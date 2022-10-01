Read full article on original website
Kelsea Ballerini Brings Carly Pearce Onstage in Chicago for Surprise Duet [Watch]
Kelsea Ballerini is currently in the midst of her Heartfirst Tour, and during a stop at Chicago's Rosemont Theatre on Saturday night (Oct. 1), the singer had a very special surprise in store: She brought out her longtime friend and duet partner Carly Pearce for a surprise onstage rendition of "You're Drunk, Go Home."
George Strait Remembers Loretta Lynn With a Personal Photo and a Show of Gratitude
George Strait has worked alongside Loretta Lynn as long as just about anyone in country music. Upon hearing about the legend's death on Tuesday (Oct. 4), he took to social media to share a photo and some thoughts on her legacy. The 70-year-old hitmaker was among the dozens of artists...
Maren Morris Rocks a Hilarious Height Difference While Posing With ‘Tall Guy’ Shaquille O’Neal [Photo]
Maren Morris was in Las Vegas, Nev., on Saturday night (Oct. 1) to perform as part of The Event, a benefit hosted by Shaquille O'Neal in support of The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's work with underserved young people in the Vegas and Atlanta, Ga. areas. Of course, the country star couldn't...
Gwen Stefani Recounts the Night She and Blake Shelton Made Their Relationship Red Carpet Official [Watch]
Gwen Stefani took a walk down red carpet memory lane during a stop on the Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (Oct. 3), telling host Kelly Clarkson the stories behind a couple of particularly memorable carpet looks — including the red dress she wore when she and Blake Shelton made their relationship red carpet official.
Loretta Lynn’s Last Words for Her Fans Are a Gift to Remember
Loretta Lynn took joy in connecting with her fans on Facebook right up to her final days. In recent weeks she celebrated family achievements, recognized the death of Queen Elizabeth II and embraced throwback photos of her and other country artists. On Oct. 2, Lynn would publish what would prove...
How Wynonna Brought Mother Naomi Judd to the Stage During First Tour Stop
Wynonna Judd kept her promise to continue the Judds Final Tour after the death of her mother, Naomi Judd. The late family matriarch was more than just a spiritual presence during an opening night show in Grand Rapids, Mich. A performance of "Love Can Build a Bridge" was — as...
Luke Bryan Lays With the Dogs After a Weekend of ‘Too Much Fun’ [Picture]
After a long weekend of partying, Luke Bryan's opting for a little hair of the dog to cure his hangover — literally. The country superstar's wife, Caroline, documented Bryan's method for nursing a hangover in a social media post, which shows the country superstar laid out on the floor with the couple's two dogs, Choc and Boss, by his side. In the snapshot, Bryan is wearing a bathrobe and sprawled out in what appears to be the kitchen.
Loretta Lynn Dies: George Strait, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire + More Share Memories, Tributes
Loretta Lynn's unexpected death on Oct. 4, 2022 brought about dozens of personal memories from friends, family and fellow country stars. Darius Rucker, Reba McEntire and George Strait are three who shared photos of themselves with the late country legend. Others offered just a few words to commemorate her long...
Cole Swindell’s ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ Stays on Top of the Charts for a Fourth Week
It's yet another week of chart domination for Cole Swindell, who remains at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart for a fourth consecutive week with his smash hit, "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." Additionally, the song is also No. 1 on the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart for its...
Reba McEntire Thanks Loretta Lynn for ‘Paving the Rough and Rocky Road’ in Touching Tribute
Loretta Lynn died on the morning of Tuesday, Oct 4., at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., and artists are sharing thoughtful tributes for a late country legend who inspired several generations. Reba McEntire was a friend of Lynn's and honored her publicly on social media after learning of her...
Why David Letterman Was ‘Afraid’ of ‘Shock Jock’ Howard Stern
Talk show icon David Letterman made his triumphant return to late night TV with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday (Sept. 27), where the 75-year-old discussed his interesting and complicated relationship with radio host Howard Stern. The pair initially became friends while working in the same building, but when...
Miranda Lambert Marks the 5th Anniversary of Route 91 Shooting With the Vegas Strong 5K [Picture]
Saturday (Oct. 1) marked the fifth anniversary of the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival mass shooting, and Miranda Lambert remembered the tragedy by participating in the 2022 Vegas Strong 5k/1M running event. "Band and crew up early this morning," the singer commented on social media, posting several shots of herself...
Dolly Parton Reacts to Loretta Lynn’s Death: ‘We’ve Been Like Sisters’
The world is mourning the loss of Loretta Lynn after the country music veteran died Tuesday morning (Oct. 4) while asleep at home in Tennessee. While many will miss her music and legacy, Dolly Parton will miss the person — someone who has been like family to her from the beginning.
Jason Aldean Marks Fifth Anniversary of Las Vegas Shootings: ‘It’s Still a Rough Day’
Jason Aldean turned to social media on Saturday (Oct. 1) to mark the fifth anniversary of the mass shootings that took place at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas in 2017, saluting his "Route 91 family." Aldean posted a photo of himself and those who were on hand...
WATCH: Comedian Offers Up His “Welcome To Minneapolis” Routine
Comedian Mike Feeney has been doing his 'Welcome To..." series on TikTok for a few months and he finally got around to doing Minneapolis. The reaction to the video has been pretty good with folks from the #BoldNorth appreciating the effort put into the video that seems to be based on strange but true Minnesota memes. Check it out.
