monastir. There are some intriguing matches in store including top seed Ons Jabeur’s anticipated return to Tunisia. We predict all ten matches on schedule in a jam-packed Day 2 of the event. Who will reach the second round?
WTA Monastir Day 3 Predictions Including Alize Cornet vs Harriet Dart
The legendary ITF location of Monastir has successfully completed its first full round of main tour tennis on the WTA Tour. Home star Ons Jabeur got through the opening round as did six of the other seven seeds. It should be another entertaining day at the WTA Monastir Open on day three and, as always, we here at LWOT are previewing and predicting every match, but who will come out on top?
WTA Ostrava Day 1 Predictions Including Madison Keys vs Elena Rybakina
Day 1 at the WTA event in Ostrava won’t feature any of the four Top 10 players who are taking part in this tournament, but it will still provide a lot of high level action for sure, including recent Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, and other former Grand Slam champions in Petra Kvitova and Victoria Azarenka.
WTA Monastir Day 2 Predictions Including Petra Martic vs Linda Fruhvirtova
A location that is known to tennis hipsters as a site of a copious number of ITFs every season, Monastir is now hosting its first WTA Tour-level event with home star Ons Jabeur at the top of the draw. The Tunisian and other stars of the event like Veronika Kudermetova or Petra Martic will play their openers Tuesday. As always, we here at LWOT will preview and predict every match. Who do you think will win?
Does Carlos Alcaraz Deserve to be the World No. 1?
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain recently became World No. 1 after winning the US Open, which was also his maiden Grand Slam title. He thus became the youngest No. 1 in the history of ATP rankings – a wonderful feat by any standard. From getting straight-setted by Rafael Nadal at...
Three keys to Novak Djokovic’s win over Marin Cilic in the Tel Aviv Open final
Top seed Novak Djokovic beat second seed Marin Cilic 6-3 6-4 in the final at the ATP Tel Aviv Open to win his third title of the year on Sunday. The match lasted just over one and a half hours with the Serbian delivering another clinical display to win his 89th career title. It was a promising week overall for the Serb, who did not drop a single set, though he still faces a battle to qualify for the ATP Finals. But what were the keys to his victory over Cilic?
Challenger Tour Weekly Recap: Marco Cecchinato and Juan Manuel Cerundolo Return to Form
Of the four Challenger events that started last week, only three were actually finished. The LTP Men’s Open had to be cancelled mid-week due to the projected impact of Hurricane Ian. Orleans, Lisbon, and Buenos Aires still brought Challenger fans a ton of excitement though. We’ve seen some unexpected winners as Gregoire Barrere and Marco Cecchinato returned to the winners’ circle after a few years. Meanwhile, Juan Manuel Cerundolo grabbed a title in what’s been a very rough season for him. Read back on this week’s action:
Chelsea vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League LIVE: Graham Potter's side look to prise themselves from bottom of Group E, with Edouard Mendy expected to be fit
Follow Sportsmail's live blog for the Champions League group stage clash between Chelsea and AC Milan.
WTA Ostrava Day 2 Predictions Including Emma Raducanu vs Daria Kasatkina
Five singles matches are scheduled for Tuesday at the 2022 WTA Ostrava Open. That includes a couple of absolute blockbusters: Belinda Bencic against Eugenie Bouchard, plus Emma Raducanu taking on Daria Kasatkina. The first one is a great chance for the Canadian to prove she means business in her comeback, the latter could be the match of the round. Who do you think will prevail?
NJPW Makes Antonio Inoki Honorary Lifetime Chairman and Shares Free Matches
Antonio Inoki has been named the Honorary Lifetime Chairman of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, following his death on September 30, 2022. Free Inoki matches have also been added to NJPW World to mark his passing. More information on this Inoki Memorial Playlist can be found below. In a statement, NJPW revealed...
